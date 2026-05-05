RFK Racing, Fifth Third Team Up to Fight Hunger in Charlotte

NASCAR Team and Bank Employees Volunteer at Second Harvest of Metrolina for Fifth Third Day

CONCORD, NC (May 5, 2026) — Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s No. 17 Fifth Third-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series pit crew teamed up with Fifth Third Bank employees in Charlotte Tuesday to volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The collaboration continued a shared tradition of giving back and helping address food insecurity in the communities they call home.

During the event, Fifth Third presented a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest of Metrolina, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to keeping the customer and community at the center of everything it does. The volunteer effort and contribution align with Fifth Third Day, the bank’s annual day of service and giving recognized each year around May 3 or better known as 5/3 on the calendar.

The RFK Racing team and Fifth Third employees worked side by side to support Second Harvest’s mission, helping prepare and pack meals that will be distributed to families across the Charlotte region. Hunger relief has been a focus of Fifth Third Day since 2012, when the Bank formally aligned its enterprise-wide volunteer efforts around fighting food insecurity.

“Fifth Third Day is about showing up for our communities in meaningful ways,” said Lee Fite, president of Fifth Third Bank’s Carolinas Region. “By working together with our employees, RFK Racing and Second Harvest of Metrolina, we are going above and beyond to support families who need it most and strengthen the places we call home.”

The collaboration between Fifth Third Bank and RFK Racing has become a familiar sight in Charlotte, with the No. 17 team and Bank employees volunteering together at local food banks for several consecutive years around Fifth Third Day. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to service, teamwork and making a positive impact beyond the track.

Since 1991, Fifth Third has recognized May 3 as Fifth Third Day, using the occasion as a rallying point for volunteerism and giving across its footprint. Through longstanding partnerships with Feeding America and local food banks, Fifth Third employees have helped deliver millions of meals to neighbors in need through volunteering and financial support.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Fifth Third operates 15 lines of business including consumer banking, commercial banking, wealth and asset management, data and analytics, and investment banking. Fifth Third is focused on improving lives and communities through responsible banking and a commitment to being One Bank—A Fifth Third Better.