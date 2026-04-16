Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

KansasSpeedway | Kansas Lottery 300

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Tablo TV

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday night’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 173 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the 10th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Tablo TV as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 200-lap event.

Tablo provides fans with an affordable way to access live, local broadcast television — including racing and other major sporting events — without a monthly subscription.

Through a simple setup that includes a Tablo device and antenna, viewers can enjoy major networks such as NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, along with recording functionality and multi-device streaming capability.

With just a one-time device purchase of about $100, an antenna, internet connection and the free Tablo TV app, customers can watch live, local broadcast coverage of racing, local news, live sports, classic shows and more for free.

Families can stream on multiple devices at once, making it easy to catch the big race in one room and a show in another. Simple, affordable, and endlessly entertaining — Tablo TV brings America’s most popular TV back to fans for free.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races will be broadcast live on The CW, and practices and qualifying can be streamed on The CW App. The CW can be watched, paused and recorded on Tablo TV, a subscription-free way to access 125+ broadcast and streaming channels.

Content and channels are subject to availability in your area.

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

● Tablo Gives Fans More Ways to Watch NASCAR: Fans have even more ways to watch and record NASCAR action with Tablo, as 4th Generation Tablo DVR owners can now access and record The NASCAR Channel, delivering 24/7 free programming including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive, bringing Tablo’s total to 106 free streaming channels — in addition to the ability to watch and record free local broadcast TV using a TV antenna and Tablo whole-home DVR.

● Now Available on Tablo: As recently announced, AMC Networks is excited to partner with Tablo TV to bring the AMC Thrillers brand onto the racetrack and showcase the free destination for a can’t-miss collection of heart-racing, edge-of-your-seat action.

Available to stream for free on Tablo TV, AMC Thrillers gives viewers access to pulse-pounding films, including Cabin Fever: Patient Zero, The Shed and more.

You can also stream some of TV’s most iconic shows for free, like the zombie apocalypse drama of The Walking Dead on The Walking Dead Universe channel, the golden age of advertising featured in Mad Men on the Stories by AMC channel, and more.

AMC Networks delivers the kind of can’t miss content that keeps audiences coming back, lap after lap.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s battle under the lights in the Midwest marks Ellis’s sixth O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous five outings in the Heart of America, Ellis finished a track-best 17th after starting 23rd in the fall 2023 edition of the Kansas Lottery 300, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 26.4 at the track nestled in the City of Fountains.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, April 18, for the next race of the 2026 season with the running of the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

As part of a tripleheader weekend at the fast 1.5-mile intermediate oval, the action begins Saturday afternoon with the Tide 150 for the ARCA Menards Series before continuing Saturday night with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series under the lights.

The weekend concludes Sunday, April 19, with the NASCAR Cup Series competing in the AdventHealth 400.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval of Kansas Speedway presents one of the fastest and most competitive challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, balance and patience as drivers search for speed across multiple grooves while navigating turbulent air and long green-flag runs.

With its progressive banking, wide racing surface and reputation for thrilling side-by-side battles, Kansas Speedway offers teams a unique challenge as they fight for track position while balancing tire wear and handling throughout the course of a run.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at Kansas as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 2026 campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate tracks on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Kansas, Ellis has 173 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.6 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Suburban Propane 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series made its traditional spring stop in western Tennessee at the famed Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for last Saturday night’s Suburban Propane 300.

The second short track of the season presented further opportunities for Ellis and the Young’s Motorsports team to continue building their notebook while also learning more with their No. 02 Demco Chevrolet for the fall race in Thunder Valley.

After starting the 250-lap race in the 33rd position, Ellis maintained good pace and, through an array of strategies, was able to get back on the lead lap early in the race.

As the race progressed, Ellis began to adjust his race car’s handling, fighting for balance in the corners.

Despite that, Ellis remained composed, and in a race that featured minor attrition, Ellis was able to take the checkered flag in the 30th position.

Now, the team heads to Kansas Speedway for the second intermediate track race of the season, where the fast and wide 1.5-mile layout will offer Ellis and the Young’s Motorsports team another opportunity to apply what they learned earlier this year and continue building momentum in the 2026 campaign.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief in his 31st NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 30 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The season’s 10th race will serve as his first event atop the pit box at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, although he has seven starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Kansas, which have produced a track-best of 13th with driver Austin Wayne Self in 2020.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Kansas Speedway.

In the organization’s previous races, the team earned a track-best 25th-place finish twice, most recently during last fall’s edition of the Kansas Lottery 300, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Kansas, the organization’s previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 30.0 and an average finish of 25.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 34 starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2012, with an average finish of 25.4

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of 11th, earned by founding driver and current team principal Tyler Young in the series’ fourth race of the 2016 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 84 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 24.4.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Kansas Speedway: “Kansas Speedway is always a fun challenge because it’s a place where handling and track position matter so much throughout a run.

“It’s a fast, wide racetrack that gives drivers options, but you still have to stay ahead of the balance and make the right adjustments as the race goes on.

“Our team continues to learn every week, and I’m looking forward to getting to Kansas with Young’s Motorsports and seeing what we can build on this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Kansas Speedway: “Kansas is one of those places where everything has to come together if you want to have a solid day.

“You have to keep up with the handling of your car throughout a run, execute on restarts and be ready to adjust because the track changes a lot, especially when the wind picks up.

