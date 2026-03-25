TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Martinsville Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Martinsville Speedway

March 28-29, 2026

The first half-mile track of the season is on the horizon for the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the pair will venture to Virginia to take on Martinsville Speedway this weekend.

This will mark the sport’s first of two appearances at the infamous Virginia short-track this season, with all three national touring series returning to the venue in October for the penultimate race of the Chase.

Martinsville Speedway’s history in NASCAR is unmatched – standing tall as the only track that’s hosted a Cup Series race since the division’s inception in 1949. For Chevrolet, the .526-mile Virginia venue is statistically the manufacturer’s most successful track on the NASCAR circuit with a series-leading 62 victories and 57 poles at the sport’s highest level. William Byron was the most recent driver to add to those tallies when the Charlotte, North Carolina, native drove his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to both the pole and the race win in the series’ most recent visit to the track (Oct. 2025). It was an effort that carried the Team Chevy driver to his third-straight Championship Four appearance.



“The Paperclip” also holds a special place in the legacy of two of Chevrolet’s longest-standing team partners. For Hendrick Motorsports, Martinsville Speedway is the site that delivered the organization its first-ever Cup Series victory (Geoff Bodine; Apr. 1984) – beginning its journey towards becoming the winningest organization in series’ history. Richard Childress Racing also added to its already storied history book one year ago when Austin Hill drove the organization to its milestone 100th all-time win in NASCAR’s second-level series during the series’ spring visit to the track.

William Byron

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series Win

Martinsville Speedway – Oct. 26, 2025

Austin Hill

No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Win

Martinsville Speedway – Mar. 29, 2025



BYRON BACK TO DEFEND

William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team are quickly finding early-season consistency. With a third-straight top-eight finish, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native left the “Lady in Black” with a two-position gain in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings to now sit sixth in the rankings. With momentum on his side, what better place to knock-out the team’s first win of the season than at the track where his last visit turned into a near dominate weekend – sweeping the pole, both stages and the race win to earn a spot in the Championship Four for the third consecutive season. Byron has made 16 career Martinsville starts under the Hendrick Motorsports banner – tallying nine top-eight results, including three trips to victory lane.

SPIRE SHOWING SPEED

Spire Motorsports put on a statement performance once again last weekend at Darlington Raceway – netting two top-10 finishes to further prove the organization is a force to be reckoned with each week. Among those results included a monstrous charge by Carson Hocevar and the No. 77 Chevrolet team. Despite being forced to start at the rear of the field for an unapproved adjustment, the Portage, Michigan, native turned the uphill battle into his career-best finish at the “Track Too Tough To Tame”. After a progressive move through the field during the first two stages, the No. 77 Chevrolet made its presence known during the final stage. With pristine pit strategy by the Luke Lambert-led team, a culmination of their speed and a fresher set of tires on the final run put Hocevar in position to make a quick climb up the leaderboard – ultimately leading the Bowtie brigade with a fourth-place finish. Hocevar and his Spire Motorsports teammate, Daniel Suarez, who also earned a top-10 finish, were among the short list of drivers that made a move up the points standings with the pair heading into the Martinsville race weekend ranked 13th and 14th, respectively.

MAKING HISTORY

Team Chevy veteran driver, Justin Allgaier, capitalized on a late-race restart to take the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway last weekend – keeping the Bowtie brand undefeated for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. The victory was the sixth-straight for Chevrolet to set the record for the longest season-opening streak by a single manufacturer in the division. The accolade was earned by five drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations, with the 2024 champion becoming the series’ first repeat winner of the season. But the manufacturer’s early-season success doesn’t stop there. In six races, Chevrolet has sat on the pole in all but one event and has earned every stage win thus far.

