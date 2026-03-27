NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Roars Into Charlotte For NHRA’s Thrilling 75th Anniversary Season

CONCORD, N.C. (March 27, 2026) – As NHRA continues to celebrate its 75th anniversary season in 2026, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to zMAX Dragway for one of the most thrilling spectacles in all of motorsports with the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 24-26.

Dubbed the “Bellagio of Dragstrips,” zMAX Dragway provides the perfect stage for a massive sensory overload of nitro-fueled thrills. Fans will witness four nitro-burning machines racing simultaneously, showcasing nearly 50,000-horsepower at once while reaching speeds of more than 340 mph. This can’t-miss experience is a highlight for racing enthusiasts – and the only four-wide event of the year – delivering thrilling racing and one of the most unique experiences in the sport.

The jam-packed schedule at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will keep fans busy all weekend, starting with two rounds of qualifying, including a must-see night session with pyrotechnics, on Friday. Saturday showcases the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge before eliminations on Sunday, while fans in Charlotte also get to see the debut of the Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series, which features some of the major names from the famous Street Outlaws franchise, including Shawn Ellington, Ryan Martin, Scott Taylor and Jeff Lutz.

This year’s annual visit to Charlotte will continue the season-long celebration of NHRA’s 75th anniversary. As part of the celebration, fans can expect multiple highlights at zMAX Dragway, including:

An appearance from NHRA’s four-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan, as well as NHRA legends Darryl Gwynn and Frank Manzo.

Hagan’s historic run at zMAX Dragway in 2011, making the first 3-second run in Funny Car history, will be celebrated as the race’s historic moment, a theme that will take place at all races in 2026. Hagan will be featured on the unique commemorative ticket for the race. Fans can scan the onsite signs at the track to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be distinctive to each event.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA schedule magnet will be given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance to take in eliminations.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories at the famed facility. This season’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will see the debut of the new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series is an exciting new showcase for 2026 and will feature 10 drivers, with three rounds of qualifying over the course of Friday and Saturday in Charlotte, followed by semifinals and finals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds each on Friday (4:15 and 7 p.m. ET) and Saturday (12:30 and 3 p.m.), with final eliminations beginning Sunday at noon.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit charlottemotorspeedway.com call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit nhra.com.