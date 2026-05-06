All Weather Power Equipment Takes the Lead at The Glen, Highlighting Community First on the #51 Chevrolet for Jeremy Clements Racing

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited for the challenge of Watkins Glen International’s twists and turns this weekend, bringing a powerful lineup of partners to one of NASCAR’s premier road courses. All Weather Power Equipment debuts as the primary sponsor of the #51 Team Chevy and will shine a spotlight on Community First, featured on the hood as part of an effort to raise awareness for their work supporting law enforcement and safer communities.

New associate partners also joining the team include The McLemore Boys, The KFG Project, and Reymore Chevrolet. Plus, P&H Fencing and Alliance Driveaway Solutions.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series The Mission at The Glen 200 is scheduled for Saturday, May 9th at 4:00 PM EST on the iconic 2.45-mile circuit.

“Man, I’m looking forward to going to Watkins Glen. I love going there. It is a fast road course with a lot of right-handers, so it will be a challenge, for sure. Clements said.

“It’s great to have All Weather Power Equipment on board at their home track and supporting Community First and the incredible work they do. I can’t thank Ed & Jackie (Horne) enough for everything they have done to support our team these last couple of years. We’ve been building momentum the last few weeks, and we’re looking to put together a strong run.” Clements finished saying.

Also joining as yearly associate sponsors: Spartan Waste, Rapid Fired Pizza, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing, Tools4painting, Zmax, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, The Racing Warehouse, Nordic Logistics, and Dialed In Focused Energy.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Watkins Glen International

Date: Saturday, May 9th, 2026

Broadcast Information: TV – 4:00 pm EST on The CW & MRN

FAST FACTS

Best Start 11th – 2019

Best Finish 10th – 2022

15th career start at Watkins Glen

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT ALL WEATHER POWER

From the garage to the grid, All Weather Power Equipment keeps performance in high gear.

Family-owned and proudly based in Camillus, NY, All Weather Power Equipment has spent years helping homeowners and pros tackle every season head-on. Just like a championship race team, All Weather Power believes in top-tier performance, precision, and reliability. From snow throwers to zero-turn mowers, we keep New York running year-round.

ABOUT COMMUNITY FIRST

Community First Project (C1P.org) is a philanthropic initiative dedicated to strengthening law enforcement’s ability to protect and serve their communities. Founded by retired Navy SEAL Andrew Sullivan, C1P is a service-disabled, veteran-owned nonprofit led by Tier-1 Special Operations veterans.

As law enforcement officers face increasingly complex and dangerous situations, many departments remain underfunded, undertrained, and underequipped—particularly when it comes to high-stress, high-threat scenarios such as active shooter incidents, domestic terrorism, and large-scale public safety events.

Community First Project addresses this critical gap by providing no-cost, realistic, scenario-based training designed to prepare officers for both routine encounters and high-risk emergencies. By equipping law enforcement with the skills and confidence to make split-second, life-saving decisions, C1P enhances both officer readiness and community safety.

Follow Jeremy and the team on all the Socials and stay updated on Race weekend.

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