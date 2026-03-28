Alex Palou: Second in points ‘doesn’t change anything at all’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou spoke to a throng of reporters gathered on the balcony of the media center, Friday, at Barber Motorsports Park. The driver of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda finds himself in a position he’s not been in for over two years.

Off the top of the points standings.

After winning the season opener at St. Petersburg, wrecking out early at Phoenix Raceway and losing out to Kyle Kirkwood on the streets of Arlington, Texas, the four-time series champion enters the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix second in points.

And what does that change about his strategy, going forward?

“Nothing,” he said. “Doesn’t change anything at all.”

“If we were on the last two races, it would maybe change a little bit, but it’s still so early on. We just need to win as many races as we can.”

And what better place to win than a track where he’s the defending race winner. He led 81 of 90 caution-free laps from the pole to score his third victory of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season, on his way to a third-consecutive championship.

If any driver has had Palou’s number since 2025, it’s Kirkwood. In addition to the aforementioned Arlington, Texas, race, he bested him on the streets of Long Beach, California, the streets of Detroit and on the oval at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Of course, 26 points is by no means insurmountable.

“I think we’re in a great spot, but it still doesn’t mean anything, yet,” he said. “But the point swings are crazy right now because it’s so early on. So yeah, we just need to focus on winning this weekend.”

Kirkwood, however, bested him in first practice, Friday, with a lap of 1:08.146 (third fastest). While Palou clocked in fourth. Saturday, however, Palou topped the chart in second practice with a lap of 1:06.468. Kirkwood clocked in second fastest.