“The wind can really affect how your car drives in the corners and change your balance from one lap to the next, so staying ahead of that and making the right adjustments will be a big key for us this weekend.”

On Night Racing at Kansas Speedway: “There’s always something special about racing at Kansas under the lights.

“Night races bring a different kind of energy and atmosphere, and as the sun goes down, the track changes quite a bit, so you have to stay on top of your adjustments throughout the race.

“Kansas is already a fast, exciting place to race, and when you add the nighttime element to it, it makes for a really fun challenge behind the wheel.”

On Continued Partnership with Tablo TV: “It’s always great to continue building our relationship with Tablo TV and have them back on board with our Young’s Motorsports team this weekend.

“They’ve been a tremendous partner, and I’m proud to represent a brand that continues to support both our team and my racing efforts.

“We’re grateful for their confidence in what we’re building together, and hopefully we can put together a strong run at Kansas and give them something to cheer about Saturday night.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is still the same — continue to improve every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“We know the start of the season hasn’t gone exactly how we’ve wanted, but I feel like we’re continuing to make progress each week.

“There’s been a lot of effort behind the scenes and more speed in the car than the results have shown, and I think we’re starting to see that come together.

“Young’s Motorsports is putting in the work to take that next step, and I want to be a part of that. If we stay focused, clean up the little things and execute, the results will come.

“It’s about progress, chemistry and continuing to move forward.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: 35th

2026 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, continuing this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Fan-favorite and open-wheel standout Nathan Byrd returns to the organization and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the 10th of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 26, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September 2024, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

Last year, Byrd continued his foray into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, making 15 starts for Young’s Motorsports. His campaign was highlighted by three top-15 finishes, including a career-best 14th-place result in back-to-back races at Rockingham Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Byrd’s most recent NASCAR national series start came during his seventh career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway. He has made additional NOAPS starts this season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, respectively.

● All-Aboard! For the 10th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed.

Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single-story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

● Nathan Byrd O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s feature event marks Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the increasingly popular 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway oval.

Byrd, however, does have two prior starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, finishing a track-best 19th after starting 32nd in the 2024 edition of the Kubota Tractor 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval of Kansas Speedway presents one of the fastest and most competitive challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, balance and patience as drivers search for speed across multiple grooves while navigating turbulent air and long green-flag runs.

With its progressive banking, wide racing surface and reputation for thrilling side-by-side battles, Kansas Speedway offers teams a unique challenge as they fight for track position while balancing tire wear and handling throughout the course of a run.

Byrd and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at Kansas as the No. 42 team continues building chemistry and momentum throughout the 2026 campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate tracks on deck, the weekend provides another valuable opportunity for Byrd to gain experience, continue his development behind the wheel and further strengthen the team’s foundation as the season progresses.

● Nathan Byrd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Kansas, Byrd has seven NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 16th-place finish in his series debut at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway after starting 26th in the 2026 edition of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2024 debut, Byrd has recorded an average finish of 27.9 in series competition, adding starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Darlington (N.C.) Raceway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for DGM Racing, SS-GreenLight Racing and Young’s Motorsports, respectively.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Byrd has made 18 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Byrd as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief in his 172nd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 171 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 10th race will be his seventh tango at Kansas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his previous leadership effort at Kansas, Abbott earned a track-best sixth-place finish, with driver Jeremy Clements in the 2019 edition of the Kansas Lottery 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Kansas Speedway.

In the organization’s previous races, the team earned a track-best 25th-place finish twice, most recently during last fall’s edition of the Kansas Lottery 300, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Kansas, the organization’s previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 30.0 and an average finish of 25.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 34 starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2012, with an average finish of 25.4

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of 11th, earned by founding driver and current team principal Tyler Young in the series’ fourth race of the 2016 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 84 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 24.4.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Quoteboard:

On Kansas Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

“Kansas is a fast, challenging racetrack, but thankfully, I’ve been able to get some laps there in the Truck Series before, so I’m hopeful I can take what I learned from those experiences and apply it this weekend.

“Every lap and every race is an opportunity to keep learning and improving, and I’m excited to get out there with Young’s Motorsports and see what we can accomplish together.”

On Kansas Speedway Goals: “My biggest goal for Kansas is to maximize every lap and continue learning throughout the weekend.

“Any time you go to a fast intermediate track like Kansas, experience is huge, so for me it’s about taking care of the car, staying disciplined and continuing to build confidence as the race goes on.

“If we can execute, stay out of trouble and be there at the end, I think it will be a successful weekend for our team.”

On Fifth O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m excited for another opportunity with Young’s Motorsports as we head into my fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race together.

“Every time I get behind the wheel, I feel like I’m learning more and getting more comfortable with the car, the competition and everything that comes with racing at this level.

“The team has done a great job helping me continue to grow, and I’m thankful for the confidence they’ve shown in me.

“Hopefully, we can keep building on what we’ve accomplished so far and continue trending in the right direction this weekend.”

On the Most Recent NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Rockingham Speedway: “Rockingham was definitely a confidence boost for our whole team and me. To come away with a career-best finish in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and see the progress we’ve been making was really rewarding.

“We continue to learn every time we hit the track, and I feel like we’re building more chemistry and confidence each week.

“Hopefully we can keep carrying that momentum forward and continue putting together solid runs.”

Race Information:

The Kansas Lottery 300 (300 laps | 200 miles) is the 10th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 17, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 7:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next evening, shortly after 6:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).