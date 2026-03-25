Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Martinsville Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Event: Race 8 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (19th)

Noah Gragson (29th)

Todd Gilliland (30th)

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team are short-track racing this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville, Virginia for 400 laps at the Martinsville Speedway. Gragson is a two-time Martinsville Speedway winner, capturing the famed Martinsville clock in Fall 2017 in the CRAFTMAN Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports and again in Fall 2021 with JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In a bold move to bring full-throttle good times to NASCAR fans, Gragson and FUEL by Franzia, a new wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) brand with intense flavors & a bold kick, will team up for the 210-mile race. Gragson will help bring the official wine-based RTD partner of NASCAR to legal drinking age adult fans across the country in a fully integrated mix of social media, in store point-of-sale, at-track appearances, and paint scheme, the No. 4 FUEL by Franzia Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

FUEL by Franzia will have an at-track presence at Martinsville Speedway, throughout the weekend, in the Fan Zone. Gragson will make a special stop at their branded display at 12:40 PM (ET) on Sunday, prior to the start of the Cup Series event, signing autographs and hanging out with fans.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Martinsville and excited to welcome in FUEL by Franzia on for their first race with us,” said Gragson. “Martinsville has been good to me in the past, with some wins in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series, so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to get pointed in the right direction. We weren’t bad at Darlington last week, we just needed a better starting spot to put us in better shape for the first stage, so that’s something we’re making sure to focus on this week, hitting a clean, fast lap in qualifying.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team head to the Martinsville Speedway this weekend, ready to beat and bang around the 0.5-mile short track. Gilliland brings a wealth of experience to the paperclip-shaped oval, with 15 combined starts across the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series. In Cup competition, he has recorded three top-10 and five top-15 finishes in eight starts. In the Truck Series, Gilliland has been even more impressive, earning two top-five finishes and a victory in seven appearances at Martinsville.

Dairi-O returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the event. Founded in 1947, the North Carolina–based restaurant has built deep roots in its home state while growing into a trusted family destination for quick, high-quality meals without sacrificing its values. The restaurant balances classic drive-in favorites with modern menu options, creating an experience that appeals to multiple generations of guests. With a strong emphasis on hospitality culture and employee development, the company is equally committed to giving back, maintaining long-standing support of local schools, nonprofits, and community initiatives throughout the region.

Dairi-O will bring their partner, Cheney Brothers, for this weekend’s activities. Since 1925, Cheney Brothers has proudly delivered Southern hospitality for more than a century. What began as a small operation supplying milk and eggs has grown into a robust portfolio of more than 64,000 branded products, reflecting their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by innovation, advanced technology, and a forward-looking vision, Cheney Brothers remains dedicated to providing exceptional service, dependable delivery, and high-quality products at competitive prices.

“I’m always a little nostalgic when walking into Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “It’s by far one of my best tracks, and I know I have what it takes to win. What’s great about our sport is that each weekend is a new opportunity to gain points and move up in the standings. I think we can do that on Sunday and change the trajectory of our season.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will get his first look of the 2026 season at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Smith is a previous winner at the 0.5-mile, Virginia short-track, capturing the checkered flag and the Martinsville clock in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in the Fall 2021 event.

Long John Silver’s will join the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 400-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“We’re happy to have Darlington past us and looking forward to the opportunities that Martinsville brings,” said Smith. “I’ve had some good runs here in the Truck Series, but I need to transition that success to Sunday and that start’s with qualifying on Saturday. If we can get a good starting spot, I know we can end the race with a solid result.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT FUEL BY FRANZIA

FUEL by Franzia is a wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand known for its bold kick, exciting flavors and full throttle personality. Created to deliver juicy taste and party-ready energy, FUEL by Franzia brings a fresh twist to the wine category with a lineup of fruit-forward, 14% ABV RTDs that will rev up any moment. The brand combines accessibility and bold flavor to meet today’s adult beverage drinkers where they are — whether chilling with friends, tailgating, or enjoying life’s memorable moments together. For more information visit https://www.fuelbyfranzia.com/ and Instagram: @fuelbyfranzia

ABOUT DAIRI-O

Founded in 1947, Dairi-O has been serving wholesome food made fresh and delivered fast for more than 70 years. What began as a small hamburger and hot dog stand has grown into a beloved family restaurant known for quality ingredients, classic favorites, and healthier options for guests of all ages. Every meal is made fresh daily and prepared to order for life on the go.

Dairi-O is guided by four core values: Genuine, Family, Service, and Spiritual. From preparing food with care and authenticity to supporting team members and giving back to the communities it serves, Dairi-O is committed to hospitality, compassion, and doing things the right way. With an open-kitchen concept and trusted partners, Dairi-O takes pride in food you can feel good about — made true, every day.

ABOUT CHENEY BROTHERS

Earning the trust of our community since 1925, Cheney Brothers has proudly delivered Southern hospitality for more than a century. What began as a small operation supplying milk and eggs has grown into a robust portfolio of more than 64,000 branded products, reflecting our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Driven by innovation, advanced technology, and a forward-looking vision, Cheney Brothers remains dedicated to providing exceptional service, dependable delivery, and high-quality products at competitive prices.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.