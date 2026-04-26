DOLLAR TREE SIGNS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH JIMMIE JOHNSON, EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Seven-time NASCAR champion to serve as brand ambassador and anchor new licensed product lines

STATESVILLE, N.C. (APRIL 26, 2026) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today an expanded relationship with Dollar Tree, one of the fastest growing retailers in the country. The agreement includes a personal services deal with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson as a brand ambassador, along with a direct-to-retail licensed product program featuring team branding.

Johnson, one of the most accomplished drivers in motorsports history with 83 Cup Series victories, will serve as a key ambassador for Dollar Tree, helping to amplify the company’s focus on speed, safety, productivity, performance and teamwork. As part of the agreement, Johnson will participate in national marketing campaigns, digital and social content, in-store promotions and select corporate events.

“This partnership is rooted in shared values and a belief in building something meaningful together,” said Rick McNeely, Executive Advisor, Dollar Tree. “Jimmie’s career is defined by consistency, performance and teamwork — qualities that align directly with how we operate as a company. We’re excited to bring his voice and credibility to our customers and associates.”

Johnson said the opportunity reflects a natural alignment between his career and Dollar Tree’s growth. “I’ve always believed success comes from preparation, discipline and the people around you,” Johnson said. “Dollar Tree is building something special, and I’m proud to be part of it. From the products on shelves to the teams behind the scenes, there’s a strong connection in how we approach performance every day.”

In addition to the personal services agreement, Dollar Tree and Johnson have entered a licensing agreement for a new line of co-branded products in Dollar Tree stores beginning this fall. The program will feature Johnson’s name, image and likeness alongside LEGACY MOTOR CLUB branding.

Initial product categories will include an exciting selection of automotive products, supplies, and accessories at an exceptional value. Additional categories, such as toys, health and personal care items and apparel are expected to be added to the assortment at a later date.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce this new product line, developed in partnership with Jimmie Johnson, one of the most iconic names in NASCAR,” said Brent Beebe, Chief Merchandising Officer, Dollar Tree. “Our collaboration blends performance, style and everyday practicality that I anticipate our customers will love. This partnership is about offering great products that deliver exceptional value and make it easy for our customers to find what they need — while discovering something new every time they walk through our doors.”

Johnson’s role as owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB adds a unique dimension to the partnership, connecting competitive performance on the track with a broader consumer platform.

The collaboration reflects a long-term vision for a meaningful, recognizable partnership between motorsports and retail. “This is about more than a traditional endorsement,” Johnson added. “It’s about building a legacy together, creating products and experiences that connect with people in a real way.”

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, Inc., headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, is one of North America’s largest and most loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience, and a “thrill-of-the-hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,200 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and seven Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The Company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities, and creating lasting value. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.