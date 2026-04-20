Rick Ware Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas

RICK WARE RACING

AdventHealth 400

Date: April 19, 2026

Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 9 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Note: Race extended seven laps past its scheduled 267-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 37th / Running, completed 268 of 274 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 65 points)

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the AdventHealth 400 to score his 13th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading fifth of the season and his second at Kansas. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was .118 of a second.

● There were three caution periods for a total of 20 laps.

● Only 19 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Reddick remains the championship leader after Kansas with an impressive 105-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 26 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.