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JOSH BILICKI AND 10-SPOT TOOLS PARTNER FOR BRISTOL RACE

By Official Release
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MOORESVILLE, NC, April 6, 2026 – NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he is partnering with 10-Spot Tools for this weekend’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

10-Spot Tools is the original 3D printed modular tool box organizer company. With over 350 original designs for a variety of power and hand tools, it’s their mission to keep tradespeople organized. Whether you’re a service plumber or in a NASCAR pit crew, 10-Spot Tools has got you covered!

“10-Spot Tools is proud to partner with Josh Bilicki and SS-Greenlight Racing for the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Raceway,” said company owner Pete Cozeolino. “Because when seconds count, organization is everything!”

“I’m stoked to partner with 10-Spot Tools,” said Bilicki. “Keeping your toolbox organized is super important when you need to find a tool quickly – like when you need to make an adjustment during a race. 10-Spot Tools is exactly what we need for our pit box.”

The Suburban Propane 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the 9th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that evening at 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/joshbilicki/).

For more information on 10-Spot Tools, visit https://10spottools.com/, follow them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/10spottools/) or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/p/10-Spot-Tools-100087964425999/).

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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