Formula DRIFT Welcomes Pennzoil as the Official Motor Oil of the PRO Championship Series

Pennzoil further elevates its presence in professional drifting.

further elevates its presence in professional drifting. Pennzoil continues to protect engines across one of motorsport’s most demanding environments .

. Pennzoil-sponsored drivers James Deane, Vaughn Gittin Jr., Ben Hobson, and Federico Sceriffo remain central to the brand’s program heading into the 2026 season.

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (April 8, 2026) – Formula DRIFT today announced a multi-year agreement with Pennzoil, naming the iconic brand the Official Motor Oil of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series. Its commitment represents a significant development in the relationship between the storied brand and the world’s leading professional drifting series.

Pennzoil Expands Role In Formula DRIFT

Pennzoil will showcase its technology across the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series, supporting performance and engine longevity in one of motorsport’s most punishing disciplines.

“Drifting pushes engines to extremes, which is exactly why it’s such a compelling environment for Pennzoil,” said Angela Edgar, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Pennzoil. “As the Official Motor Oil of the PRO Championship Series, we’re able to showcase how our technology helps protect engines over time in conditions where consistency and durability matter just as much as power. It’s a real-world expression of our focus on engine longevity, both on the track and beyond it.”

Pennzoil-sponsored drivers include five-time and defending Formula DRIFT PRO Champion James Deane (Ireland), two-time PRO Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr (USA), 2023 PROSPEC Champion Ben Hobson (USA), and Federico Sceriffo (Italy). All four drivers continue to play a central role in the brand’s Formula DRIFT presence.

Activation, Fan Engagement, and Global Reach

Pennzoil will also receive prominent on-track branding and global exposure through Formula DRIFT’s free-to-view livestream, which broadcasts all practice, qualifying, and competition heats throughout the season.

“We’re looking forward to elevating our relationship with Pennzoil this year,” said Bryan Olfert, Sales Director for Formula DRIFT. “The brand has been involved in the series for many years, supporting multiple PRO Champions. Between synergies with teams and partners like O’Reilly Auto Parts, we’re excited to help share their history of excellence with our fans at the track and at home.”

Pennzoil will also activate on-site at Atlanta and both Long Beach Formula DRIFT PRO Championship rounds in 2026, bringing high-performance vehicles, premium products, branded giveaways, and driver autograph sessions to fans. These activations are designed to connect Pennzoil’s track-proven technology with enthusiasts who demand long-lasting performance from their own vehicles.

Next Round

The 2026 Formula DRIFT season will open April 10-11 on The Streets of Long Beach. For tickets, driver profiles, event schedules, and livestream access, please visit formulad.com.

About Pennzoil

Innovating since 1913, Pennzoil is passionate about driving the future and relentlessly works to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum® protects engines for the lifetime of their vehicle.*

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit www.pennzoil.com.

*Protection for the lifetime of your vehicle if you switch to and exclusively use Pennzoil Ultra Platinum™ Full Synthetic motor oil. Follow all oil change recommendations in your owner’s manual. Other conditions apply, including enrollment and receipt requirements. See full details and enroll at pennzoil.com/warranty.

About Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver’s skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com

Watch Formula DRIFT

Fans can find the free-to-view event livestream at youtube.com/Formuladrift. Formula DRIFT is also available on Racer Network (please check with your local provider) and available in Spanish via PX Sports on numerous outlets across Latin America. To find out where it’s broadcast in your country, visit pxsports.com/outlets.

Follow Formula DRIFT Online

formulad.com

instagram.com/formulad

facebook.com/formuladrift

twitter.com/FormulaDrift

youtube.com/Formuladrift