RFK Racing Bristol I Executive Summary

RFK RACING

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: April 12, 2026

Event: Bristol Motor Speedway 500

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (.5-mile oval) – Bristol, TN

Format: 500 laps, broken into three stages (125 laps/250 laps/500 laps)

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson

RFK RACING RACE SUMMARY:

It’s always a hard-fought race on the high-banked half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway and the Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing teams were up for the challenge Sunday. Led by a determined charge by Ryan Preece, who capitalized on a Stage Three rally, all three teams finished among the top 15. The day was defined by adversity that each of the teams overcame. Preece steadily climbed through the field and peaked in the closing laps to finish 8th. Chris Buescher worked through handling challenges to tally a 13th place finish, while Brad Keselowski recovered from a spin and penalty to finish 14th.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 14th

Start: 21st

Laps Led:0

Stage Results: S1-22nd, S2-11th

Headline takeaway: Keselowski battled through adversity and showcased resilience, after overcoming an early race spin, resulting from contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and a late race speeding penalty to finish 14th.

Keselowski Quote: “I felt like at the end of the race we were a fifth to tenth place car. I had that pit road speeding penalty put us behind and it pushed us down to 14th.” Chris Buescher – No. 17 Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 13th

Start: 7th

Laps Led:0

Stage Results: S1-12th, S2-15th

Headline takeaway: Buescher stays steady and maximized day through consistent adjustments and strategy. Consistent adjustments, along with a late two-tire change, provided opportunity for a solid 13th place finish.

Buescher Quote: “Decent day. We fought hard all day and made adjustments all day trying to make it better and we did. We made some good calls at the end and had a chance to make some more out of it than that. On a late restart we chose the bottom and it got kind of jammed up. But it was good work today.” Ryan Preece – No. 60 Kroger / Muscle Milk Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 8th

Start: 17th

Laps Led: 0

Stage Results: S1-18th, S2-16th

Headline takeaway: After the races’ first two stages, Preece found himself 16th. Crew Chief Derrick Finley made a series of adjustments during a pitstop between stage two and three, bringing the car to life and allowing Preece to make a late race surge toward the front.

Preece Quote: “I was fighting all that dirty air early on and just fighting in general. (Crew Chief) Derrick (Finley) really got it together though in that final stage. I think if my car was like that all day we could’ve brought one home. I’m excited to have another go at it under the lights in the fall.”

Point Standings:

Ø Buescher: 10th

Ø Keselowski: 11th

Ø Preece: 14th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Sunday, April 19 at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS). The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX Sports and the Motor Racing Network.