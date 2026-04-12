Gibbs Notches First Career NASCAR Cup Series Win at Bristol

Reddick and Briscoe Help Make Three Toyota’s Inside the Top Five at .553-mile Short Track

BRISTOL, TENN. (April 12, 2026) – Ty Gibbs earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, holding off his competitors in a dramatic two-lap overtime shootout. Gibbs took the lead with 19 laps remaining in the scheduled distance and led the final 25 laps to secure his first win in NASCAR’s top series.

Gibbs added his name to Toyota’s growing list of winners this season, as three different Toyota teams have combined for five victories through the first eight races.

Tyler Reddick finished fourth and Chase Briscoe placed fifth, rounding out the top five for Toyota. Denny Hamlin finished ninth, giving Toyota four cars in the top 10.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

|Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 8 of 36 – 266.5 miles, 500 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Ryan Blaney*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, TYLER REDDICK

5th, CHASE BRISCOE

9th, DENNY HAMLIN

11th, BUBBA WALLACE

21st, RILEY HERBST

23rd, ERIK JONES

27th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

35th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

You’ve been knocking on the door of this first career Cup Series victory for a while now. You get to say you’re a winner today in the Cup Series. Describe the emotion?

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome to be with great people. To be in this position is great. I’d love for my father to have seen this. I knew he knew it was going to happen and expected it as well. It was great day for us. My boys didn’t give up. Pit crew is just amazing. This is our family. It’s been great. So it’s just such great deal.

Very honored to be in this situation. Thank you for Monster Energy. Been with me my whole career. Mitch Covington, Dave Gowland, Elton, everybody a part of it. They’ve been with me since I was a kid. I really appreciate this.”

What did it take to have the composure to bring this thing home?

“Honestly, I didn’t really know or care if I was going to win or not. I thought the race was awesome. I thought we all put on the racing was great. Feel like it’s been us the whole year. I really appreciate always racing Ryan Blaney and Kyle too. Those guys always run me real well. We all run together and hard. Hopefully we put a great show on for the fans. Thank you for Team 54, everybody that’s a part of this whole deal. What a great day.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Comparion Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

A lot that happened in the middle. Overcame a speeding penalty. How does this one feel?

“It feels really good. For me, unfortunately, miscommunication before that first pit sequence. Just had my wrong mark. It was a really good bounce-back for our Toyota Camry. Billy (Scott, crew chief), everybody on this 45 team did a really good job. Yeah, we had to fight for it all day long. We had more speed this time around, which was great, but unfortunately still fighting brake and steering issues along the way. Very physical day inside the race car. I may even take a day off tomorrow (smiling).”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Lance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you talk about your day?

“Yeah, a clean, solid executed race. It’s what we needed. We weren’t good enough speed-wise for the top two or three guys. We just hung around that fifth to seventh place all day long. Needed a little bit more. It was a clean, solid day. That’s what we needed. Super happy for Ty (Gibbs). It’s been a long time coming. To do it the way he did it, on old tires, to beat the two guys that dominated all day long, that I was impressive. Just super happy for him and the whole family. Looking forward to seeing him in Victory Lane.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.