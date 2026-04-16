RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway… In 111 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win (Kevin Harvick, 2013) along with five top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. RCR’s lone victory at Kansas was Harvick’s first at the Midwest intermediate track and came in dominating fashion after winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. RCR owns three pole positions at Kansas: Harvick (2013), Daniel Hemric (2019) and Tyler Reddick (2022).

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Kansas Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has one NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at Kansas Speedway (Kevin Harvick, 2006) among 19 top-five and 33 top-10 finishes in 58 starts. Harvick, who led twice for 18 laps, went on to win the 2006 series title with RCR, the second of his career. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has three poles at Kansas by three different drivers: Austin Dillon (2013), Ty Dillon (2014) and Daniel Hemric (2018). In 2025, both RCR drivers scored top-10 finishes at Kansas: Austin Hill (third) and Jesse Love (seventh).

Congratulations, Richard Childress… During last week’s Veterans Coffee event held at RCR, Richard Childress received a certificate of recognition from the North Carolina Veterans Council for his longstanding support of the veteran community. Join us for next month’s Veterans Coffee event on Wednesday, May 13th at 9 a.m. ET. All are welcome to attend.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday evening’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Catch Us On FOX… The NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on Prime Video, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Marine Corps Toys For Tots Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Austin Dillon has made 25 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with six top-10 finishes including a pair of sixth-place finishes in 2016. The North Carolina native has also made five NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has posted one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

Did You Know? Dillon made his Cup Series debut at Kansas Speedway in October 2011, driving the No. 98 Chevrolet for owner Mike Curb.

Pickleball for a Cause… Calling all pickleball players! In advance of this week’s race weekend at Kansas Speedway, Dillon is scheduled to host a pickleball tournament benefitting charities dedicated to supporting in-need children. The Austin Dillon Charity Pickleball Tournament benefitting Titan Community Outreach and Pit Stops for Hope will take place on Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT at Chicken-N-Pickle’s South Overland Park, Kansas location (901 W 135th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66223). The tournament features a grand prize of $5,000. Enter your two-person team by clicking here.

Festivities begin Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. Local Time at KC Trends (13300 Grand View, Overland Park, KS 66213) with a pre-party event featuring Dillon, and an appearance from both Jesse Love and Austin Hill.

About Toys for Tots… Toys for Tots, a 79-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 325 million children in need. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Why Race Weekend Matters… Just like racing, the Toys for Tots Disaster Response and Recovery Program depends on preparation, teamwork, and the ability to respond when conditions change. Toys for Tots stands ready to support children in communities impacted by disaster, and the generosity of the American public makes it possible to be prepared wherever and whenever help is needed. To learn more about the Toys for Tots Disaster Response and Recovery Program or to donate, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/programs/disaster-response/.

Meet Dillon… In addition to the festivities surrounding the Austin Dillon Charity Pickleball Tournament on Friday, fans will have numerous opportunities to meet Dillon at Kansas Speedway. On Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to participate in a game of NASCAR Family Feud on the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Midway. On Sunday, April 19 at 9:10 a.m. Local Time, the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet is scheduled to sign autographs and greet fans at the Toys for Tots Display in the Fan Midway. Shortly afterwards, at 9:30 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Midway. Lastly, at 10:30 a.m. Local Time, the veteran driver is scheduled to participate in a fan question and answer session on the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Midway.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How unique is Kansas Speedway compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks, and how will you attack the track this weekend?

“Kansas Speedway has its own personality for sure. Even though it’s a mile-and-a-half like some other tracks, the surface has aged a bit, so you get a lot of tire fall-off and have to manage your run. It’s wide, which gives you options—up by the wall or down on the bottom—so you can move around depending on how your car’s handling. This weekend, we’ll focus on getting the balance right early in the run and try to keep the speed over the long haul. If we can do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Nicokick x zone Cranberry Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Sunday’s 400-mile race will mark Kyle Busch’s 37th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway. Busch has two wins at the 1.5-mile oval, both earned in the spring in 2016 and, most recently, 2021. The 40-year-old driver has 10 top-five and 16 top-10s, has led 463 laps, has an average starting position of 13.7, an average finishing position of 16.0, and has completed 93.6% (8,696 of 9,584) of the laps he’s contested there.

Twice a Winner at Kansas… Busch scored his first victory at Kansas in 2016, leading 69 laps at the 1.5-mile oval. Busch’s second win was earned in 2021, when the veteran driver claimed his first victory of the season on his birthday (May 2). With that special milestone, the now 63-time Cup Series winner joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough as just the second driver to win multiple Cup Series races on their birthdays.

Did You Know? Busch has more Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway (36) than any other active driver. His first start at the Kansas facility was on October 10, 2004, and marked his fourth career race in NASCAR’s premier series.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success in the Sunflower State, Busch also has four wins in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and three in the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway.

Zoning in on zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths, zone pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide immediate nicotine intensity, longer-lasting flavor, and extra soft comfort. zone’s pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of 21+ adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last.

Coinciding with this weekend’s race in Kansas, zone will introduce a new Cranberry flavor — available exclusively via online retail partner Nicokick.com. To commemorate the launch and the new profile’s refreshing balance of sweetness and tartness, the No. 8 zone car will debut a co-branded paint scheme. Busch will also wear a custom driver suit that features both partners, as well as Cranberry-package inspired artwork.

Meet Busch… On Sunday, April 19 at 9:50 a.m. Local Time, Busch is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Midway at Kansas Speedway. Stop by to meet the Las Vegas native and purchase new No. 8 gear.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTE:

What makes Kansas Speedway unique?

“Kansas is a cool track. It’s a mile-and-a-half racetrack that lends itself to two, three and even four-wide racing with progressive banking. You can race anywhere, high or low and set up moves where you slide up in front of a guy and mess up his air. Aerodynamics play a big role with how fast we’re entering the corners, so there’s a lot of reliance on aerodynamic grip. You’ve got to get out front in clean air to get to victory lane.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Kansas Speedway, both times finishing inside the top-10 (ninth in 2024 and seventh in 2025). During the Menlo Park, California native’s lone NASCAR Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile facility in 2023, he earned a 13th-place result. In addition, the young gun claimed two pole positions and one victory (spring 2023) in two ARCA Menards Series starts.

Cup Experience at Kansas… Last season, Love piloted the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway, marking his third of five Cup Series starts for the Welcome, North Carolina-based team in 2025. The 21-year-old qualified 32nd and made gains during the race ending with a 29th-place finish.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 9.8 is fifth best among full time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, as the defending series champion has 22 straight events without a DNF.

Get to the Points… Love is currently third in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 146 points behind points leader Justin Allgaier and only 16 points behind second-place Sheldon Creed.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… Prior to Saturday’s activities, on Friday, April 17 at 1 p.m. Local Time, Love and his RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Austin Hill are scheduled to appear at the Austin Dillon charity pickleball tournament pre-party at KC Trends (13300 Grandview St., Overland Park, Kansas, 66213). On Saturday, April 18 fans will have two opportunities to meet Love at Kansas Speedway. At 2:15 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to participate in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Autograph Session in the infield Fan Walk, and immediately following at 3:15 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Midway. He will be joined by teammate Hill for both appearances. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What is your mindset going into this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway?

“I’m looking forward to Kansas Speedway. Having gone there a few times, we know what it takes to run well. Our intermediate performance has been strong this year, so I’m excited to get back to it.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Austin Hill has made five career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning three top-five and four top-10 results. The Winston, Georgia native secured his best finish of third in last season’s lone event at the Midwest oval. Hill has also competed in six NASCAR Truck Series events at the 1.5-mile speedway, claiming one win (2020), four top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Intermediate Success… While known for his drafting track success, Hill is consistently impressive on intermediate ovals. In the last 22 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at 1.5-mile tracks (among full-time active drivers), the 31-year-old has earned two wins (tied for third), 11 top-five finishes (tied for first), 21 top-10 results (first), and four stage wins (tied for second). Hill’s average finish of 6.3 is the series’ best.

Did You Know? Hill owns an average finish of 6.4 at the Kansas oval, best among full-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers (with minimum of five starts).

Get to the Points… Following last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hill sits sixth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 15-time Series winner is 177 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and only seven points behind fifth-place Carson Kvapil.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit bennettig.com.

Meet Hill… Prior to Saturday’s activities, on Friday, April 17 at 1 p.m. Local Time, Hill and his RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Jesse Love are scheduled to appear at the Austin Dillon charity pickleball tournament pre-party at KC Trends (13300 Grandview St., Overland Park, Kansas 66213). On Saturday, April 18 fans will have two opportunities to meet Hill at Kansas Speedway. At 2:15 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to join his fellow competitors for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series autograph session in the infield Fan Walk. Immediately following at 3:15 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway. Stop by to meet Hill before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Why do drivers like racing at Kansas Speedway?

“Kansas Speedway is a low grip track with huge tire off. It’s one of those places that rewards guys that can move around the racetrack and find speed. You might be able to find speed on the bottom, in the middle, all the way at the top, or anywhere in between. The track is very versatile. Depending on your driving style and how you want to attack the track, there are a lot of variations on how you can run fast laps there. Not to mention the restarts are crazy, where you’ll see four or five-wide action. Our No. 21 team has had success there in the past, so hopefully that continues again this week.”