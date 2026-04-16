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SBG RECORDS JOINS JOSH BILICKI AT KANSAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 16, 2026 – NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he is partnering with SBG Records for the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Kansas Speedway. Massachusetts-based EXCO Landscaping will join as an associate marketing partner.

SBG Records is an independent rock record label founded by Shan Dan Horan. With a passion for raw, authentic music and a dedication to fostering emerging talent, SBG Records has carved out a unique space in the rock music scene. The label’s mission is to empower artists, nurture creativity, and bring powerful, genre-defying sounds to the forefront. SBG Records continues to champion bold, innovative rock music that pushes boundaries and connects with listeners on a deeper level. Whether through gritty, high-energy rock anthems or introspective, melodic masterpieces, SBG Records is committed to supporting artists who stay true to their craft and vision.

“We are excited to partner with Josh Bilicki. We both have that same underdog, all-gas-no-brakes energy,” said owner Shan Dan Horan. “We’re not just putting a logo on a car—we’re excited to bring our sound and our culture to the track and make some noise.”

“SBG Records is such a fun partner. I grew up listening to Drowning Pool and have been checking out some of their other artists,” said Bilicki. “Kansas is always a fun race, and I’m looking forward to the energy SBG will bring to the track.”

The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 10th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Friday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag the next day at 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Daylight Time.

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/joshbilicki/).

For more information on SBG Records, visit https://www.sbgrecords.co/ and follow them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sbgrecords.rocks/) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@sbg.records).  

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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