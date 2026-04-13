INDYCAR To Expand, Update Single-Car Qualifying in Firestone Fast Six for Remaining Street Circuit Events

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, April 13, 2026) – INDYCAR has announced an expansion of Firestone Fast Six single-car qualifying, including an updated format, for the remaining four street circuit events of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season beginning with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Friday-Sunday, April 17-19 on the Streets of Long Beach.

Single-car, single-lap qualifying runs in the Firestone Fast Six made their debut Saturday, March 14 at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The format followed the traditional INDYCAR “knockout” format of Segments 1 and 2, which narrowed the field to six remaining qualifiers.

Moving forward, the adjustments to single-car Firestone Fast Six format will include:

Choice of qualifying order based on Segment 2 results.

The fastest qualifier from Segment 2 will be the first to choose which position they would like to make their Fast Six qualifying run with subsequent choices made for the remaining positions based on the order of Segment 2 results.

Lining up at pit out following tire declaration.

Once the qualifying order is determined, teams will make their tire selection – primary or alternate tires – prior to lining up in single-file and in order of their qualifying run, at pit out to await their qualifying attempt.

During Firestone Fast Six single-car qualifying, drivers will leave pit lane and get an opportunity for one lap – starting and ending at the alternate start/finish line. Once the car enters pit lane following that driver’s attempt, the next car will be released for its attempt. As in the streets of Arlington event, tire allotments and tire rules will remain unchanged.

Single-car Firestone Fast Six qualifying also will be scheduled for the three remaining street circuit events after Long Beach, at Detroit, Markham, Ontario, and Washington, D.C. The move to single-car Fast Six qualifying is designed to create a greater opportunity to spotlight and translate the challenge and expertise required by INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers competing for the top positions on the starting grid.

“The debut of single-car Firestone Fast Six qualifying in Arlington was extremely popular and well received,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “Following the event, we reached out to stakeholders to help evaluate the format and look into ways to improve an already exciting session. This slight update will provide the fastest from the Top 12 an earned advantage of choosing when they would like their run in the Fast Six, while tire selection before lining up at pit out will save time and more closely equalize the session.

“With continued input from teams, drivers and our partners at FOX Sports, we believe these updates will further highlight the close competition and perfection it takes to start at the front of the grid.”

As in Arlington, if the Firestone Fast Six single-car qualifying segment is impacted by weather or conditions that cause significant track surface change from one attempt to another, INDYCAR will have the following options:

Revert to standard Firestone Fast Six qualifying procedures, which features all competitors vying for the NTT P1 Award in the standard timed window.

Use the results from Segment 2 to set the starting lineup for the race.

Following the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, INDYCAR will again evaluate the updated qualifying format to determine its use and implementation in 2027.

Coverage of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying from Long Beach is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 18 on FS1, FOX One, the FOX Sports app and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls. Coverage of Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, round five of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One, the FOX Sports app and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.