ALLGAIR MOVES UP THE ALL-TIME WINS LIST

To no surprise, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier has already proven to be an early frontrunner as a true championship contender. The Riverton, Illinois, native’s triumph at the “Track Too Tough To Tame” marked his 30th all-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win – enough to move him up the series’ all-time wins list to seventh, tying Joey Logano. The series’ only two-time winner of the season, Allgaier also paces his competitors in a variety of statistical categories including the most top-fives (four) and stage points earned (94) – an effort that has increased his points lead to now 52-points over the series’ reigning champion and fellow Team Chevy driver, Jesse Love. With the series’ trip to Martinsville Speedway on deck, the 2024 champion has a prime opportunity to build that cushion even further. In his 11 career starts at the Virginia venue, Allgaier as collected nine top-nine finishes, including one trip to victory lane (2023) and three podium results.

KVAPIL CLIMBING THE STANDINGS

Among an elite list of standout rising stars in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series includes Team Chevy’s Carson Kvapil. The 22-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina, native is coming off a strong points day and his second top-five finish of the season at Darlington Raceway. Behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Kvapil turned a third-place qualifying effort into top-three finishes in each stage en route to a fifth-place result. Culminating a 49-point day, the third-best among the field, Kvapil was able to make a jump up two positions in the points standings to sit third heading into the Martinsville race weekend. With short-track racing at his roots, this weekend provides the perfect opportunity for the Team Chevy driver to keep his momentum going. “The Paperclip” was the very site that Kvapil got his first opportunity to wheel a JR Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet in the division (Apr. 2024) – a debut that ended with an impressive fourth-place finish.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway:

William Byron – three wins (2022, ‘24, ‘25)

Kyle Busch – two wins (2016 & ‘17)

Kyle Larson – one win (2023)

Alex Bowman – one win (2021)

Chase Elliott – one win (2020)

· In 154 NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded 62 victories and 57 pole wins – both of which are series-leading records. Among those victories includes wins in four of the eight races contested in the Next Gen era at the track, including William Byron’s three career victories at the track and Kyle Larson’s triumph in the spring 2023 event.

· With Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports win in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Darlington Raceway, Chevrolet remains undefeated this season with six-straight wins – setting the record for the longest season-opening streak by a single manufacturer in the division’s history.

· In 150 points-paying races in the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 67 victories – a winning percentage of 44.67%.

· Chevrolet is coming off its 29th all-time sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th driver championship and 44th, and fifth consecutive, manufacturer championship in 2025.

﻿· With its 44 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, 34 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, and 881 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400

Sunday, Mar. 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

NFPA 250

Saturday, Mar. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET

CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What comes to mind when you think about Martinsville?

“Brandon McSwain (crew chief) has won there before with the 24 team. I hope I have the next two decades to keep trying to win it. I want to be better there. I’ve been working on things in the simulator to try and be better there and help my driving. No matter how the car is, it could be tight or loose, or whatever it wants to be, there’s things that I inherently do that just aren’t great there with the wheel and pedal. I’m working to be better.”

How cool is it to have a unique trophy like the grandfather clock at Martinsville?

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Clay Campbell (Martinsville Speedway President) up there a little bit and go to breakfast with him. Hearing him tell stories of his family’s history in and around Martinsville and the legacy he wants to continue on is really cool. That grandfather clock is a real thing you can take home when you win which is so cool. Everything in that track is built on the foundation around NASCAR and what the France family and the Campbell family have done together. The grandfather clock is something that I want. I want it really bad, and I’ll work a really long time to try to take one home.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

“I’m looking forward to Martinsville Speedway. I think we made some ground there at the end of the race last time we were there. I felt like our car was pretty good, so we can build off of that. Martinsville’s a fun track. I can’t wait to get there and try to chase after the grandfather clock.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Coming off your second top-10 of the season, how are you feeling heading into Martinsville?

“I am so proud of this No. 7 Spire Motorsports team. We are bringing really fast cars to the track, and I am super excited to keep the momentum going and to keep building off what we have done in the past six weeks. Martinsville is a place that I love, but in the past few years, it’s been very bad for me. I’m looking forward to working with my group of guys and hopefully, I can turn my numbers around there.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

At Martinsville, how do you balance aggressiveness?

