RCR Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has three wins among 126 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway. The Welcome, North Carolina-based race team most recently appeared in Victory Lane with Tyler Reddick in 2022, leading the final 24 laps en route to his first win in the Lone Star State. Austin Dillon was victorious at the Fort Worth facility in 2020. Dillon led the final 10 laps and edged teammate Reddick by just 0.149 seconds to score the win – his first at Texas Motor Speedway and the 109th all-time Cup Series victory for RCR. RCR first found Victory Lane with Jeff Burton in April 2007. Burton only led the final lap as he secured his 19th career Cup Series victory. RCR has earned 11 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes on the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has 104 starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Texas Motor Speedway, acquiring five wins, all earned by Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2012). RCR has earned 27 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes along with six pole awards as an organization. Last season, both Austin Hill and Jesse Love scored top-10 finishes with Hill finishing fourth and Love finishing seventh in the race. Hill has reeled five consecutive top-10s for RCR at Texas Motor Speedway, including a second-place finish in the fall 2022 race.

Three Times the Fun… This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, RCR will field three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, with Austin Dillon driving the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet. This weekend marks Dillon’s first start in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series since he raced at Iowa Speedway last August.

Helping A Hero… This past week, RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress hosted the Lee Greenwood Patriot Awards at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina alongside the Helping A Hero organization. Helpingahero.org is a 501(c)(3) that awards adapted homes to catastrophically wounded heroes injured in the Global War on Terror. To-date, more than 58 heroes in 21 states have been awarded homes as part of the 100 Home Challenge, an initiative launched by Bass Pro Shops founder and lead outfitter, Johnny Morris. Morris is funding 25 percent of the cost for 100 homes. Special guests at this year’s event included Rob Schneider, AJ Buckley, Paula Deen, Joey Jones and Lee Greenwood.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, May 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Catch Us on FS1… The Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on air live on Prime Video beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… In 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has earned one win (2020), one top-five, and four top-10 finishes. The North Carolina native also earned the pole award at the 1.5-mile track in 2016. Dillon has 11 starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at the track, most recently finishing fourth in 2017. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion has five Truck Series starts at Texas with a career-best finish of second in 2011, and a pole award in 2010.

Winner, Winner… Dillon won the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in July 2020, the third of his six career victories in the series. The Texas win was part of a 1-2 finish for RCR, with former teammate Tyler Reddick finishing second. The victory earned Dillon an automatic berth to the Cup Series Playoffs and marked RCR’s first 1-2 finish in the premier series since 2011.

Did You Know? Dillon’s 2016 pole award at Texas Motor Speedway remains RCR’s lone Cup Series pole in 126 Series starts at the Fort Worth track. In total, Dillon owns six poles in Cup Series competition, most recently sitting on the pole in 2019 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Last Week… After qualifying was rained out, Dillon began last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway from the 18th position. From the very beginning of the race, the No. 3 team showed speed by running up front and leading laps during Stage 1. When the “Big One” occurred during Stage 2, the six-time Cup Series winner avoided the chaos in front of him and escaped with minimal damage. During the race’s final stage, Dillon ran in the top-10, steadily working his way forward and was in position for a top-five finish before a crash on the final lap involving the veteran driver resulted in a 19th-place finish.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s Cup Series race, Dillon will pilot the No. 3 Boot Barn Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

Winchester Ammunition and AA White Flyer… For more than 60 years, Winchester AA® shotshells have been recognized as one of the finest quality target shotshells ever developed. The AA® line of shotshells are loaded with proven, hard shot for tighter, hard-hitting patterns. The reloadable, high-strength hull offers reliable performance. The specially designed AA® wad helps reduce felt recoil and improves pattern performance. Loaded with best-in-class primers and powder, AA® is consistent, dependable, and clean-burning ammunition.

Since 1892, White Flyer has produced state-of-the-art targets and currently serves more gun clubs and shooters than any other target manufacturer in the world. Whether it is Trap, Skeet, Sporting or International targets, White Flyer ensures that each and every target manufactured meets standards and weight specifications required by the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA), National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA), National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA), and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). Together, Winchester AA® and White Flyer targets are the choice of champions. Shoot the best. Break the Best.

