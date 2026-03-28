Do Wheel Spacers Affect Wheel Alignment?

Drivers looking for a wider stance often use wheel spacers to achieve this. They push wheels further out from the hub to increase the track width. This change improves the appearance of the car and improves driving performance. Many drivers use spacers for a more aggressive fit and better cornering stability.

But a fair question after installation is, do wheel spacers affect alignment? If you want to install wheel spacers, Orion Motor Tech offers reliable hub-centric spacers. Knowing how the spacers affect your alignment helps you avoid unnecessary installation costs. To avoid more confusion, let’s go.

Do Wheel Spacers Actually Change Alignment Angles?

No, wheel spacers don’t directly change your alignment. Your alignment angles, which are camber, toe, and caster, are controlled by your suspension geometry. Things like your tie rods, control arms, and suspension mounting points are what actually handle all of that.

A spacer only moves the wheel outward; it doesn’t touch any of that. So technically, your alignment stays the same after installing spacers. However, a few things can make it feel otherwise. That’s where drivers often get confused.

What Wheel Spacers Do Affect

Spacers don’t mess with your alignment angles directly. But they do change a few things close to it. These changes are worth understanding before you install them.

Scrub Radius

Spacers push the wheel further out from the hub. This changes the scrub radius. The gap between where the tire touches the ground and the line of the steering axis. You may notice more kickback over bumps and a slightly heavier steering feel.

Wheel Bearing Load

It’s similar to using a longer wrench for extra leverage. The further out the wheel sits, the more leverage it puts on the bearings and ball joints. Small spacers up to 15mm create minimal extra stress. But thicker spacers increase that load more noticeably over time.

Why Drivers Mistake This for an Alignment Problem

On installing spacers, many drivers assume a malfunctioning alignment because the vehicle feels different. Usually, that’s not the actual issue because after installing spacers, the vehicle’s track width alters how the vehicle behaves when turning, causing it to feel different. The alignment, however, has not moved. Some drivers also feel shaking in the steering wheel and assume that is an alignment problem.

In fact, the vehicle shaking is more likely the result of insufficient centering of the hub or an imbalance in the wheel. It’s not an alignment problem; it’s a fitment issue. Also, spacers are usually blamed when vehicle tires show uneven wear, but the problem is usually an alignment issue that existed before the tires. Alignment problems are often worsened by spacers.

When Should You Get an Alignment Check?

Not every spacer install needs an alignment check. In most cases, a proper hub-centric fit keeps everything in spec. But there are specific situations where checking alignment makes good sense.

You Probably Don’t Need One If:

You only installed hub-centric spacers

The car drives straight without pulling

The steering wheel sits centered

Tire wear looks even across the tread

You Should Book One If:

You also changed coilovers or control arms

The car hit a pothole or curb recently

You notice pulling, drifting, or uneven wear

Something just feels off after the install

Does Spacer Thickness Matter?

Yes, thickness matters a great deal. Each spacer’s thickness influences your vehicle’s handling and the mechanical influence given spacing. Thin spacers (5mm – 10mm) have a small effect on the vehicle’s handling. Regarding the cutoff limit, from 10mm to 15mm, you can expect some slight but noticeable changes.

Thick spacers above 15mm put more leverage on your bearings, so an alignment check becomes more important. You may also need longer wheel studs to keep safe thread engagement.

Key things to consider before purchasing wheel spacers

Most of the issues that come up later can be minimized by purchasing appropriate spacers. Quality and correct fitment of materials lessens the price of the parts. These are the key points you should pay attention to:

Hub-centric design

Forged aluminum (6061-T6 or 7075-T6)

Correct bolt pattern and bore size

Reasonably thickness

Clean installation (torqued to specification and an additional torque after 50–100 miles)

Most problems with poor fitment and spacers are a result of poor fitment, and with a combination of high quality parts and proper installation, almost all problems can be avoided.

Conclusion

Wheel spacers do not affect camber, toe, or caster, but do influence scrub radius and bearing load. Proper installation of hub-centric spacers means that your alignment won’t suffer. Many people assume the worst when feeling a change. This is why an alignment check is critical. Make sure to get spacers that fit your vehicle’s specific bolt pattern and hub bore diameter. Misalignment is the cause of most spacer and alignment problems.