What’s Rocking with the Rock?

Photo by Logan Allen of Speedway Media

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Series returned to Rockingham Speedway on April 3rd and 4th. This comes after a successful return to The Rock in 2025.

Around 26,000 fans attended across the three series in 2025, and all 45 corporate suites were sold as well. This marks a huge success for Rockingham Speedway and Richmond County, NC.

One question begs to be answered… What is the future of Rockingham Speedway? We know of the series in 2026, but what about 2027 and beyond? With the fans packing the stands in 2025, it was amazing and fun to watch, though was it because there hasn’t been a major racing series at the Rock in 21 now 22 years? Will the hype hold up and keep bringing fans back?

My experience

Photo by Logan Allen of Speedway Media

As for me, I decided to stay at the track’s campground this year. I am able to get a first-hand experience of what it’s like to stay at the Rock. Thursday, during check-in, was already busy with people ready for Rockingham to return. One of the earlier campers to arrive, someone who likes to be called “Bud,” said that he had been waiting to check in since 7:30 am. Check-in didn’t start till a hair before noon. After Bud, there was a long line of others who were ready to get in. From those that are in the dry lots (No electricity or water, just a place to set up), to those that are camping in the infield.

Everyone that I talked to was excited to hear the engines fire up for the second time at the Rock in just as many years. For some, it will be their first time, and others have been attending their 10th to 20th race alone at Rockingham Speedway.

Being apart of the media for Rockingham Speedway has given a chance to ask questions to those that are able to provide answers besides generic responses. I spoke with Jim Tretow last year about the chance of Rockingham returning, although he didn’t give me a solid answer. It was an answer that was going to be expected. He mentioned that a return was possible and that it was looking good. As we know, 2026 Rock has returned. What puzzled him was, once the sale occurred, what was going to happen with the track? Was it going to continue, or would it fall apart?

Looking at 311 Speedway. It was a local dirt track in Mayodan, NC. A huge dirt track that everyone wanted to win at, which was eventually sold to another party. Unfortunately, the new owners didn’t want racing and, in effect, turned it into a ghost track with cars parked everywhere.

So… What’s next?

This year, Mr. Tretow didn’t return, and his place, if you will, was Matt Klug, who works with Spire Sports. The same question is being asked once again. What is the outlook for Rockingham Speedway in 2027 and beyond? Will there be more NASCAR races, or will it fall once again?

During the Craftsman Truck race on Friday night, spectators heard over the loudspeakers that racing would return in 2027. Then, in a post-race interview with the winner Corey Heim, he mentioned that if Cup cars were to come to the Rock, it would still take a few years to see how the track reacts with the cars.

Additionally, on Saturday evening after the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Rockingham, it was announced that Rockingham could potentially return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It won’t be known for sure until NASCAR announces its schedule, but there is hope that we will see racing back at Rockingham Speedway