Meet Dillon… Fans will have two opportunities to see Dillon this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, May 3 at 9:45 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone. Shortly afterwards, the 36-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone for a question-and-answer session. Stop by and visit Dillon before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“The place is fast and it’s big. You’ve got to go out there and commit to Turns 3 and 4. It’s one of the fastest tracks we go to all year long. I have confidence going there for sure. We’ve just got to go out there, qualify well, execute, and make it happen when it counts.”

What’s one moment at Texas Motor Speedway that sticks out to you?

“There are a lot of memorable moments at Texas Motor Speedway, but one that really sticks out is winning against my teammate, Tyler Reddick, there a couple years back in the NASCAR Cup Series. We were battling out those restarts at the end. We weren’t a great car that day. We were probably a 10th-12th place car, and both of us decided to take two tires to get up front and tack control of the race. And then, with clean air our cars took off. My confidence was high. We just kept having restarts and were able to make it happen.”

What do you enjoy most about being in Texas?

“I love Texas. I grew up hunting down there as a kid. I have a lot of memories deer hunting with my grandfather, so I fell in love with the state early on. I’ve had some success at Texas Motor Speedway. Texas is a cool place. I feel more like a cowboy when I’m there. Some of our bull riders on the PBR Teams Series are based in the Fort Worth area, so I get to visit them and do a little racing also.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Watermelon x Circle K Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Kyle Busch’s 36th career Cup Series start at the track. Busch has four wins at the mile-and-a-half oval (the spring races in 2013, 2016 and 2018, as well as the fall race in 2020). Additionally at Texas, Busch has 14 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes, 1,069 laps led, an average starting position of 14.4, an average finishing position of 12.5, and has completed 94.9 percent (10,921 of 11,488) of the laps he’s contested there.

Birthday Wishes… This Saturday, May 2, Busch celebrates his 41st birthday. The two-time Cup Series champion, alongside NASCAR Hall of Famers Cale Yarborough and Matt Kenseth, are the only three drivers in NASCAR history to win a Cup Series race on their birthday. The soon-to-be 41-year-old accomplished the feat twice by winning at Richmond Raceway in 2009 and at Kansas Speedway in 2021. Busch and Yarborough are the only two drivers to win twice on their birthday.

Texas Four Step… Busch is the winningest active driver at Texas Motor Speedway. He earned his first Cup Series victory at the Lone Star State track in April 2013. He took the lead after a lightning-fast pit stop during the final caution, leading the final 19 laps en route to his first Cup Series victory at the 1.5-mile speedway. In April 2016, Busch went on the outside of Turn 4 during the final restart to take the lead. He remained out front for the final 32 laps to capture the win, doing so by nearly four seconds over second-place finisher Dale Earnhardt Jr. Busch earned his third victory at Texas Motor Speedway and the 44th of his Cup Series career in April 2018 after leading four different times for a race-high 116 laps. His most recent Texas Motor Speedway win was in October 2020, when Busch led five times for 90 of the 334 laps to claim his fourth victory at the track.

Top of the Box… RCR announced a leadership adjustment within its Cup Series program this week, reinforcing the organization’s continued focus on improving on-track performance and delivering stronger, more consistent results. Andy Street will assume crew chief responsibilities for the No. 8 Chevrolet, working alongside Busch for the remainder of the 2026 season. Jim Pohlman will transition into a leadership role within RCR’s competition department.

Street and Busch previously worked together during the final five races of 2025, highlighted by an eighth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a fifth-place result at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale.

Last Week… After qualifying was rained out, Busch began last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway from the 34th position. During Stage 1, the 63-time Cup Series winner moved his way to the front of the field and ran up-front for the majority of the first stage. Early in Stage 2, the Las Vegas native was one of 26 cars involved in the “Big One.” Despite getting caught up in the wreckage, the No. 8 team was able to repair the damage to the front end, battling back from a lap down to be out front in the final laps of the race. After avoiding a last lap crash, Busch finished 10th, the team’s first top-10 of the season.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s Cup Series race, Busch will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in Friday’s Truck Series race.

Zoning in on zone™… An ITG Brands innovation, zone™ is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths, zone pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide immediate nicotine intensity, longer-lasting flavor, and extra soft comfort. zone pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of 21+ adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last.

Ahead of this Sunday’s race in Fort Worth, zone will introduce a new Watermelon flavor, available exclusively at Circle K stores beginning May 1. A splash of bold and juicy watermelon flavor just in time for summer, the new profile delivers instant nicotine satisfaction and long-lasting taste. To celebrate the launch, Circle K shoppers can take advantage of a “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” in-store promotion running May 1 through June 30.

