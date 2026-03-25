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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Martinsville Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Cook Out 400
Date/Time: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
Layout: 0.526-Mile Short Track
TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Martinsville Speedway provides a familiar backdrop for Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team this weekend, as the Wood Brothers return to their home track looking to find their footing in Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

A three-race stretch of disappointing finishes prior to last week’s 17th-place result at Darlington has Berry and the team 32nd in the points standings, despite showing solid speed through the opening five races of the year.

“We’re optimistic heading into Martinsville,” crew chief Miles Stanley said. “This is a track I feel like sets up well for us when we look at the next stretch of races.

“It’s been a challenging start to the season, but we’ve had decent speed – we just need to put together a complete race and stay out of trouble.”

The No. 21 team showed promise at Martinsville last fall, earning a top-10 finish on the half-mile track. Stanley said that performance provides confidence heading into the weekend.

“This is a track where we feel like we can reset a bit and capitalize,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good notes from last year and feel like there’s a strong foundation to build on.

“Martinsville puts an emphasis on execution, and if we can do that, we should be in a good position.”

Practice for the Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:40 p.m. ET. Amazon Prime will carry the coverage on Saturday.

Sunday’s 400-lap, 210.4-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage on FS1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 180.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About DEX
DEX is the nation’s largest independent provider of document technology and managed print services, delivering a broad range of products and solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and strengthen security. DEX uses real-time data analytics to help businesses gain valuable insights into their print job patterns and frequency, resource allocation, and cost distribution. The knowledge gained is used to optimize workflows, enhance user performance, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure print security and compliance.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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