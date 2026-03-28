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BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - MARCH 27: Alex Palou, driver of the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing DHL Honda, speaks to reporters prior to the NTT IndyCar Series Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on March 27, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Paul Hurley/Penske Entertainment
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Alex Palou: Second in points ‘doesn’t change anything at all’

By Tucker White
1 Minute Read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou spoke to a throng of reporters gathered on the balcony of the media center, Friday, at Barber Motorsports Park. The driver of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda finds himself in a position he’s not been in for over two years.

Off the top of the points standings.

After winning the season opener at St. Petersburg, wrecking out early at Phoenix Raceway and losing out to Kyle Kirkwood on the streets of Arlington, Texas, the four-time series champion enters the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix second in points.

And what does that change about his strategy, going forward?

“Nothing,” he said. “Doesn’t change anything at all.”

“If we were on the last two races, it would maybe change a little bit, but it’s still so early on. We just need to win as many races as we can.”

And what better place to win than a track where he’s the defending race winner. He led 81 of 90 caution-free laps from the pole to score his third victory of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season, on his way to a third-consecutive championship.

If any driver has had Palou’s number since 2025, it’s Kirkwood. In addition to the aforementioned Arlington, Texas, race, he bested him on the streets of Long Beach, California, the streets of Detroit and on the oval at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Of course, 26 points is by no means insurmountable.

“I think we’re in a great spot, but it still doesn’t mean anything, yet,” he said. “But the point swings are crazy right now because it’s so early on. So yeah, we just need to focus on winning this weekend.”

Kirkwood, however, bested him in first practice, Friday, with a lap of 1:08.146 (third fastest). While Palou clocked in fourth. Saturday, however, Palou topped the chart in second practice with a lap of 1:06.468. Kirkwood clocked in second fastest.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
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