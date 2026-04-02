SAFETY-KLEEN SET TO CONTINUE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH NHRA

INDIANAPOLIS (April 2, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that Safety-Kleen will continue as “Official Provider of Environmental Services for NHRA” and “Official Absorbent of NHRA” as part of a multi-year extension.

The agreement continues a longtime partnership between NHRA and Safety-Kleen, which dates back nearly two decades. Safety-Kleen has also enjoyed lengthy partnerships with most of the professional NHRA teams.

As an official sponsor, Safety-Kleen will provide environmental services for NHRA-owned facilities – Gainesville Raceway, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif., and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – which includes coordinating waste management procedures and collections of all oil, solvents, fuels and absorbent materials from events.

At all NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events, Safety-Kleen will staff a portable recycling center for the track and race teams to collect oil, solvents, absorbents, and filters. NHRA will also continue to use Safety-Kleen’s oil absorbent and other spill cleanup materials during each national event.

“We are excited to extend our long relationship with the NHRA. Helping to bring the unmatched excitement of professional drag racing to fans across the country is an integral part of our overall Motorsports Marketing Plan,” said Drew Patey, Safety-Kleen Motorsports Manager.

“Making sure that the drag strips all across the USA are handling the used fluids from Top Fuel competition and are ready for any type of clean up needed at events is the best way I can think of to actively show our customers and prospects in attendance the capabilities we have – and how we can and will assist them with any of their environmental service needs,” added Buddy Judy, Safety-Kleen Marketing Director.

Celebrating NHRA’s 75th anniversary season this year, the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues April 9-12 with the historic Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, as part of the thrilling 20-race schedule during this milestone year.

As part of the partnership, Safety-Kleen will receive in-venue marketing items, including trackside signage, a designated space for the recycle center and a Safety-Kleen branded safety drum at the starting line.

Safety-Kleen will also have in-venue and television commercial spots during broadcasts and social media activation across NHRA’s channels.

“I have been involved in racing my whole life and the NHRA could find no better product to ensure the shortest down times for oil clean up on track! Safety-Kleen’s Oil Absorbent is amazing,” said Warren White, lifelong Racer and Safety-Kleen at-track representative for IndyCar and NHRA events.

“Safety-Kleen has been an outstanding partner with NHRA for many years, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to performance, sustainability and safety at our events and tracks,” NHRA Vice President of Racing Administration Josh Peterson said. “From their products that help maintain a great racing surface, to their ongoing work in waste management and environmental services, Safety-Kleen helps ensure our events operate at a high level. We’re proud to work together with them to deliver the cleanest and safest experience possible for our racers and teams.”

For more information about Safety-Kleen, visit www.safety-kleen.com. For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 75th anniversary schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Safety-Kleen

Safety-Kleen A Clean Harbors Company is a leading North American provider of environmental services, specializing in used oil recycling and re-refining, parts cleaning, and waste management solutions. The company processes more than 200 million gallons of used oil annually and operates nine re-refineries, including the world’s largest in East Chicago, Indiana. Safety-Kleen employs approximately 4,200 employees and serves over 200,000 customer locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company’s product portfolio includes oils and lubricants, part washers, storage and accessories, absorbents and wipers, cleaning products, windshield liquids, and more. Safety-Kleen’s efforts contribute to a cleaner and safer environment by balancing operational needs with sustainability objectives.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.