“Martinsville is a tricky track. It has concrete surface in the corners, so it changes a lot during the race. When you have these long runs, and you get these rubber build ups, especially when it’s over 70 degrees outside, you get the clumping of the rubber on the racetrack, so you have to start searching around and trying to find a groove that your car will really work in. Obviously, the shortest way around is always the fastest way around, because there’s not really much momentum that you can build up on the outside at Martinsville. It’s a paper clip and its very stop and go. But then when you have cautions, all that rubber gets cleaned off and you’ve got to start all over again. So, a lot of changes happening there at Martinsville.”

What makes Martinsville great?

“There’s always action at Martinsville. It’s a great racetrack with close quarters action. Fans are right on top of the speedway seeing the cars up close and personal. It’s always great going back to a short track atmosphere that we all grew up racing somewhere. I grew up in late models at the local short tracks that were half mile or smaller like Martinsville so it’s fun going there.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

How important is Martinsville to you?

“Martinsville is a great racetrack. I’ve always performed well there. I feel like last year was one of our best racetracks for our team, speed-wise, and I think this year with the new package, it’s going to be even more exciting. I can’t wait to get out there and see how this car performs with more horsepower than Martinsville has had before.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

What do you think about Martinsville Speedway?

“I think it’ll be interesting to see if it’s different with the more horsepower now. As they soften the tire, tire wear has become an issue there, so it would be curious with more horsepower if it kind of goes back somewhat like the old cars. It’s always a tough racetrack to figure out with these cars, in the sense of all the shifting you do and that fine line of getting the thing to turn but still being able to drive off. But it’s a fun race, especially when you’re good and have a car to win with—it’s a really fun racetrack.”

What type of mindset do you have heading into this historic short track?

“Your mindset is that it’s going to be a battle. You’re always going to be surrounded by cars. It’s important to have patience, try to stay calm, and not get yourself in trouble there. At the end of the day, hopefully we go out there, have a good practice, and qualify well. Track position is so important there. Short tracks have probably been our toughest with this car, trying to figure it out. Hopefully we can go there and have a solid day. I feel like the last couple of years we’ve at least made gains to be more competitive, and I like that. Hopefully we keep doing that.”

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What is the key to having a successful day on Sunday? What’s the biggest difference from the O’Reilly Series race?

“Getting into the corner hard is going to be important. Your entry speed needs to be fast to not give up under braking, but you also need to be able to put throttle down on exit. When I look at data, the guys who win the race have top entry speed and top exit speed, but their center speed isn’t great. Not worrying as much about the center has also made us pretty good on the O’Reilly side, so maybe that transfers over. Shifting will be the biggest difference because we won’t do that on Saturday. That will be a learning experience for everyone with the new 750hp package though.”

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

“I think we are all looking forward to Martinsville this weekend. Last year it was a pretty strong track for us, qualified sixth there in the fall and had a solid run throughout the day. So hopefully we can build off that and get a solid run under our belt to start the season for the HaasTooling.com Chevrolet Camaro.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Martinsville can be a long day, but our guys have been working hard in the shop to get the No. 47 ready. It’s great having Jack Link’s back with the new paint scheme and we’re looking forward to getting on track.”

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

“There’s a lot of strength needed for driving a racecar, especially when it comes to braking. It takes a lot of brake pressure to extract 700-800 pounds of braking force into the corner. And at Martinsville, we’re doing that 800 times over the course of 400 laps. It’s about being on your game from start to finish, where you’re as good on lap 400 as you were on lap one.

The biggest thing is going to be qualifying and track position. Tires equalize pretty quickly at Martinsville, and 40-50 laps into a run, everyone’s pretty much running the same time, whether it’s first or 36th. Whatever you can do to start strong and either maintain track position or improve on restarts, that’s where most of your progress is going to be made throughout the day.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What makes Martinsville so special, and what have you learned since your first start there?

