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Wood Brothers Racing Race Report: Bristol Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Food City 500
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee
Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
Start: 25th
Finish: 32nd

After showing solid speed through the opening two stages of Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team saw their strong run slip away in the closing stage, ultimately finishing 32nd.

Berry rolled off 25th for the 500-lap event and held steady through the opening portion of the race. A caution at Lap 62 for a spin by Brad Keselowski opened the door for strategy, and crew chief Miles Stanley kept Berry on track. The call paid off, as Berry cycled to second for the restart and quickly settled into the top five.

From there, Berry maintained track position and pace throughout Stage 1, finishing fifth to earn six stage points.

The No. 21 team continued to show speed in Stage 2, with Berry racing as high as third before crossing the line in sixth at the end of the segment, adding five more stage points to his total.

Berry remained inside the top 10 into the early portion of the final Stage, but the race turned following a restart after a Lap 388 caution. Contact in the tight confines of the half-mile resulted in damage to the front suspension on the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse, forcing an unscheduled trip to pit road for repairs.

The No. 21 crew worked to address the damage and returned Berry to the track, but the time lost left him multiple laps down. Berry continued to log laps to the finish, ultimately taking the checkered flag in 32nd place, 14 laps behind the leaders.

Despite the result, Berry collected 11 stage points on the day, helping him hold 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The Wood Brothers Racing team now shifts its focus to Kansas Speedway for next Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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