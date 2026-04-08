ARCA Menards West Returns to Tucson; Massey and Deegan Look to Continue Impressive Starts to 2026

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (April 8, 2026) – The ARCA Menards West returns for the second consecutive year to Tucson Speedway for the Tucson ARCA West 150, and two of the series’ top drivers will look to continue their 2026 seasons with another impressive performance.

Mason Massey (No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet) launched his run for the 2026 season championship with a dramatic victory in the opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in February. For Massey, a veteran of over 100 NASCAR national series starts, it was his first career series victory in his first career series start.

Massey battled with former two-time West champion Sean Hingorani over the final 40 laps, snatching the lead with 31 laps to go and holding off a furious charge on two overtime restarts.

Combined with a fifth-place run in the next race at Phoenix Raceway, Massey holds a six-point lead over reigning series champion Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford).

“I feel like we’ve gotten off to about as good of a start as you could hope for, so far,” Massey said. “It was big for our team to start the year off with a lot of momentum getting a win and then following that up with a top-five in Phoenix. Going into Tucson, our goal is to have another solid night and extend the points lead. It looks like a fun track that presents a lot of challenges, but I think those will play into my driving style. I know Ty Joiner and all of my guys will give me a great NAPA Auto Care Chevy like they have in the first two races. I’ll have to do my part and adapt to the track as quick as possible. It’d be nice to get win number two this weekend. That’d be pretty special.”

Massey’s Bill McAnally Racing teammate Hailie Deegan (No. 16 Columbia Bank / Monster Energy Chevrolet) has also had an impressive start to the season in her return to the ARCA Menards West. Deegan, the first-ever female winner in series history, won three times in 2018 and 2019 before moving to the ARCA Menards Series national tour and then eventually the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Deegan finished sixth in the opener at Kern and was one spot short of starting the season with two top-ten finishes, coming home eleventh at Phoenix. She’s currently fourth in the standings, 15 points out of the lead.

“I’m really excited to go back to Tucson,” Deegan said. “It’s been so many years since I’ve been to that track. Bill [McAnally] and the No. 19 team nearly won there last year, so that’s gives us even more confidence that we can race for a win this weekend. The West Series has been a lot of fun for me so far this year, and I’m really looking forward to getting some good finishes as the season goes on. If we can run well and get a good finish at Tucson, hopefully a win, that’d be huge for our season.”

An entry list of 18 teams is expected, including Huddleston and his teammate Andrew Chapman (No. 55 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford), the Jan’s Racing teammates, reigning ARCA Menards West Bounty Rookie of the Year Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) and 15-year old Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford), and an additional trio of highly-touted female drivers, Jade Avedisian (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) and Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota), and Tucson native Quinn Davis (No. 77 King Taco/RED MD/Wallace Signs/EMAGAS Toyota).

Practice for the Tucson ARCA West 150 is slated for 2 pm MT on Saturday, April 11, with Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying to follow at 5 pm. An on-track autograph session is scheduled from 5:45 to 6:15 pm, with the Tucson ARCA West 150 to follow at 7 pm PT. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing and live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

Ticket information for the Tucson ARCA West 150 at Tucson Speedway is available at TucsonSpeedwayAZ.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

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Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.