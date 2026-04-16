True Brand Partners With Rick Ware Racing

Company Will Promote Its Fuel Juels Product on Cody Ware’s No. 51 Chevrolet at Kansas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 16, 2026) – True Brand, a women-owned automotive additive manufacturer, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR) with its product line featured across RWR’s diverse motorsports platform, which includes the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship and grassroots Late Model racing.

True Brand and its Fuel Juels product – the only time-released fuel treatment on the market – will serve as the primary partner for driver Cody Ware and his No. 51 Chevrolet in the AtriumHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

“We’re proud to welcome True Brand to Rick Ware Racing,” said team owner Rick Ware. “They’re a forward-thinking, women-owned company, and their Fuel Juels product is a perfect example of the kind of innovation they bring to the automotive industry. Having True Brand represented across all of our programs speaks to the strength of this partnership.”

True Brand performance additives and treatments can be used in all types of engines, fuel systems, gear/transmissions and hydraulic systems. True Brand’s patent-pending formula in Fuel Juels restores fuel mileage, increases engine compression, and safely removes water attraction commonly found in ethanol-blended fuels.

“RWR’s reach across multiple racing disciplines gives us an incredible platform to introduce our technology-driven products to passionate fans and automotive enthusiasts who understand the importance of performance, reliability and innovation,” said Amber Kossak, co-founder of True Brand with Crystal Mathews. “Fuel Juels was developed to deliver real-world performance benefits, and there is no better environment to highlight that than motorsports.”

Since 1976, True Brand’s family of products have been used in the automotive, phosphate, citrus, railroad, steel, coal and entertainment industries. Today, True Brand has more than 30 distributors with an international footprint spanning 21 countries.

“Partnerships like this are always special because they connect what we do on the racetrack with products people use in the real world,” said Cody Ware, who made his milestone 150th career NASCAR Cup Series start last Sunday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. “In racing, everything is about maximizing efficiency and getting the most out of your equipment, and that’s exactly what True Brand and Fuel Juels represent. It’s an honor to have them on our No. 51 Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas.”

Ware always looks forward to racing at Kansas. The 1.5-mile oval on the outskirts of Kansas City has produced high speeds and daring, side-by-side racing since debuting on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2001. Its sweeping, D-shaped layout allows drivers to explore multiple racing lines, and its smooth surface provides a consistent feel, instilling much-needed confidence when throwing a 3,400-pound racecar into a corner at around 170 mph.

“Kansas is a mile-and-a-half track that’s in great condition. No bumps, no wear, you can pretty much run that track from top to bottom,” Ware said. “If you want to run the apron, you can run the apron. If you want to run the wall, you can run the wall. And you can run any combination of lanes in between.”

Ware’s Kansas weekend begins Saturday with a one-hour practice at 3 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. EDT followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. CDT/5:10 p.m. EDT. Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage of both. Sunday’s AtriumHealth 400 goes green at 1 p.m. CDT/2 p.m. EDT with live, flag-to-flag coverage delivered by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.