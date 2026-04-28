Ty Gibbs Takes His Family’s Winning Ways to Texas

Straightforward Approach Is Delivering for JGR and Interstate Batteries

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (April 28, 2026) – Ty Gibbs uses few words to describe his driving style and what he likes in his No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE, but his results in 2026 speak volumes.

In the 10 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season, the 23-year-old has finished among the top-10 seven times, a mark highlighted by his breakthrough victory April 12 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Asked about the achievement in his post-win press conference, Gibbs said, “It feels good. It’s an honor to win with my family.”

Gibbs drives for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), the team his grandfather debuted 35 years ago in the Daytona 500.

Joe Gibbs, then the head coach of the NFL’s Washington franchise, with two of his three Super Bowl titles already in hand, had successfully pitched Interstate Batteries CEO Norm Miller on backing his nascent Cup Series team with driver Dale Jarrett. They debuted together in the 1991 Daytona 500 and promptly won The Great American Race a year later. It was the first of JGR’s 229 Cup Series victories, the most recent being Ty Gibbs’ Bristol triumph.

“This is our future. This is what we want to do as a family. We love it,” said Joe Gibbs after Ty’s win at Bristol.

JGR’s past and present sport the iconic bright green hue of Dallas-based Interstate Batteries, the leading replacement battery brand in the United States. Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Ty Gibbs will carry the tenured colors of Interstate Batteries on his No. 54 Toyota in the Würth 400.

“Interstate Batteries has been a part of my family’s team since the very beginning,” Ty Gibbs said. “I’ve grown up with them. It’s cool to have such a long-standing partnership with them and to be able to carry on their legacy in NASCAR.”

JGR has nine Cup Series wins at Texas, and on three of those occasions, it has been a green Interstate Batteries machine in victory lane, all at the hands of Kyle Busch – April 2013, April 2016 and April 2018.

A 10th Texas win, and the 230th Cup win for JGR, are in Ty Gibbs’ purview as he chases his second career victory.

“We’ve got a great team with a lot of experience,” Ty Gibbs said. “Having the right people around you, it means a lot and it makes a big difference.”

Racing and winning at JGR is a family affair. Ty’s mother, Heather, is a co-owner of the team, and his cousins, Jackson, Miller and Jason, are all present within JGR. Jackson is a tire changer on the pit crew, Miller works in the marketing department and is also part of the team’s pit crew development program, and Jason recently joined the social media team.

“Coach started all of this with Interstate Batteries, and the same drive and determination he had then, he has today,” Ty Gibbs said. “He’s at the shop early and is there late, and his commitment to this place and this sport shows.

“Coach is after it. My mother is after it. My cousins are after it. We’re all chasing one goal – winning.”

Ty Gibbs’ path to a Texas victory begins at 11:30 a.m. CDT/12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday when he climbs into his No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota for practice, followed by qualifying at 12:40 p.m. CDT/1:40 p.m. EDT. Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage of both. Sunday’s Würth 400 goes green at 2:30 p.m. CDT/3:30 p.m. EDT with live, flag-to-flag coverage delivered by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Joe Gibbs Racing:

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, North Carolina, and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top-10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owners’ championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world. For more information, visit www.InterstateBatteries.com.