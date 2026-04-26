TOYOTA RACING – NCS Talladega Post-Race Report – 04.26.26

REDDICK OVERCOMES MULTIPLE INCIDENTS, LEADS TOYOTA AT TALLADEGA

Reddick extends top-15 streak to start season

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 26, 2026) – Tyler Reddick overcame multiple incidents, including a cut tire in the closing laps to lead Toyota with a 14th-place finish at Talladega. The points leader continued his streak of finishing every race in the top-15 this season.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 10 of 36 – 500.08 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Carson Hoceva*

2nd, Chris Buescher*

3rd, Alex Bowman*

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Zane Smith*

14th, TYLER REDDICK

15th, DENNY HAMLIN

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

22nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

23rd, ERIK JONES

25th, RILEY HERBST

29th, CHASE BRISCOE

34th, TY GIBBS

36th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 14th

Can you talk how you got this car to a top-15 finish?

“Yeah, we able to overcome problems that we had throughout the day. The second cut tire, I thought was going to be the end of our day, but thankfully we hit it somewhat true enough that all it did was bend stuff, not break it. It was just the day we needed to have with the adversity we had along the way. Bummed we didn’t get ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK and Toyota to victory lane today, but all-in-all, I think we did gain more ground on those around us in points, so to wreck and be able to accomplish that is a good deal.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA Freight & Logistics Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

Can you tell us what happened out there?

“Well, we had a really good first stage in our SAIA Camry. Unfortunately, not a lot of people pitted with us, and we just barely made it on the lead lap at the end of the first stage. I thought we were really fast. I thought our car was really good, but didn’t end well. Unfortunate end of the day for us. We will keep working hard. Thanks for SAIA, Monster, Toyota – everyone that supports us. I’m excited for Texas. Not a lot of luck at the roulette table today at Talladega, so we will look forward.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Xfinity Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

Can you take us through what happened?

“Got wrecked there, unfortunately. Our Xfinity Toyota Camry was a little unstable getting pushed, but manageable. Maybe that hard of a hit was too much, so unfortunately, we wiped out a bunch of cars. Got to debrief, got to be better. Just kind of riding around, not doing much in the first stage – nothing to show for it at Talladega. Unfortunate, it is a place we come to with a lot of confidence, and it is what it is. We will put this one behind us and go on to Texas and have some fun.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.