Meet Busch… On Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. Local Time, Busch is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at Texas Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet and purchase new gear before the green flag waves on Sunday.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

How do you balance each corner being so different at Texas Motor Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway is a tough place. Turns 1 and 2 being really wide, and kind of flat, and then Turns 3 and 4 being a little bit narrower, but also being really, really fast with a lot of banking. You’ve got to setup for Turns 1 and 2 and you’ve got to setup for the end of the racetrack where you’re off the throttle the most, and then just take what you can get at the other end. It’s a little bit of a compromise at that place, but it’s fun to race there. You’ve got to really work on your runs through Turns 3 and 4 and down the front straightway to make those moves getting into Turn 1.”

Turns 1 and 2 are very different from Turns 3 and 4. How do you approach that racetrack from a setup perspective with two very different turns?

“At Texas Motor Speedway you have to sort of focus on Turns 1 and 2 because that’s the end of the racetrack where you’re out of the throttle, and you want to be out of the throttle the least amount possible, and then you just take whatever the car gives you in Turns 3 and 4. That’s how we focused our setups the last couple of years. Last year I felt like we were really good. We had a great car. We made some air pressure adjustments to it during the race, we got faster and we were up towards the front. I thought I had a shot to go race for the win, and I was like ‘this is my moment, Larson is slow, he’s vulnerable, I better go get him.’ I tried too hard in the middle of Turns 3 and 4, hit the bump and spun myself out. So, it’s hard to get it all right there all day long.”

What’s the toughest part about driving at Texas Motor Speedway?

“The last couple of years, the bump in Turns 3 and 4 have certainly been the tricky part for us. We had some really good speed there last year. We were running in third place chasing down the leaders, trying to make some moves to win the race. I pushed pretty hard after a restart and the car bottomed out, spun out on me and we ended up backed in the fence. That’s the unfortunate part about Texas Motor Speedway, just how on edge you are and how tricky it is to just make sure you keep the grip in your racecar. Some of those bumps have gotten worse over time, which is fine. It’s character. It’s good to have some of that. You just got to be able to know how to attack, when to attack and how hard to attack. I misjudged that last year and put ourselves in a bad spot of spinning out. That’s something we’ll focus on this time around.”

What’s the vibe when you come down to Texas for a race?

“The party scene at Texas is like no other. It always has great camping, great nightlife—you can always hear everybody playing their music and having a good time, enjoying the camaraderie of the area and what that brings. We’ve been fortunate enough the last few years to have good weather. I’m hoping for that again.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway. In both starts, Love has started and finished inside the top-10 (ninth in 2024 and seventh in 2025).

Cup Experience at Texas… Last season, Love piloted the No. for 62 Beard Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway, marking his second of five Cup Series starts in 2025. The Menlo Park, California native qualified 35th and gained valuable experience during the 400-mile event, ending with a 31st-place finish.

Last Week… Starting from the pole during last Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, Love was a consistent force out front, leading a race-high 37 laps. The young gun was in contention for the win during the closing moments of the race, leading the field before getting passed with three laps to go, ultimately finishing seventh.

Did You Know? Love’s pole last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway was the tenth of his career in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Love joins Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon in an exclusive club of drivers who have earned 10 or more poles in the Series under the RCR banner.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 9.0 is fourth-best among full time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, with 24 straight events without a DNF.

Get to the Points… Love remains third in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 141 points behind points leader Justin Allgaier and 36 points behind second-place Sheldon Creed.

About Samsara… Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems behind some of the world’s most complex operations. By bringing real-time data and AI together in one place, Samsara helps organizations turn day-to-day activity into clear, actionable insights to run safer, more efficient operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara serves the teams who keep the global economy moving—from transportation and logistics to construction, field services, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and more—making these essential operations safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Meet Love… On Saturday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m. Local Time, Love, joined by RCR teammate Austin Hill, is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your thoughts entering Texas Motor Speedway, a track where you’ve shown speed in the past?

“Texas Motor Speedway should be good. It’s a place that I’ve sat on the pole at two years ago. I’ve been really loose there before, and really tight, so I feel like we know kind of where our balance needs to be coming back this weekend, and I think we’re going to be pretty good. I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready to get our first win of the year.”

