Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Martinsville Speedway 400
Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
Event: Race 8 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (19th)
Noah Gragson (29th)
Todd Gilliland (30th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team are short-track racing this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville, Virginia for 400 laps at the Martinsville Speedway. Gragson is a two-time Martinsville Speedway winner, capturing the famed Martinsville clock in Fall 2017 in the CRAFTMAN Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports and again in Fall 2021 with JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
In a bold move to bring full-throttle good times to NASCAR fans, Gragson and FUEL by Franzia, a new wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) brand with intense flavors & a bold kick, will team up for the 210-mile race. Gragson will help bring the official wine-based RTD partner of NASCAR to legal drinking age adult fans across the country in a fully integrated mix of social media, in store point-of-sale, at-track appearances, and paint scheme, the No. 4 FUEL by Franzia Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
FUEL by Franzia will have an at-track presence at Martinsville Speedway, throughout the weekend, in the Fan Zone. Gragson will make a special stop at their branded display at 12:40 PM (ET) on Sunday, prior to the start of the Cup Series event, signing autographs and hanging out with fans.
“I’m looking forward to getting to Martinsville and excited to welcome in FUEL by Franzia on for their first race with us,” said Gragson. “Martinsville has been good to me in the past, with some wins in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series, so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to get pointed in the right direction. We weren’t bad at Darlington last week, we just needed a better starting spot to put us in better shape for the first stage, so that’s something we’re making sure to focus on this week, hitting a clean, fast lap in qualifying.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team head to the Martinsville Speedway this weekend, ready to beat and bang around the 0.5-mile short track. Gilliland brings a wealth of experience to the paperclip-shaped oval, with 15 combined starts across the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series. In Cup competition, he has recorded three top-10 and five top-15 finishes in eight starts. In the Truck Series, Gilliland has been even more impressive, earning two top-five finishes and a victory in seven appearances at Martinsville.
Dairi-O returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the event. Founded in 1947, the North Carolina–based restaurant has built deep roots in its home state while growing into a trusted family destination for quick, high-quality meals without sacrificing its values. The restaurant balances classic drive-in favorites with modern menu options, creating an experience that appeals to multiple generations of guests. With a strong emphasis on hospitality culture and employee development, the company is equally committed to giving back, maintaining long-standing support of local schools, nonprofits, and community initiatives throughout the region.
Dairi-O will bring their partner, Cheney Brothers, for this weekend’s activities. Since 1925, Cheney Brothers has proudly delivered Southern hospitality for more than a century. What began as a small operation supplying milk and eggs has grown into a robust portfolio of more than 64,000 branded products, reflecting their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by innovation, advanced technology, and a forward-looking vision, Cheney Brothers remains dedicated to providing exceptional service, dependable delivery, and high-quality products at competitive prices.
“I’m always a little nostalgic when walking into Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “It’s by far one of my best tracks, and I know I have what it takes to win. What’s great about our sport is that each weekend is a new opportunity to gain points and move up in the standings. I think we can do that on Sunday and change the trajectory of our season.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith will get his first look of the 2026 season at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Smith is a previous winner at the 0.5-mile, Virginia short-track, capturing the checkered flag and the Martinsville clock in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in the Fall 2021 event.
Long John Silver’s will join the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 400-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
“We’re happy to have Darlington past us and looking forward to the opportunities that Martinsville brings,” said Smith. “I’ve had some good runs here in the Truck Series, but I need to transition that success to Sunday and that start’s with qualifying on Saturday. If we can get a good starting spot, I know we can end the race with a solid result.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT FUEL BY FRANZIA
FUEL by Franzia is a wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand known for its bold kick, exciting flavors and full throttle personality. Created to deliver juicy taste and party-ready energy, FUEL by Franzia brings a fresh twist to the wine category with a lineup of fruit-forward, 14% ABV RTDs that will rev up any moment. The brand combines accessibility and bold flavor to meet today’s adult beverage drinkers where they are — whether chilling with friends, tailgating, or enjoying life’s memorable moments together. For more information visit https://www.fuelbyfranzia.com/ and Instagram: @fuelbyfranzia
ABOUT DAIRI-O
Founded in 1947, Dairi-O has been serving wholesome food made fresh and delivered fast for more than 70 years. What began as a small hamburger and hot dog stand has grown into a beloved family restaurant known for quality ingredients, classic favorites, and healthier options for guests of all ages. Every meal is made fresh daily and prepared to order for life on the go.
Dairi-O is guided by four core values: Genuine, Family, Service, and Spiritual. From preparing food with care and authenticity to supporting team members and giving back to the communities it serves, Dairi-O is committed to hospitality, compassion, and doing things the right way. With an open-kitchen concept and trusted partners, Dairi-O takes pride in food you can feel good about — made true, every day.
ABOUT CHENEY BROTHERS
Earning the trust of our community since 1925, Cheney Brothers has proudly delivered Southern hospitality for more than a century. What began as a small operation supplying milk and eggs has grown into a robust portfolio of more than 64,000 branded products, reflecting our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Driven by innovation, advanced technology, and a forward-looking vision, Cheney Brothers remains dedicated to providing exceptional service, dependable delivery, and high-quality products at competitive prices.
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.