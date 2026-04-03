Jake Garcia notches second consecutive Truck pole at Rockingham

Jake Garcia sped his way to the pole position for the Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina, on Friday, April 3.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-truck, single-lap qualifying format. In this format, all 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots cycled around Rockingham Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest single lap was awarded the pole position.

During the qualifying session, Garcia, who was the 12th-fastest competitor during Friday’s rain-shortened practice session, posted a single pole-winning lap at 154.570 mph in 21.893 seconds. Garcia’s lap was enough for the 21-year-old racer from Monroe, Georgia, to achieve the top-starting spot over Tanner Gray.

With the pole, Garcia, driver of the No. 98 Quanta Services/Curb Records Ford F-150 entry for ThorSport Racing, achieved his fifth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career pole, his second in a row at The Rock and his second of the 2026 season, with his first occurring at EchoPark Speedway in late February.

Garcia is currently ranked in 15th place in the 2026 driver’s standings with an average finishing result of 20.0 and finishing as high as seventh place at EchoPark Speedway. With an opportunity to achieve a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge program, Garcia will also be pursuing his first series victory for his 80th start for Friday’s main event at Rockingham.

Garcia will share the front row with Tanner Gray, the latter of whom posted his qualifying lap at 153.115 mph in 22.101 seconds. As a result, Gray, who is also pursuing his first victory in the series, will start on the front row for a sixth time.

Kaden Honeycutt, who was the fastest competitor during practice and is seeking his first victory, qualified in third place with a lap of 152.970 mph in 22.122 seconds. Rookie Cole Butcher and Layne Riggs will start fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Parker Eatmon, Landen Lewis and Giovanni Ruggiero complete the top-10 starting grid.

With 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, Justin Carroll and Jonathan Shafer were the two who failed to qualify for the main event. Shafer was unable to post a qualifying run due to wrecking his truck during practice.

Qualifying position, Best speed, Best time:

1. Jake Garcia, 154.570 mph, 21.893 seconds

2. Tanner Gray, 153.115 mph, 22.101 seconds

3. Kaden Honeycutt, 152.970 mph, 22.122 seconds

4. Cole Butcher, 152.563 mph, 22.181 seconds

5. Layne Riggs, 152.378 mph, 22.208 seconds

6. Ty Majeski, 152.035 mph, 22.258 seconds

7. Corey Heim, 151.994 mph, 22.264 seconds

8. Parker Eatmon, 151.824 mph, 22.289 seconds

9. Landen Lewis, 151.810 mph, 22.291 seconds

10. Giovanni Ruggiero, 151.559 mph, 22.328 seconds

11. Brenden Queen, 151.559 mph, 22.328 seconds

12. Andres Perez De Lara, 151.545 mph, 22.330 seconds

13. Tyler Ankru, 151.511 mph, 22.335 seconds

14. Grant Enfinger, 151.504 mph, 22.336 seconds

15. Daniel Hemric, 151.484 mph, 22.339 seconds

16. Carson Hocevar, 151.416 mph, 22.349 seconds

17. Justin Haley, 151.267 mph, 22.371 seconds

18. Dawson Sutton, 150.943 mph, 22.419 seconds

19. Stewart Friesen, 150.775 mph, 22.444 seconds

20. Kris Wright, 150.120 mph, 22.542 seconds

21. Luke Baldwin, 150.053 mph, 22.552 seconds

22. Christian Eckes, 149.470 mph, 22.640 seconds

23. Corey LaJoie, 149.457 mph, 22.642 seconds

24. Sammy Smith, 149.371 mph, 22.655 seconds

25. Ben Rhodes, 149.042 mph, 22.705 seconds

26. Mini Tyrrell, 148.917 mph, 22.724 seconds

27. Connor Hall, 148.773 mph, 22.746 seconds

28. Ty Dillon, 148.467 mph, 22.793 seconds

29. Adam Andretti, 148.187 mph, 22.836 seconds

30. Michael Christopher Jr., 148.135 mph, 22.844 seconds

31. Timmy Hill, 145.975 mph, 23.182 seconds

32. Frankie Muniz, Owner Points

33. Chandler Smith, Owner Points

34. Caleb Costner, Owner Points

35. Clayton Green, Owner Points

36. Spencer Boyd, Owner Points

The 2026 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, April 3, and air at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.