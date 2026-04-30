Mattermost Secures Naming Rights for Turn 11 Suite Structure at NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19-21

SAN DIEGO (April 30, 2026) – NASCAR San Diego announced today that Mattermost, the leading sovereign collaboration platform purpose-built for mission-critical operations, will serve as the naming rights sponsor of the Turn 11 suite structure during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril at Naval Base Coronado.

Situated at one of the most technical and action-packed sections of the 16-turn, 3.4-mile circuit, the newly branded Mattermost Suites will provide a premium hospitality experience with commanding views as drivers navigate the challenging Turn 11 complex. The Mattermost Suites will serve as a premier gathering space for partners, customers and invited guests to connect while taking in world-class racing at the first NASCAR event ever held on an active military base.

“Mattermost is an innovative company with deep roots in operational sovereignty and secure collaboration, making them a natural fit for this historic event at Naval Base Coronado,” said Amy Lupo, President of NASCAR San Diego. “The Mattermost Suites will offer an exceptional experience for guests while showcasing a brand that shares our commitment to precision, performance and teamwork. We’re proud to welcome Mattermost aboard for this historic weekend.”

Mattermost delivers secure, workflow-centric collaboration for the world’s most demanding operational environments. Built for national security, intelligence, public sector, and enterprise teams, it enables organizations to move fast, coordinate with precision, and maintain full operational control — even in disconnected, classified, or high-threat conditions — aligning seamlessly with the spirit of innovation and operational excellence that defines NASCAR San Diego Weekend.

“Mattermost was built for mission-critical operations where control, resilience, and speed determine outcomes,” said Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost. “Naval Base Coronado represents the standard our customers operate at every day. This isn’t just a sponsorship — it’s a reflection of our commitment to the operators, missions, and environments that demand secure, sovereign coordination at scale. We’re proud to support a weekend that brings that standard to life and honors the Navy’s 250-year legacy of service to this nation.”

NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19, 2026. Access that day will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy stationed at Naval Base Coronado and a limited number of Coronado residents, culminating with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Ticket holders from the general public will be welcomed aboard June 20–21, 2026. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take center stage on Saturday, June 20, and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Anduril 250 Race the Base on Sunday, June 21.

For more information and ticket details, visit NASCARSanDiego.com

About Mattermost

Mattermost is a leader in sovereign collaboration for mission-critical operations. Trusted by the world’s most security-conscious organizations, Mattermost helps national security, government, and enterprise teams communicate and coordinate with speed and compliance. The platform is available in cloud, self-hosted, and air-gapped configurations to meet the highest standards of security and data control.

Visit mattermost.com to learn more.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Naval Base Coronado

Naval Base Coronado is home to 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and other air, surface and subsurface commands. Notable commands include Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and its tenant commands, visit cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Coronado and follow Naval Base Coronado on Facebook.

About Sports San Diego

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the Rady Children’s Invitational, Holiday Bowl, California State Games, and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.