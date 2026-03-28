Top 6.7 Cummins Delete Kits for Performance Gains: 2026 Guide

For diesel truck owners operating in off-road or closed-course environments where emissions regulations do not apply, upgrading with a 6.7 Cummins delete kit can be one of the most effective ways to improve performance, reduce engine stress, and enhance overall driving efficiency.

While modern emissions systems are designed to meet strict environmental standards, they can often limit engine potential and lead to increased maintenance over time.

This guide explains what a delete kit includes, the top options available in 2026, and the performance gains you can expect.

What Is a Delete Kit for 6.7 Cummins (EGR, DPF, CCV)

A 6.7 Cummins delete kit is a set of aftermarket components designed to remove or bypass factory-installed emissions systems. These systems include the EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation), DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter), and CCV (Crankcase Ventilation).

Here’s a quick breakdown:

EGR Delete: Stops exhaust gases from re-entering the engine, reducing carbon buildup and improving combustion efficiency.

Stops exhaust gases from re-entering the engine, reducing carbon buildup and improving combustion efficiency. DPF Delete: Removes the particulate filter, allowing exhaust gases to flow more freely and reducing backpressure.

Removes the particulate filter, allowing exhaust gases to flow more freely and reducing backpressure. CCV Delete: Prevents oil vapors from being recirculated into the intake by rerouting them to a catch can or (in off-road applications) venting them to the atmosphere, helping keep the intake system cleaner.

For improved crankcase ventilation, many truck owners opt for a 2007.5-2017 6.7 Cummins CCV filter delete, which helps minimize oil contamination and intake buildup.

Top 6.7 Cummins Delete Kits (2026)

With several options available, choosing the right delete kit for 6.7 Cummins depends on your performance goals and usage.

Best Overall: EGR Performance Delete Kits

A balanced choice known for build quality and ease of installation—ideal for most daily-driven trucks.

EGR Performance kits are widely recognized for their high-quality construction and precise fitment. They offer a balanced combination of durability, performance improvement, and ease of installation—making them ideal for most truck owners.

Reliability & Tuning: DynoVox

Strong compatibility with tuning platforms, suitable for those who want to fine-tune engine parameters.

They are a great choice for drivers who want consistent performance and the flexibility to fine-tune engine parameters.

Best for Power: RaceME Ultra

Designed for maximum horsepower and torque, best suited for performance enthusiasts with supporting upgrades.

When paired with proper tuning, it delivers aggressive horsepower and torque gains, making it a popular choice among performance enthusiasts.

For those looking for a complete upgrade solution, consider a 6.7 Cummins full delete kit, which includes all necessary components for a full emissions system removal.

Benefits of Deleting Emissions Systems on 6.7 Cummins

Removing emissions components can provide several performance and maintenance advantages:

Improve Reliability & Longevity

Eliminating EGR and DPF systems reduces soot buildup and lowers internal engine stress, helping extend engine life.

Increase Throttle Response

With fewer restrictions, the engine responds more quickly to throttle input, improving acceleration and drivability.

Power and Fuel Gains

Improved airflow and combustion efficiency can result in noticeable horsepower gains and better fuel economy under certain conditions.

Lowered EGTs (Exhaust Gas Temperatures)

Reduced backpressure helps keep exhaust temperatures lower, which is especially beneficial during towing or heavy-duty use.

Reduced Maintenance Costs

Without emissions components, you avoid certain DPF- or EGR-related repairs. However, proper tuning is essential to prevent check engine lights or drivability issues.

Key Considerations for Deleting 6.7 Cummins

Before installing a delete kit, it’s important to evaluate the following factors:

Compatibility

Ensure the delete kit matches your truck’s year, model, and configuration to avoid installation or performance issues.

Transmission Tuning

Increased power output can exceed the factory transmission’s torque capacity. Upgrading valve bodies, torque converters, or installing a transmission tuner is strongly recommended to avoid premature failure.

Legality

Delete kits are not legal for on-road use in many regions due to emissions regulations. Always verify local laws before making modifications.

6.7 Cummins Expected Performance Gains

Performance improvements vary depending on the setup, tuning quality, and vehicle condition. Based on common user reports, typical gains include:

Horsepower & Torque

You can expect gains of 50 to 150 horsepower, along with significant increases in torque.

Fuel Economy

Many users report an improvement of 2–5 MPG, particularly on highway drives.

Engine Lifespan

Reducing heat and carbon buildup contributes to longer engine life and fewer mechanical issues.

Throttle Response

Faster turbo spool and improved airflow result in quicker and smoother acceleration.

Conclusion: Choosing the Right Setup for 6.7 Cummins

Selecting the best 6.7 Cummins Delete Kit depends on your performance goals, budget, and how you use your truck. Whether you prioritize reliability, fuel efficiency, or maximum power, the right setup can significantly enhance your engine’s performance and longevity.

However, it’s essential to balance performance goals with legal and practical considerations. When properly configured for your intended use, a delete kit can unlock additional engine potential—but it’s essential to research local regulations and supporting upgrades before proceeding.