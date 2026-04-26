NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS RECAP:

TONY STEWART TAKES R+L CARRIERS TO FINAL QUAD

TONY STEWART, R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster

Qualifying: No. 12

3.808 seconds, 329.91 mph

Race Results:

E1: 3.727 at 331.36 def. Billy Torrence 3.731 at 335.98, Josh Hart 3.753 at 333.16, Tony Schumacher Broke.

E2: 3.776 at 328.22 Lost to Shawn Langdon 3.748 at 329.02; def. Spencer Massey 3.798 at 326.56, Billy Torrence 3.785 at 324.44.

Final Quad: 10.663 at 66.89 Lost to Doug Kalitta 3.692 at 342.98, Shawn Langdon 3.727 at 338.51, Leah Pruett 3.724 at 329.42.

“We had a shaky start to the weekend; qualifying didn’t go quite the way we wanted but these R+L guys they kept their heads down and got to work. Mike Green and Joe Barlam pulled us together and we were able to make a decent run to pull data from. But I love the four-wide, especially on race day. It’s like two heat races and then the feature. The weather was on our side today; cooler conditions gave way for some really stout racing. This class is so tight, the competition is unreal and we saw that today. Lining up in the final quad with Leah, that was special. It wasn’t the final run we needed wanted to make, we wanted to give them all a run for their money, but it just wasn’t in the cards. But reaching the finals, picking up semifinal points, that’s nothing to hang our heads about. The great part is we get to turn around and do it all over again in just a few days. I’m looking forward to it.”

“Huge thank you to Jason Cox and all the R+L folks we had out here this weekend, Sergeant Major Houle and his son who spent the weekend with us through HBOT4Heroes, the friends and family who came out to support, we had Tommy DeCarlo’s family out, Kyle Larson came by, had a chance to meet Scott McLaughlin — it was a busy weekend in the pits and on the race track.”

ERICA ENDERS, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers

Qualifying: No.10

6.560 seconds at 208.23 mph

Race results:

E1: Beat Deric Kramer; Lost to Dallas Glenn, Greg Stanfield

﻿AARON STANFIELD, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing

Qualifying: No. 4

6.538 seconds at 209.14 mph

Race results:

E1: Lost to Matt Hartford, def. Stephen Bell, Kenny Delco

E2: Beat Eric Latino; Lost to Matt Hartford, Eric Latino

﻿GREG STANFIELD, Janac Brothers Racing

Qualifying: No.7

6.545 seconds at 208.39 mph

Race results:

E1: Lost to Dallas Glenn, def. Erica Enders, Deric Kramer

E2: Lost to Matt Latino, Cody Coughlin, Dallas Glenn

JEG COUGHLIN JR., JEGS

Qualifying: No. 11

6.566 seconds at 208.78 mph

Race Results:

E1: Beat Cody Anderson; Lost to Cody Coughlin, Matt Latino

TROY COUGHLIN JR., JEGS

Qualifying: No. 9

6.555 seconds at 208.17 mph

Race results:

E1: Lost to Greg Anderson, Eric Latino, Rodger Brogdon

STEPHEN BELL, 1320 LLC

Qualifying No. 12

5.867 seconds, 248.71 mph

Race Results: Beat Kenny Delco; Lost to Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield

MASON WRIGHT, ProFlow Solutions / Elite Motorsports Pro Mod

Qualifying: No. 14

5.752 seconds at 247.34 mph

Race Results:

E1: Def. Lyle Barnett; Lost to Rickie Smith, Chip King

ROYCE LEE FREEMAN, Elite Motorsports Comp Eliminator

Qualifying: No. 3

6.927 seconds, -0.593

Race results:

E1: def. Keith Roberts

E2: Lost to Joe Carnasciale

MIKE LOMAS, The Financial Guys / Elite Motorsports Comp Eliminator

Qualifying: No. 8

8.546 seconds, -0.554

Race Results:

E1: Lost to Jared Kimbrough

JACKIE FRICKE, Top Alcohol Dragster

Qualifying: No. 9

5.277 at 275.62

Race Results:

E1: Lost to Angelle Sampey, def. Sarah Allen

E2: Lost to Joey Severance, def. Melanie Johnson, Angelle Sampey

E3: Lost to Joey Severance, McKenna Bold, Jamie Noonan

MONTY BOGAN JR., Comp Eliminator

Qualifying: No. 1

8.344 seconds, -0.636

Race Results:

E1: 8.985 at 115.52 def. Joel Warren 8.738 at 154.62

E2: 9.016 at 110.15 By Round W

Semis: 8.466 at 147.57 def. Marion Stephenson 8.476 at 158.97

Finals: 8.410 at 150.21 def. Joe Carnasciale 8.895 at 143.02

Super Stock

Qualifying: No. 26

8.899 seconds, -0.751

Race Results:

E1: Lost to Michael Howard

VINCENT NOBILE, Comp Eliminator

Qualifying: DNQ