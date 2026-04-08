Other Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Formula DRIFT Welcomes Pennzoil as the Official Motor Oil of the PRO Championship Series

By Official Release
3 Minute Read
  • Pennzoil further elevates its presence in professional drifting.
  • Pennzoil continues to protect engines across one of motorsport’s most demanding environments.
  • Pennzoil-sponsored drivers James Deane, Vaughn Gittin Jr., Ben Hobson, and Federico Sceriffo remain central to the brand’s program heading into the 2026 season.

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (April 8, 2026) – Formula DRIFT today announced a multi-year agreement with Pennzoil, naming the iconic brand the Official Motor Oil of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series. Its commitment represents a significant development in the relationship between the storied brand and the world’s leading professional drifting series.

Pennzoil Expands Role In Formula DRIFT

Pennzoil will showcase its technology across the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series, supporting performance and engine longevity in one of motorsport’s most punishing disciplines.

“Drifting pushes engines to extremes, which is exactly why it’s such a compelling environment for Pennzoil,” said Angela Edgar, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Pennzoil. “As the Official Motor Oil of the PRO Championship Series, we’re able to showcase how our technology helps protect engines over time in conditions where consistency and durability matter just as much as power. It’s a real-world expression of our focus on engine longevity, both on the track and beyond it.”

Pennzoil-sponsored drivers include five-time and defending Formula DRIFT PRO Champion James Deane (Ireland), two-time PRO Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr (USA), 2023 PROSPEC Champion Ben Hobson (USA), and Federico Sceriffo (Italy). All four drivers continue to play a central role in the brand’s Formula DRIFT presence.

Activation, Fan Engagement, and Global Reach

Pennzoil will also receive prominent on-track branding and global exposure through Formula DRIFT’s free-to-view livestream, which broadcasts all practice, qualifying, and competition heats throughout the season.

“We’re looking forward to elevating our relationship with Pennzoil this year,” said Bryan Olfert, Sales Director for Formula DRIFT. “The brand has been involved in the series for many years, supporting multiple PRO Champions. Between synergies with teams and partners like O’Reilly Auto Parts, we’re excited to help share their history of excellence with our fans at the track and at home.”

Pennzoil will also activate on-site at Atlanta and both Long Beach Formula DRIFT PRO Championship rounds in 2026, bringing high-performance vehicles, premium products, branded giveaways, and driver autograph sessions to fans. These activations are designed to connect Pennzoil’s track-proven technology with enthusiasts who demand long-lasting performance from their own vehicles.

Next Round

The 2026 Formula DRIFT season will open April 10-11 on The Streets of Long Beach. For tickets, driver profiles, event schedules, and livestream access, please visit formulad.com.

About Pennzoil

Innovating since 1913, Pennzoil is passionate about driving the future and relentlessly works to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum® protects engines for the lifetime of their vehicle.*

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit www.pennzoil.com.

*Protection for the lifetime of your vehicle if you switch to and exclusively use Pennzoil Ultra Platinum™ Full Synthetic motor oil. Follow all oil change recommendations in your owner’s manual. Other conditions apply, including enrollment and receipt requirements. See full details and enroll at pennzoil.com/warranty.

About Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver’s skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com

Watch Formula DRIFT

Fans can find the free-to-view event livestream at youtube.com/Formuladrift. Formula DRIFT is also available on Racer Network (please check with your local provider) and available in Spanish via PX Sports on numerous outlets across Latin America. To find out where it’s broadcast in your country, visit pxsports.com/outlets.

Follow Formula DRIFT Online 

formulad.com
instagram.com/formulad
facebook.com/formuladrift
twitter.com/FormulaDrift
youtube.com/Formuladrift

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
TROIS-RIVIERES TO HOST THE GreenP3R RALLYCROSS OF CANADA ENTIRELY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY ON AUGUST 22 AND 23
TROIS-RIVIERES TO HOST THE GreenP3R RALLYCROSS OF CANADA ENTIRELY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY ON AUGUST 22 AND 23

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule - Bristol Spring Race
01:51
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
William Sawalich captures first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham
02:28
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim dominates for thrilling Truck victory at Rockingham
03:01

Latest articles

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Josh Berry Heading Home to Bristol Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Josh Berry, driver of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing, heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend looking to continue the positive momentum gained from a 10th-place finish in Martinsville
Read more

FUNNY CAR’S RON CAPPS HAS SIGHTS ON WIN AT 1,000TH FUNNY CAR RACE AT...

Official Release -
Ron Capps got his hands on his first special diamond Wally for NHRA’s 75th anniversary season at the most recent race in Phoenix.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 04.08.26

Official Release -
NASCAR’s three national series head to Bristol Motor Speedway for three days of short track racing, culminating with a 500-lap Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

ARCA Menards West Returns to Tucson; Massey and Deegan Look to Continue Impressive Starts...

Official Release -
The ARCA Menards West returns for the second consecutive year to Tucson Speedway for the Tucson ARCA West 150, and two of the series’ top drivers will look to continue their 2026 seasons with another impressive performance.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos