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Mother Nature cancels ARCA and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying at Kansas

By Briar Starr
2 Minute Read

Qualifying for both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races was canceled Friday afternoon due to severe storms in the area. As a result, there are two new first-time pole award winners.

Jack Wood will be on the pole in his 20th career ARCA Series national start. Carson Kvapil secured the pole for the first time in what will be his 52nd career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start on Saturday night in the Kansas Lottery 300.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is visiting Kansas Speedway this weekend for its 10th race of the 2026 season.

Practice and Qualifying were originally scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT. However, due to severe weather in the area, the session was canceled.

Carson Kvapil secured the pole via the metric rulebook, meaning the lowest score to highest in the qualifying order. The pole position is Kvapil’s first in his O’Reilly Auto Parts career in what will be Kvapil’s 52nd career start Saturday night.

William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Brent Crews, Corey Day, William Sawalich, Parker Retzlaff, Jesse Love, and Taylor Gray round out the Top 10 starting order.

After hot and humid conditions on Friday afternoon, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts teams will face a different track condition on Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s come race time. The Kansas Lottery 300 can be seen live on the CW Network with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m./ET.

Additionally, the ARCA Menards Series practice and qualifying were canceled on Friday afternoon as well. Jack Wood in the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group is starting on the pole for the first time as well in his ARCA career. Gio Ruggiero, Jake Bollman, Lanie Buice, Gavan Boschele, Thomas Annunziata, Jason Kitzmiller, Isabella Robusto, Takuma Koga, and Alex Clubb are the Top 10.

The Tide 150 can be seen live on Fox Sports 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series at Kansas Speedway Starting Lineup:

Position | Driver

1. Carson Kvapil

2. William Byron

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Sheldon Creed

5. Brent Crews

6. Corey Day

7. William Sawalich

8. Parker Retzlaff

9. Jesse Love

10. Taylor Gray

11. Sammy Smith

12. Ryan Sieg

13. Rajah Caruth

14. Brandon Jones

15. Austin Hill

16. Jeb Burton

17. Brennan Poole

18. Jeremy Clements

19. Sam Mayer

20. Harrison Burton

21. Blaine Perkins

22. Dean Thompson

23. Josh Bilicki

24. Patrick Staropoli

25. Kyle Sieg

26. Luke Baldwin

27. Lavar Scott

28. Dawson Cram

29. Ryan Ellis

30. Josh Williams

31. Anthony Alfredo

32. Nick Leitz

33. Joey Gase

34. Mason Maggio

35. Austin Green

36. Cole Custer

37. Blake Lothian

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Briar Starr
Briar Starr
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George Siciliano Prepares for Biggest Motorsports Endeavor Yet with Kansas Speedway ARCA Start
George Siciliano Prepares for Biggest Motorsports Endeavor Yet with Kansas Speedway ARCA Start

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