ARCA Menards West at Tucson Speedway: ARCA Menards West Tucson 150 Post-race Notes & Unofficial Results

Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and dominated Saturday’s ARCA Menards West Tucson 150, scoring his first career series victory in just his third career ARCA Menards West start. At 15 years, 8 months, and 16 days of age, Denton becomes the fourth-youngest winner in series history behind Jesse Love, Todd Gilliland, and Taylor Gray.

Reigning ARCA Menards West champion Trevor Huddleson (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) finished second after spending much of the middle stages of the race outside the top ten conserving tires.

Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) finished third, his second consecutive top-three finish at Tucson; he finished second in 2025.

Denton’s Jan’s Racing teammate Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) raced to the front to lead a lap early in the race before dropping back into the field to conserve tires for a late charge to the front. Kennealy’s strategy paid off with a fourth-place finish, his best finish of the season.

Gavin Ray (No. 7 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota) finished fifth, his best career series finish. Combined with Johnson, Jr.’s third-place finish, Jerry Pitts Racing had two drivers finish in the top five.

Eric Rhead (No. 66 Champ Transport / Turnkey Leasing Chevrolet) finished a career-best sixth after running in the top five in the mid stages of the race.

Hailey Deegan (No. 16 Columbia Bank / Monster Energy Chevrolet) finished sixth, her second sixth-place finish of the year; she also finished sixth in the season opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. It was a busy yet successful weekend for the Deegan family; her father Brian Deegan won the Freedom 500 at Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Fla. on Friday night.

Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine HealthToyota) notched her first career top-ten finish in eighth, as did her Nitro Motorsports teammate Julian DaCosta (No. 25 Austin Canvas and Awning Toyota) in tenth.

Memphis Villareal (No. 72 RBR Engineering Chevrolet) ran as high as second before the second and final caution flag of the night. He faded on the ensuing restart, dropping to ninth at the finish.

Seventy-six year old David Smith (No. 05 Shockwave Marine Suspension Toyota) started last in the 17-car field but quickly raced his way through the field to take the lead before lap 50. He would lead until the first restart of the night, the first time in his career he led laps in an ARCA Menards West race.

Ninety-eight year old NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Hershel McGriff gave the command to start engines. McGriff is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and the 1986 champion of what is now the ARCA Menards West with 34 career wins. He made his final career start at Tucson Speedway in 2018 at the age of 90.

The next race for the ARCA Menards West is the Bill Schmitt Memorial 173 at Shasta Speedway at 11:00 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT on Saturday, May 2. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing and simulcast on The NASCAR Channel. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data for all on-track activity.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.