RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway

Loose Wheels Dampen the Day for Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team at Rockingham Speedway

Finish: 27th

Start: 2nd

Points: 2nd

“We were excited for today’s race at Rockingham Speedway after a fast effort in practice and qualifying with the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team. Unfortunately, we had a winning day get away from us after having to pit under green multiple times. Somehow our wheels worked themselves loose after normal solid pit stops. So frustrating, but another week where we had all the potential in the world. On a positive note, we have a good pit stall for Bristol Motor Speedway next week.” – Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet Team Battle to 11th-Place Finish in Challenging Rockingham Speedway Race

Finish: 11th

Start: 11th

Points: 4th

“I’m honestly not sure how our 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet was so good during practice yesterday, but so off during the race today. On the initial start, our car was wrecking loose on entry and loose on throttle down. Chad (Haney, crew chief) and the guys made adjustments and we got on the other side of it, but then the balance was too tight. By the end, we were running competitive lap times to the leader. Our No. 21 group just kept battling and came home 11th. We wish it was better, but we’ll keep working on it.” -Austin Hill

Day of Learning for Cleetus McFarland and the No. 33 Tommy’s Express Car Wash Chevrolet Team at Rockingham Speedway

Finish: 32nd

Start: 35th

Points: N/A

“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, driving the No. 33 Tommy’s Express Car Wash Chevrolet. Qualified 35th. Finished 32nd. Whoo! Three positions! I spun out four times, but did I ruin anyone’s day besides my own? No, I didn’t. This was a hell of an opportunity, and I got my butt kicked today, but I learned so much. I made so many mistakes. At one point, I drove down on a guy who was inside of me. I recovered from that. I spun out early. I abandoned the whole plan of chilling and I went three wide and spun out. Got past that. The third spin was just on my own. I went into the corner too fast. Then, I think the fourth spin, the guy below me hit me. That one, I’ll take only 50% credit for. All in all, made a ton of mistakes. I learned a lot. I hoped to stay more out of the news than I did. I’ve got a lot to learn.” -Cleetus McFarland