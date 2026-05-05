Why Camping Is the Ultimate Way to Experience The Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend

NASCAR Cup Series drivers tell fans why camping delivers the ultimate, all-access Coca-Cola 600 weekend experience

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. With college ticket deals, flexible payment options and the best kids’ pricing in sports through the Dollar Tree “More Fun. More Value.” program, it’s easier than ever to be part of the action.

CONCORD, N.C. (May 4, 2026) – Camping at the Coca-Cola 600 is one of the best ways to take in Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and spots are filling fast for this year’s 600-mile showdown. With a limited number of campsites remaining, fans can still secure a full weekend of on-site access, nonstop entertainment and a front-row seat to all the action.

As one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Coca-Cola 600 delivers 600 miles of racing, fan zone experiences, family-friendly activities and a must-see pre-race concert from Brad Paisley. From early arrivals to late-night celebrations, the speedway campgrounds transform the venue into a nonstop destination all weekend long.

Here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers say about why camping is the ultimate way to experience race weekend:

Ryan Blaney, No. 12, 2023 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“I think camping in general, especially for race weekends, have always been special. Whether you bring your family or load up with your friends, you’re just there together. It bonds you even more. When you’re in this RV for a weekend, you become closer, as family or friends…. I just think camping at a racetrack is one of the coolest things, no matter who you bring.”

Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing

“I mean, you’re bringing your own home with you, right? You get to set up, stay for an entire weekend and never have to leave the racetrack. It’s just the way to sit down and park next to thousands of your closest friends, pulling for, hopefully, the (Number) 17, but, if that’s not your thing, then others. It’s just the way to sit down and enjoy the entire weekend. It’s like boujee tailgating, right?”

William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports

“I would say just Memorial Day weekend. It’s probably a great weekend to grill out, have some hot dogs, hamburgers and a cup of cold beer, so that’s probably why people need to do it.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports

“Campers at the Coca-Cola 600, man they start early and they make a whole week out of it. Touring the campgrounds, seeing people come in on a Monday or Tuesday and enjoying a full weekend of racing. It means a lot to us racers when you come to the racetrack and you see campers all throughout, camping whether it be the infield or outside around the racetrack, it’s cool to see that y’all take the time to come out and support a race and support an event, like the Coca-Cola 600. Nobody does it like Charlotte. It’s one of my favorite races of the year.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports

“Camping is just fun. Hanging out with your friends, your family, grilling out, enjoying a good time and fellowship, and then having something exciting to do. Whether it’s pre-race concerts, whether it’s entertainment that’s happening at the racetrack before the race starts. So it’s definitely a full weekend at the racetrack.”

TICKETS

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Deals from college tickets, flexible payment options and the best kids pricing in sports through the Dollar Tree “More Fun. More Value.” program, it’s easier than ever to be part of the action.

MORE INFO:

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