“Martinsville is one of those tracks where I feel like if I can win there, I’ve truly arrived as a Cup Series driver. It’s such a unique and technical place, and short-track racing isn’t something I grew up doing like a lot of these guys. You’re beating and banging all race long, and you have to keep your guard up the whole race. It’s also a track with a lot of history for me since that’s where I made my first Cup Series start. It’s a tough place to get around with how high the intensity is. You don’t get much time to catch your breath and reset. We’ve been able to find a good groove in practice and qualifying, but the smallest mistake can ruin your day. Hopefully, we can continue to build on that speed and put together a complete weekend at Martinsville.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How does a day like you had at Darlington boost your confidence heading into Martinsville?

“I’m just glad we positioned ourselves for a good qualifying metric for Martinsville. We normally really struggle at Martinsville, but I think we can take good advantage of the good qualifying draw and set ourselves up for a good day. We need to continue to stack these kinds of finishes. It will be very important as we head down the stretch of the schedule into the summer.”

We are coming into the third short-track race of the year with the higher horsepower and lower downforce package. Do you believe it has been playing to your advantage?

“We were super-fast at Bowman Gray, and had a good speed at Phoenix, but we just haven’t gotten a hold on Martinsville. The guys have been working hard at it, and our cars are getting better. I think you will see comers and goers like we did last week at Darlington, and think if things play out right, we can roll late in the final run.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What is it like to race at Martinsville?

“I enjoy Martinsville. It hasn’t treated me the best in the past. I feel like we’ve been really, really fast there. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a different style race in the Cup car. The race is a lot longer so trying to stay alive and stay on the lead lap I think people race a little differently in Cup than they do in the O’Reilly Series so I’m looking forward to seeing what that’s like. That race is always a crazy one. A track that short creates chaos but it’s a lot of fun. I’m excited to go there. We have Choice Privileges on our No. 88 Chevrolet and it’s going to be fun to have them at the track this weekend. I’m just going to take it all in and hopefully qualify well and put ourselves in position to have a good day on Sunday.”

How do you think the racing will be at Martinsville this weekend since the cars will have more horsepower like Darlington?

“I’m not sure. A lot of guys say they feel a huge difference but at the end of the day it’s only 80 horsepower. It’s enough to make a difference but not enough to be a complete game changer. I’m curious to see if it puts things in the driver’s hands.”

How do you keep your emotions in check with the tight racing at Martinsville?

“You definitely have to manage your emotions at Martinsville. Tempers can flare and it’s easy to get frustrated. Sometimes you’ve just got to let things go. If somebody moves you up the track you’ve got to let them go and get them back the next lap and not go into the next corner and completely wreck them. It’s tough at times when you’re getting your back bumper beat off to just let it happen but at the end of the day there’s not a lot you can do.”

How tricky is it to navigate pit road at Martinsville?

“It’s really tough in Cup. I felt like I was used to having easier pit stalls in the O’Reilly series. When you go to Sundays, it’s a little tougher to manage that. I don’t always get the best pit stalls, and it’s changed the complexion of pit road and how difficult it is to manage that each and every week.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Usually, drivers that excel on road courses, pick up Martinsville (Speedway) pretty quickly because it’s a technical track. How do you feel your progression has been at Martinsville?

“It’s one of my better tracks for sure. It’s a little difficult having the left foot braking and down shifting, that is not something I’m used to. I feel like Martinsville is one of my stronger one. I really look forward to going there. The racing gets a bit crazy, but in general it’s one of my favorite tracks.”

What have you learned about restarts in the Cup Series?

“There is a lot more take than there is give, so certainly I’ve gotten a lot better at putting myself in a better spot, try not to get taken advantage of. Last year I was really conservative for the first half of the year. This year and even the end of last year, I got a lot better at putting myself in good places and not getting swallowed up.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 44

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2025

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 34

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2025)

Driver and Manufacturer Championship Sweeps: 29

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2025

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2026 STATISTICS:

Wins: 0

Poles: 1

Laps Led: 261

Top-Fives: 11

Top-10s: 20

Stage Wins: 2

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 881 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 767

Laps led to date: 256,995

Top-fives to date: 4,447

Top-10s to date: 9,171

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,215 Chevrolet: 881 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 848 Ford: 748 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 208

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.