NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

RFK Racing and Girl Tribe Co. Launch New Women’s Apparel Collaboration

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

CONCORD, NC, (March 25, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing and Girl Tribe Co. are firing up the track with an all-new RFK Racing women’s apparel collection. The line marks a meaningful step forward in bringing more style, energy, and representation to the world of NASCAR, and can be found in the RFK Racing Museum Gift Shop, and online at RFKShop.com and GirlTribeco.com.

This collection blends Girl Tribe’s modern aesthetic with the bold branding of RFK Racing, a lineup of pieces that are ready for your race day wardrobe. Designed to resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers, this endeavor marks the first of many for RFK Racing’s merchandising and apparel as RFK Racing leans into expanding its merchandise for all audiences.

“Our female fans always show up with passion, and introducing merchandise specifically for women helps redefine what inclusion looks like at the track,” said RFK Racing’s Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy, Marketing and Communications, Dawn Turner. “This collection celebrates women in racing, giving them apparel that feels elevated and reinforces that they are an essential part of the sport’s future.”

Girl Tribe Co. was founded in 2014 in the Charlotte community and has grown significantly, opening multiple storefronts across the Charlotte and North Carolina area. The Girl Tribe Co. brand aims to empower women within and beyond their community.

“Girl Tribe is excited to partner with the RFK team to create new and elevated graphic apparel for women,” said Girl Tribe Co. Co-Founder, Sarah Baucom. “Perfect for the track or everyday outfits as part of our mission to give fans fresh ways to show their pride.”

RFK Racing and Girl Tribe Co. are committed to quality and are excited for fans to see and purchase from the line. Purchases can be made in the RFK Racing Museum Gift Shop and online at RFKshop.com and GirlTribeCo.com.

About RFK Racing 
RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing. 

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: MARTINSVILLE RACE PREVIEW
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: MARTINSVILLE RACE PREVIEW
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)
Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:31
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
18:38
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington
02:04

Latest articles

Racing to End Alzheimer’s set for SRO GT4 America debut

Official Release -
The Racing to End Alzheimer's with Stephen Cameron Racing team will expand into the SRO Motorsports lineup of events in 2026, contesting select races in GT4 America
Read more

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Martinsville

Angie Campbell -
This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series travel to Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

Austin Cindric Gaining Momentum As Cup Series Goes to Martinsville

Official Release -
Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse, was one of three Ford Racing drivers to finish in the top five on Sunday at Darlington Raceway
Read more

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. 
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos