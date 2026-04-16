Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Kansas Speedway

Event: AdventHealth 400

Date/Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team head to Kansas Speedway this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to intermediate-track racing for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 after back-to-back races on short tracks.

A key point of focus leading into the race has been the team’s performance on intermediate tracks, following a recent Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that provided valuable insight.

Berry said the test offered a productive opportunity to better understand the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse on 1.5-mile tracks like Las Vegas, Kansas, Texas and others.

“I feel like that’s an area that we’ve been working hard at,” Berry said. “We struggled at Vegas the last couple of times we’ve gone back there since we won, so being able to stay and do that tire test was really helpful.

“I thought it went really well, and we learned a lot. We got some answers to questions we had, so now it’s about applying that over these next few weeks and continuing to build on it. I’m excited for both Kansas and Texas.”

While the Wood Brothers are still searching for their first Cup Series win at Kansas, the organization has shown speed at the 1.5-mile oval over the years. The team’s best finish at the track came in 2004, when Ricky Rudd scored a runner-up result. Overall, Wood Brothers Racing has recorded five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 32 starts at Kansas, including Berry’s sixth-place run in this event last season. The team also owns one pole at the track, earned by Ryan Blaney in 2017.

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice at 4 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:10 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available on Prime Video.

Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 2 p.m. ET, with television coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are set for Laps 80 and 165.

Saturday, April 18

Josh Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise unit in the fan zone at Kansas Speedway beginning at 12:45 p.m. local time. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About DEX

DEX is the nation’s largest independent provider of document technology and managed print services, delivering a broad range of products and solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and strengthen security. DEX uses real-time data analytics to help businesses gain valuable insights into their print job patterns and frequency, resource allocation, and cost distribution. The knowledge gained is used to optimize workflows, enhance user performance, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure print security and compliance.