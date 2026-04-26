Jim Dunn Racing – Charlotte Event Recap for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Jeff Arend

Mooneyes Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

4-Wide Nationals

April 23-26 | Charlotte, North Carolina

Event Recap

Jeff Arend, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Mooneyes Funny Car:

Earned No. 13 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (6.577 ET at 105.74 mph)

Fell to No. 14 provisional qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (4.234 ET at 247.47 mph)

Earned No. 13 provisional qualifying position in Q3 on Saturday (4.080 ET at 305.15 mph)

Secured No. 13 qualifying position based off of Saturday’s Q3 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q4 on Saturday.

Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:

Round 1: 4.100 ET at 309.06 mph, lost to J.R. Todd in first (3.896 ET at 335.32 mph), Alexis DeJoria in second (3.962 ET at 324.36 mph), and Hunter Green in third (4.005 ET at 320.89 mph).

Notes of Interest

Arend represented Mooneyes this weekend in Charlotte. Mooneyes products and logos are an indelible part of hot rod nostalgia, easily recognizable to gearheads and novices alike. They take pride in producing high-quality products that look great and get the job done right. Mooneyes produces Moon Fuel Blocks, Moon Tanks, Moon Discs, and Moon Valve Covers among other original parts right on site in their machine shop. They also supply various parts and accessories for hot rods and kustoms as well as an expanding like of custom motorcycle products. Located in the same place since it all started back in the 1950s, Mooneyes is located in Santa Fe Springs, California.

The 4-Wide Nationals marked Jim Dunn Racing’s highest qualifying position of the 2026 season.

The NHRA will be racing back-to-back with a thrilling debut next weekend at South Georgia Motorsports Park for the 41st annual NHRA Southern Nationals. The historic Southern Nationals return to a new location during the NHRA’s milestone 75th anniversary campaign. It marks the first of four visits to new facilities for the NHRA in 2026. The festivities kick off from 6-8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30 with a “Rev & Rally” race weekend preparty and fanfest from Visit Valdosta at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Arend will be back behind the wheel of the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car in Georgia and also in Chicago May 14-17 for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Mooneyes Funny Car

“I’m proud of the effort and progress this Jim Dunn Racing Mooneyes team showed this weekend. We were able to run consistent without hurting any race car parts. Thank you to all the fans that came out to support us in Charlotte. It was great being back behind the wheel. We kept J.R. (Todd), Alexis (DeJoria), and Hunter (Green) honest during eliminations. We will step up our game in Georgia and Chicago.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the NHRA Southern Nationals May 1-3 at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia.