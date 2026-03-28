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BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - MARCH 28: Alex Palou, driver of the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing DHL Honda, and his team poses with the Firestone P1 Award after winning the pole for the NTT IndyCar Series Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on March 28, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment
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Alex Palou takes pole position for Sunday’s race at Barber

By Tucker White
2 Minute Read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou told me, Friday, that entering this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park second in points “doesn’t change anything” about his strategy.

Saturday put action to words. Well, yes and no.

“I mean, it’s not for the championship,” he said. “At the same time, it is. I mean, we’re just trying to do the best we can every single weekend, every single session.

“I feel once you get closer to the end, maybe you’re just trying to go a bit more aggressive or less, depending on where you are in the championship. But I’m talking like last round or last two rounds.

“I feel now everybody’s just trying to get the pole and trying to get the win, because you know, ultimately that gives you the most points.

“Yeah, we’re not really worried or thinking too much about the championship. It’s too early. At the same time, we need to get as many good results as we can.”

Just as he did in 2025, the driver of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda won the pole for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix with a lap of 1:06.234. It’s his 13th career pole and first of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“Yeah, very happy obviously,” he said. “I was very happy with the car this morning in practice two, compared to yesterday. Feel like yesterday, we were missing a little bit of balance. Conditions today helped a ton.

“It was a very close qualifying. We just wanted to make sure once we’re in Fast Six, although we know we’re not going to have two sets of brand-new alternates, to try to go for pole, and we did.

“Yeah, happy. Hopefully, future Alex is going to figure out how to balance against new alternates. Yeah, that’s an issue for tomorrow.”

David Malukas clocked in second with a lap of 1:06.347. Graham Rahal timed in third with a lap of 1:06.518.

“I think (the car is) very good,” Malukas said. “From practice one, practice two, our pace, on primary tires, but on reruns, we seem to have pace. Lap time was there. I think we’re in for a good race tomorrow.”

Marcus Armstrong (1:06.551), Kyle Kirkwood (1:06.832), and Romain Grosjean, who ran wide into the grass in Turn 9 during the final round of qualifying, rounded out the Firestone Fast Six (1:06.836).

Santino Ferrucci, Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, and Christian Lundgaard rounded out the top-10.

During the first round of qualifying, Will Power’s brakes went to the floor, and his car plowed into the foam, tire, and armco barrier in Turn 5. He was seen and released from the IndyCar medical unit.

Sting Ray Robb interfered with Grosjean’s flying lap in the first round. INDYCAR disallowed his two fastest laps, as penalty.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
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