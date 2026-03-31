SECOND WAVE OF NHRA 75TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE TICKETS INCLUDE WEALTH OF LEGENDS

INDIANAPOLIS (March 31, 2026) – After a successful debut of NHRA’s commemorative tickets for the first five races of the spectacular 75th anniversary season, NHRA officials are thrilled to announce the next wave of special tickets for five upcoming races.

The unique commemorative tickets will continue to honor NHRA legends past and present at the sixth through 10th race of the celebratory season, including Chris “The Greek” Karamesines (Chicago), Shirley Muldowney (Maryland), the Tasca Super Stock Cobra Jet (Epping), current star Clay Millican (Bristol) and Jim Head (Norwalk).

The collector’s item offers another opportunity to celebrate 75 years of NHRA Drag Racing and the special moments – and incredible drivers – that have filled the past seven-plus decades of NHRA action.

To purchase a special 75th anniversary ticket featuring many of the iconic NHRA stars and historic moments, fans can visit https://directsouvenir.wwlinc.com/Universal/NHRA.

Each commemorative ticket will be available for purchase online all year and will be distinctive to each race during NHRA’s milestone 2026 campaign, including the first five races, which honor legends Kenny Bernstein (Gainesville and Pomona), Don Prudhomme (Phoenix), current star Matt Hagan (Charlotte) and Don Garlits (Valdosta).

The special ticket for the next five races will include these NHRA legends:

Chicago: Chris “The Greek” Karamesines will be the featured driver at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK at Route 66 Raceway. A Chicago native, the commemorative ticket will honor “The Greek,” with the weekend serving as a career retrospective on his incredible career.

Maryland: Shirley Muldowney will be on the collector’s ticket in Maryland, honoring one of NHRA’s most iconic legends at its debut event at Maryland International Raceway, the NHRA Potomac Nationals. The race will honor the historic legacy of Muldowney, a three-time world champion and influential motorsports pioneer.

Epping: Bob Tasca and the Tasca family will be honored at their home track during the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway, highlighting their extensive involvement in the creation of the iconic Ford Cobra Jet.

Bristol: Top Fuel’s Clay Millican will be the featured commemorative ticket for the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway. Millican enjoyed his first career NHRA Top Fuel win in 2019, with the win at his home track capping off a special and emotional weekend for the fan-favorite driver.

Norwalk: The legendary Jim Head will be one of the honored legends at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in his home state at Summit Motorsports Park at Norwalk, Ohio. The legendary driver and team owner will be on the commemorative ticket, while Doug and Connie Kalitta will also be honored during the race.

At the events, fans can scan the onsite signs to purchase the commemorative ticket. The one-of-a-kind souvenir and collector’s items will also be available for purchase with a clear display holder. Each commemorative ticket will only be offered this season during NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The next group of commemorative tickets will be released in the coming weeks for events in Sonoma, Seattle, Brainerd, Indianapolis and Martin, Mich., featuring a new group of legends and current standouts.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action next week with the historic Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on April 9-12. The iconic race will host the 1,000th Funny Car race in NHRA history, adding another memorable layer to the 75th anniversary event.

Qualifying features racing at 1:30 and 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10, and the final two rounds on Saturday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 12. Television coverage includes eliminations on FS1 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.