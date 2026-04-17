MISSION RACEWAY PARK SET TO HOST FIRST-EVER RAD TORQUE SYSTEMS CANADIAN SPORTSNATIONALS

MISSION, B.C. (April 17, 2026) – The prestigious NHRA SPORTSnationals will take place for the first time in Canada, as the inaugural RAD Torque Systems Canadian SPORTSnationals is set to take place June 11-12 at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Columbia.

It brings the standout event for drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to the NHRA Division 6 track as part of a huge overall doubleheader weekend that takes place June 11-14.

The first-ever Canadian SPORTSnationals opens the event, leading into a Northwest Divisional event over the final two days, offering an action-packed weekend sure to draw hundreds of standout sportsman racers from North America.

Racing will take place across nine categories (Stock, Super Stock, Super Street, Super Comp, Super Gas, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Comp and Sportsman Motorcycle) during the RAD Torque Systems Canadian SPORTSnationals, and big prize money and contingency payouts will be on the line as excitement continues to build at a rapid rate for the inaugural event.

“We’re incredibly excited at Mission Raceway Park to host the inaugural RAD Torque Systems Canadian SPORTSnationals,” Mission Raceway Park General Manager Kevin Ness said. “Bringing a first-of-its-kind national event to our facility is a major milestone, not just for our team but for the entire Canadian drag racing community.

“This event represents the growth, passion and momentum of the sport in Canada, and we’re proud to provide a world-class stage for racers, teams and fans to be part of history. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Mission for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of competition and excitement.”

“RAD Torque Systems is a proud supporter of NHRA Drag Racing and we’re excited to be part of the first-ever Canadian SPORTSnationals at Mission Raceway Park on June 11–14,” RAD Torque Systems President and Founder Dan Provost said. “This event is happening right in our backyard and it’s a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on an incredible facility. Mission Raceway Park is one of the fastest tracks in North America and we’re proud to help bring more attention to the racers, fans, and community that make this track so special.”

The event represents the fourth SPORTSnationals event to take place in 2026, following the JEGS SPORTSnationals (May 22-24 at Beech Bend Raceway), the Laris Cajun SPORTSnationals (March 27-29 at Belle Rose) and the Testo NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals (May 23-24 at Cecil County Dragway).

The event at Mission Raceway Park will be streamed for free on NHRA.tv. and the NHRA YouTube page.

It’s all part of a major weekend at Mission Raceway Park, as a SPORTSnationals victory has always been regarded as a major accomplishment for any driver. As part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026, this year’s winner will get a special diamond Wally, adding even more prestige and excitement for the weekend. It all equals an incredible first-time opportunity in Canada, with a wealth of action-packed racing set to take place over four memorable days.

“It’s a blessing to add another national event points-earning race to the Northwest Division,” NHRA Northwest Division Director Mike Eames said. “It helps so many competitors with their 2026 championship aspirations. We get to hold the event alongside the great team at Mission Raceway Park and with an incredible marketing partner in Dan Provost with RAD Torque Systems. I’ve been working on creating Canada’s only national event since I started, and to see it come to fruition is beyond exciting. “

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.