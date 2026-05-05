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Chalmers Ventures invests in Detecht – aims to become one of the world’s leading motorcycle apps

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Together with existing owners, Chalmers Ventures is investing €400,000 in Detecht, a mobile platform for motorcycle safety. The investment is a testament to continued strong confidence in the company, which has established itself as one of the world’s largest apps in its niche.

Gothenburg (May 5, 2026). In a short period, Detecht has evolved into a technically mature platform that combines crash detection with route planning and social features. By utilizing the phone’s built-in sensors, the app can detect if you fall off your bike or are involved in a collision.

It also functions as a GPS. However, unlike Google Maps, which often seeks the fastest route, Detecht focuses on the experience. For example, you can set the app to prioritize curvy and scenic roads. Simultaneously, the platform is a social network for riders, where users can share both riding statistics and experiences with like-minded individuals along the way.

By focusing on measurability and clear KPIs, the company has demonstrated a high demand for digital services that increase road safety. With over 25,000 subscribers globally and an already strong presence in the USA, the goal now is to further accelerate expansion.

Detecht’s core technology, the “crash algorithm,” originates from research at Chalmers University of Technology. The team behind Detecht comes from the Chalmers School of Entrepreneurship, making the company a clear example of how academia and entrepreneurship can successfully collaborate.

“This company impresses by consistently delivering results. They are very skilled at measuring and managing operations based on their KPIs. Detecht is a great example of our model where we build companies by matching research results with entrepreneurship students,” says Louise Brudö, Investor Director at Chalmers Ventures.

With an international position and a scalable business model, Chalmers Ventures sees great potential in the company’s continued journey.

“Detecht operates in a global niche with clear demand. With a technically mature platform and a driven team, the company has established a strong international position and good conditions for continued growth,” continues Louise Brudö.

For Detecht, the capital injection of €400,000 represents an opportunity to consolidate its position and increase the pace in markets across both North America and Europe, while continuing to invest in product development.

“Having our existing owners and Chalmers Ventures with us underscores the confidence in our growth journey. Today, we are one of the world’s largest motorcycle apps where safety, navigation, and community are integrated into a single platform. Now we are focusing on honoring that trust and scaling operations further,” says Niklas Ohlsson, CEO and co-founder of Detecht.

About Chalmers Ventures 

Chalmers Ventures is a leading Tech Investor and Venture Builder in the Nordics, dedicated to creating global growth companies and taking new technology from lab to market. The focus is on university spin-outs and deep tech. We employ a unique dual approach that integrates venture creation with tech investments, harnessing the potential of new research and deep tech within Chalmers. Our expertise lies in initiating and nurturing companies from groundbreaking research, ensuring a robust pipeline of high-quality ventures in which we invest and act as active owners. Our involvement extends through the entire company lifecycle until exit, with the aim to generate substantial business success and make a positive global impact.

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