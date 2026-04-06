T3 Vodka Expands Partnership with Logan Bearden for 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Campaign

Knoxville-Based Premium Spirits Brand Steps Up as Primary Partner for Three-Race Program While Launching Major Tennessee Distribution Rollout

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 6, 2026) — T3 Vodka, the Knoxville-founded premium spirits brand, has expanded its partnership with driver Logan Bearden and will serve as the primary partner of the No. 42 Chevrolet with Young’s Motorsports in at least three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races during the 2026 season.

T3 Vodka will be featured prominently on Bearden’s Chevrolet in the April 11 Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the May 30 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and the Sept. 18 Food City 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The partnership builds on the relationship formed during the 2025 season, with T3 Vodka increasing its commitment in 2026 as both the brand and Bearden continue to gain momentum.

Founded in 2021 by Knoxville native Mark Lester, T3 Vodka has quickly grown into one of Tennessee’s emerging premium spirits brands.

The company recently signed a distribution agreement with Empire Distributors to expand into Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis.

The phased rollout will begin in Knoxville and Chattanooga, while all current Nashville accounts will continue to be fully supported during the statewide expansion.

“As a Knoxville company, we take pride in supporting racing in our home state,” said Lester.

“We believed in Logan last year, and in 2026, we’re stepping up in a bigger way. He represents the work ethic and determination that define both our brand and our customers. This partnership reflects our growth and our commitment to Tennessee.”

In addition to its on-track presence, T3 Vodka serves as the Official Vodka of Bristol Motor Speedway, creating year-round visibility at one of motorsports’ most iconic venues.

Fans attending NASCAR events at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” throughout 2026 will see T3 Vodka branding at Gate 6, inside the 360 Bar, and across signage displayed throughout the speedway property.

The official 2026 partnership launch will take place during April race week, with plans to showcase Bearden’s show car at the track during select events.

For Bearden, 2026 represents one of the most ambitious seasons of his career. Born in 1995, the 31-year-old driver will compete in select NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events while also racing full-time internationally in the NASCAR Euro Series with Rette Jones Racing by Hendriks.

Bearden has built his career through versatility and hands-on experience, including serving as a mechanic for the team he drove for last season. That technical foundation continues to shape his approach behind the wheel.

“Having T3 Vodka return and increase their involvement means a lot,” said Bearden. “They supported me last year, and now they’re coming back in a major way. To represent a Knoxville brand at Bristol and

throughout 2026 is something I’m extremely proud of. “We’re building something special together.”

Aligned with experienced leadership and competitive equipment at Young’s Motorsports, Bearden enters the 2026 campaign positioned to perform at the highest level possible while carrying a Tennessee-grown brand into some of the season’s most anticipated events.

“We’re excited to welcome Logan Bearden and T3 Vodka to Young’s Motorsports beginning at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. Logan has really impressed us — not just with his mechanical knowledge and understanding of the race car, but with the talent he shows behind the wheel every time he’s on track.

“He’s a well-rounded driver with a lot of upsides. T3 Vodka is also a great partner that shares our vision for performance and building meaningful connections in the sport. This is a strong addition to our program, and we’re looking forward to getting to work together starting this weekend at Bristol.”

The Suburban Propane 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the ninth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., April 11, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing), or follow him on Instagram (logan_bearden) and Twitter | X (@LoganBearden66).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

About T3 Vodka:

Founded in 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee, T3 Vodka is a premium spirits brand rooted in local pride and community connection.

The company is expanding distribution through its agreement with Empire Distributors, beginning in Knoxville and Chattanooga before continuing into Nashville and Memphis throughout 2026.

As the Official Vodka of Bristol Motor Speedway, T3 Vodka maintains a year-round presence at one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues, while continuing to grow its retail footprint across Tennessee.

For more information, visit t3vodka.com.