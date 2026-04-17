George Siciliano Prepares for Biggest Motorsports Endeavor Yet with Kansas Speedway ARCA Start

KANSAS CITY, Kan: Fresh off back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East starts at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway earlier this month, famed content creator George Siciliano, better known in the online community as Squirrel McNutt, will make his ARCA Menards Series national debut in Saturday afternoon’s Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway.

Siciliano will pilot the No. 0 Heat Wave Visual Ford Fusion for Wayne Peterson Motorsports in alliance with Rette Jones Racing, continuing his transition from digital creator to race car driver while taking another significant step in his rapidly evolving motorsports journey.

The upcoming 100-lap contest at the 1.5-mile intermediate oval marks the latest challenge for Siciliano, who has steadily gained confidence behind the wheel through a variety of developmental measures and on-track competition while embracing the learning curve that comes with climbing the stock car racing ladder.

“This opportunity means a lot to me,” said Siciliano.

“Making my ARCA national debut at a place like Kansas Speedway is something I’m incredibly grateful for, and I can’t thank Mark Rette, Terry Jones and everyone at Wayne Peterson Motorsports and Rette Jones Racing enough for believing in me and giving me this chance.

“We’ve learned a ton over the past few races, and I’m continuing to get more comfortable every time I get in the car. Kansas is going to be a whole new challenge, but I’m excited for it and ready to keep learning.”

The good news for Siciliano is that the ARCA Menards Series will host an open four-hour practice session at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Friday morning, allowing teams ample opportunity to shake down their race cars in preparation for the first intermediate-track race of the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season.

For Siciliano, the additional track time could prove invaluable as he prepares to tackle one of the fastest and most demanding circuits of his young racing career.

With no prior experience at Kansas Speedway — or on a track larger than Rockingham Speedway’s 0.94-mile layout — the extended session will provide the rookie driver with a critical opportunity to acclimate himself to the track’s characteristics, build comfort behind the wheel, and work closely with his team before official practice begins later in the afternoon.

Siciliano’s recent East Series starts have provided a valuable foundation ahead of his national series debut, allowing him to gain firsthand experience in race conditions while sharpening his racecraft against seasoned competition.

“I’m really thankful we’ll have the extra practice time on Friday because I know how important every lap is going to be for me this weekend,” added Siciliano.

“Kansas is a completely new experience for me, not just because I’ve never raced there before, but because I’ve never competed on a track this big or this fast.

“Having those additional hours to learn the track, understand how the car reacts, and continue building confidence before official practice will be huge for our team and me.”

Fortunately for Siciliano, he will not have to navigate the weekend’s challenges alone, as fellow YouTube personality and close friend Cleetus McFarland will also be on hand competing in Saturday’s Tide 150 in a separate Rette Jones Racing entry.

While McFarland is also set to make his ARCA Menards Series debut this weekend at Kansas, he enters with prior intermediate-track experience, having competed at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 2025, giving Siciliano a familiar face and valuable resources throughout the weekend.

“Having Cleetus there this weekend is definitely going to help settle some nerves,” Siciliano added. “Even though we’re both learning a lot this weekend, he’s already had experience on a bigger intermediate track at Charlotte, so having someone I trust and someone I’m close with to lean on throughout the weekend will be really valuable.

“It makes the whole experience a little less intimidating knowing I’ve got a friend right there going through it with me.”

Rette Jones Racing co-owner Mark Rette believes Siciliano’s development has been evident each time he climbs behind the wheel and expects the Kansas weekend to serve as another pivotal benchmark in his progression.

“George continues to impress us with his commitment and willingness to learn,” Rette said. “He’s taken every opportunity seriously, applied what he’s learned each time out and has shown steady improvement in a short amount of time.

“Kansas will be a new test for him with the speed and style of racing that intermediate tracks bring, but we believe he’s ready for the challenge and eager to see what he can do.”

Siciliano will continue to be supported by Heat Wave Visual, an independent, California-based eyewear brand founded in 2012, known for combining bold, customizable street-style aesthetics with functional, action-sports-oriented design.

They feature specialized, removable lenses and offer Z87+ safety-rated options, popular in automotive, motorcycle, and off-road, and outdoor cultures.

Pending his performance throughout the ARCA Menards Series weekend at Kansas Speedway, Siciliano is expected to receive approval to compete in the Alabama Manufactured Housing 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 25, 2026.

For more on George Siciliano, like him on Facebook (george.siciliano.1) and follow him on Instagram (@ls__george).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and X | Twitter (@RetteJones30).

The Tide 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the third of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Track activity begins on Fri., April 17, 2026, with an open practice session scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event practice will follow later in the day with a 45-minute session from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., while group qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 5:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 11:30 a.m. local (12:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, April 18. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), with ARCARacing.com providing live timing and scoring coverage throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the vision of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, preparation and a relentless, never-give-up attitude.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR continues to expand its footprint across multiple platforms.

﻿In 2026, the team plans to field a full-time entry in the ASA STARS National Tour, while also competing in the ARCA Menards Series and other motorsports disciplines as part of its continued growth and competitive expansion.

Beyond its on-track efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical and setup expertise through its technical alliance partnership program, supplying teams with engineering support, chassis consultation, and race-day insight designed to elevate performance and foster long-term success.