NEFCO Partners with McDowell, Spire Motorsports for Select Races in 2026

Trusted Construction Supply Partner to Serve as Primary Sponsor for Brickyard 400

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 16, 2026) – NEFCO, a leading provider of specialty construction supplies, will take center stage as Michael McDowell’s primary sponsor for the July 26 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

NEFCO will partner with Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 team for a total of 10 races in 2026, including team co-owner Jeff Dickerson’s home track in Indianapolis where McDowell owns one top-10 finish on the famed venue’s oval configuration. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner claimed his second Cup Series victory in 2023 when the division raced on the speedway’s Grand Prix Circuit.

In addition to being the focal point on McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series’ 30th visit to the legendary 2.5-mile oval, NEFCO will also serve in an associate sponsor capacity for a host of races throughout the 2026 season.

NEFCO will have prominent branding throughout Spire Motorsports’ Mooresville headquarters, including the newly branded NEFCO Parts Department as a reflection of the commitment to building alongside customers and supporting contractors nationwide.

With more than 70 locations across the United States, the company delivers industry expertise, large local inventories, fast and dependable jobsite delivery, engineering support, and turnkey specialty fabrication and assembly services. Recently named a Great Place to Work®, NEFCO is also recognized for its SHARP® portfolio (Strut channel & fittings, Hardware, Anchors, threaded Rod and Pipe hangers), as well as an extensive mix of power tools, safety equipment, and general jobsite supplies, all designed to help contractors succeed on every project.

“On behalf of nearly 2,000 NEFCO employees, we are incredibly excited to partner with Michael McDowell and Spire Motorsports in 2026,” said Scott Collins, Director of Marketing, NEFCO. “As a growing organization, this marks a milestone as the NEFCO brand reaches a national stage alongside a championship-caliber competitor. With continued investment in engineering capabilities, SHARP® product expertise, TOOLS+, and Safety offerings, this partnership supports the next phase of growth and expands how NEFCO delivers for contractors across the country.”

The partnership between NEFCO and Spire Motorsports reflects a shared commitment to teamwork, precision and delivering results. It brings a contractor-first mindset to a national stage while reinforcing NEFCO’s position as a trusted construction partner. The family-operated company will also support McDowell’s entry beginning May 3 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent NEFCO,” said McDowell. “It feels like the perfect crossover between industries. Our sport is built on hard work, reliability, teamwork, and delivering results, just like NEFCO. Those same principles show up on every jobsite NEFCO supports across the country. There’s a strong foundation to build on this season and the focus is on executing at a high level every time out. Indy is always a key moment and the goal is to head to Victory Lane after the checkered flag.”

The 30th running of the Brickyard 400 will be televised live on TNT Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 22nd of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the IMS Radio Network, HBO Max and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About NEFCO…

NEFCO is a family-operated, value-added construction supply company serving professional contractors nationwide. A leading provider of specialty construction products and solutions, NEFCO delivers contractor-centric services including extensive industry expertise, large local inventories, fast and dependable jobsite delivery, engineering services, and turnkey specialty fabrication and assembly—anchored by its SHARP® product portfolio. With more than 70 locations across the United States, NEFCO is committed to building a “championship team” environment where team members are empowered to deliver superior results for customers and communities. For more information, visit www.GoNEFCO.com.

About Spire Motorsports…

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 21, 2026, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.