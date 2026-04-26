NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS RECAP:
TONY STEWART TAKES R+L CARRIERS TO FINAL QUAD
TONY STEWART, R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster
Qualifying: No. 12
3.808 seconds, 329.91 mph
Race Results:
E1: 3.727 at 331.36 def. Billy Torrence 3.731 at 335.98, Josh Hart 3.753 at 333.16, Tony Schumacher Broke.
E2: 3.776 at 328.22 Lost to Shawn Langdon 3.748 at 329.02; def. Spencer Massey 3.798 at 326.56, Billy Torrence 3.785 at 324.44.
Final Quad: 10.663 at 66.89 Lost to Doug Kalitta 3.692 at 342.98, Shawn Langdon 3.727 at 338.51, Leah Pruett 3.724 at 329.42.
“We had a shaky start to the weekend; qualifying didn’t go quite the way we wanted but these R+L guys they kept their heads down and got to work. Mike Green and Joe Barlam pulled us together and we were able to make a decent run to pull data from. But I love the four-wide, especially on race day. It’s like two heat races and then the feature. The weather was on our side today; cooler conditions gave way for some really stout racing. This class is so tight, the competition is unreal and we saw that today. Lining up in the final quad with Leah, that was special. It wasn’t the final run we needed wanted to make, we wanted to give them all a run for their money, but it just wasn’t in the cards. But reaching the finals, picking up semifinal points, that’s nothing to hang our heads about. The great part is we get to turn around and do it all over again in just a few days. I’m looking forward to it.”
“Huge thank you to Jason Cox and all the R+L folks we had out here this weekend, Sergeant Major Houle and his son who spent the weekend with us through HBOT4Heroes, the friends and family who came out to support, we had Tommy DeCarlo’s family out, Kyle Larson came by, had a chance to meet Scott McLaughlin — it was a busy weekend in the pits and on the race track.”
ERICA ENDERS, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers
Qualifying: No.10
6.560 seconds at 208.23 mph
Race results:
E1: Beat Deric Kramer; Lost to Dallas Glenn, Greg Stanfield
AARON STANFIELD, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing
Qualifying: No. 4
6.538 seconds at 209.14 mph
Race results:
E1: Lost to Matt Hartford, def. Stephen Bell, Kenny Delco
E2: Beat Eric Latino; Lost to Matt Hartford, Eric Latino
GREG STANFIELD, Janac Brothers Racing
Qualifying: No.7
6.545 seconds at 208.39 mph
Race results:
E1: Lost to Dallas Glenn, def. Erica Enders, Deric Kramer
E2: Lost to Matt Latino, Cody Coughlin, Dallas Glenn
JEG COUGHLIN JR., JEGS
Qualifying: No. 11
6.566 seconds at 208.78 mph
Race Results:
E1: Beat Cody Anderson; Lost to Cody Coughlin, Matt Latino
TROY COUGHLIN JR., JEGS
Qualifying: No. 9
6.555 seconds at 208.17 mph
Race results:
E1: Lost to Greg Anderson, Eric Latino, Rodger Brogdon
STEPHEN BELL, 1320 LLC
Qualifying No. 12
5.867 seconds, 248.71 mph
Race Results: Beat Kenny Delco; Lost to Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield
MASON WRIGHT, ProFlow Solutions / Elite Motorsports Pro Mod
Qualifying: No. 14
5.752 seconds at 247.34 mph
Race Results:
E1: Def. Lyle Barnett; Lost to Rickie Smith, Chip King
ROYCE LEE FREEMAN, Elite Motorsports Comp Eliminator
Qualifying: No. 3
6.927 seconds, -0.593
Race results:
E1: def. Keith Roberts
E2: Lost to Joe Carnasciale
MIKE LOMAS, The Financial Guys / Elite Motorsports Comp Eliminator
Qualifying: No. 8
8.546 seconds, -0.554
Race Results:
E1: Lost to Jared Kimbrough
JACKIE FRICKE, Top Alcohol Dragster
Qualifying: No. 9
5.277 at 275.62
Race Results:
E1: Lost to Angelle Sampey, def. Sarah Allen
E2: Lost to Joey Severance, def. Melanie Johnson, Angelle Sampey
E3: Lost to Joey Severance, McKenna Bold, Jamie Noonan
MONTY BOGAN JR., Comp Eliminator
Qualifying: No. 1
8.344 seconds, -0.636
Race Results:
E1: 8.985 at 115.52 def. Joel Warren 8.738 at 154.62
E2: 9.016 at 110.15 By Round W
Semis: 8.466 at 147.57 def. Marion Stephenson 8.476 at 158.97
Finals: 8.410 at 150.21 def. Joe Carnasciale 8.895 at 143.02
Super Stock
Qualifying: No. 26
8.899 seconds, -0.751
Race Results:
E1: Lost to Michael Howard
VINCENT NOBILE, Comp Eliminator
Qualifying: DNQ