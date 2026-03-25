RFK Racing and Girl Tribe Co. Launch New Women’s Apparel Collaboration

CONCORD, NC, (March 25, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing and Girl Tribe Co. are firing up the track with an all-new RFK Racing women’s apparel collection. The line marks a meaningful step forward in bringing more style, energy, and representation to the world of NASCAR, and can be found in the RFK Racing Museum Gift Shop, and online at RFKShop.com and GirlTribeco.com.

This collection blends Girl Tribe’s modern aesthetic with the bold branding of RFK Racing, a lineup of pieces that are ready for your race day wardrobe. Designed to resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers, this endeavor marks the first of many for RFK Racing’s merchandising and apparel as RFK Racing leans into expanding its merchandise for all audiences.

“Our female fans always show up with passion, and introducing merchandise specifically for women helps redefine what inclusion looks like at the track,” said RFK Racing’s Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy, Marketing and Communications, Dawn Turner. “This collection celebrates women in racing, giving them apparel that feels elevated and reinforces that they are an essential part of the sport’s future.”

Girl Tribe Co. was founded in 2014 in the Charlotte community and has grown significantly, opening multiple storefronts across the Charlotte and North Carolina area. The Girl Tribe Co. brand aims to empower women within and beyond their community.

“Girl Tribe is excited to partner with the RFK team to create new and elevated graphic apparel for women,” said Girl Tribe Co. Co-Founder, Sarah Baucom. “Perfect for the track or everyday outfits as part of our mission to give fans fresh ways to show their pride.”

RFK Racing and Girl Tribe Co. are committed to quality and are excited for fans to see and purchase from the line. Purchases can be made in the RFK Racing Museum Gift Shop and online at RFKshop.com and GirlTribeCo.com.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.