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… This weekend will mark Dillon’s first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Texas Motor Speedway since 2017. The veteran driver has made 11 starts at the track in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with a career-best finish of third in 2015 after starting from the pole position for the 300-mile race. In total, Dillon owns six top-five finishes at the track, an average finish position of 5.7, and has never finished worse than 10th.

Promoted from Within… Ryan Chism will serve as crew chief for the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet this weekend. Chism, a 20-year motorsports veteran, brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship pedigree to the team, having secured four Cup Series wins as Dillon’s car chief, including a dominant run at Richmond Raceway over the last two years.

Returning to Familiar Territory… Although Dillon has spent most of the last 14 years in the Cup Series, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series remains familiar territory. The 2013 Series’ champion has made 156 career starts in the series, acquiring nine wins, 65 top-five finishes and 107 top-10 finishes.

About Boot Barn… Boot Barn is the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation. Founded in 1978, Boot Barn operates 530+ stores across 49 states, in addition to several e-commerce sites. Boot Barn says that their customers feed America, build America, and protect America. With an uncompromising desire to support the local communities they serve, Boot Barn proudly offers the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion pieces, and outdoor gear to support the varying lifestyles of the people who make our country so great. For more information, visit www.bootbarn.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How are you feeling about running Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race?

“I’m excited to get to Texas Motor Speedway and run the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car on Saturday. It’s a welcome return to the Series, since I haven’t done it in a long time, and it should help us a little bit more on the Cup Series side as well to be able to see the track early on, prior to Sunday’s race.”

When you go to Texas Motor Speedway, what are you focused on?

“You’ve got to go out there and really commit to Turns 3 and 4. It’s one of the fastest tracks we go to all year, and I think having confidence in Turns 3 and 4 is key, for sure.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 DWC Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made seven career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, posting three top-five and five top-10 efforts (best finish of second in fall 2022). In last year’s event at the 1.5-mile oval, Hill started the race on the pole, led 57 laps, won Stage 2 and came home in fourth place. The Winston, Georgia native also has 10 NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Fort Worth, Texas track, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes (best result of second in 2020).

Top-10 Streaking in Fort Worth… In Hill’s last five O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at Texas Motor Speedway, the veteran racer has secured five top-10 results and never finished worse than seventh-place.

Get to the Points… Following last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Hill sits eighth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 15-time Series winner is 223 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and only 10 points behind seventh-place Carson Kvapil.

About DWC… Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC) is a master distributor of specialty electrical wire and cable products headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. Founded in 2008, DWC serves wholesale electrical distributors nationwide through its network of Cable Distribution Centers, delivering specialty wire and cable products with industry-leading turnaround times, competitive pricing, and no cut charges or reel minimums. The company’s FastQuote portal provides customers with rapid pricing and streamlined order management, reinforcing DWC’s commitment to making electrical distributors more competitive in their markets. For more information, visit www.distributorwire.com.

Welcome to Houston… Earlier this month on April 9, DWC announced the opening of a new 169,000 square foot Cable Distribution Center (CDC) in the Houston metro area, expanding its capacity to support the region’s fast-growing energy and infrastructure markets. The Houston hub brings inventory closer to electrical distributors across a 250-mile radius, with same-day and next-day delivery available. The Houston CDC in Missouri City, Texas is fully operational and its doors are open and ready to serve electrical distributors through the Gulf Coast region to place specialty cable orders for their biggest projects.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m. Local Time, Hill, joined by RCR teammate Jesse Love, is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase new No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With Texas Motor Speedway having two different ends of the track, describe the racing action and what a driver needs out of the car to compete for the win.

“Texas Motor Speedway is a very unique racetrack. It’s a different mile and a half than most of the intermediate tracks we go to. Turns 1 and 2 are really flat and wide, which leads to a lot of space where errors can be made, especially when you are inside of another car. If someone gets tight on your door, it’s a very easy spot for you to loop it around and back into the fence. Then on the other end of the track in Turns 3 and 4, you give it all you have. If you can hold it wide open in Turns 3 and 4, you probably have a fast race car. You need a car that handles well in Turns 1 and 2 and then hang it out as much as you can in Turns 3 and 4. Personally I have always enjoyed racing at Texas, and I feel like it’s a place that our DWC team can be successful at.”