Victory in Miami as GMG Racing Remains Podium Perfect in McLaren Trophy America

Deniz Teoman and Jeff Cook Co-Drive to Am Class Win Saturday in No. 5 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy

Randy Highland and New Co-Driver Michael O’Brien Third in Pro-Am Saturday in the No. 7 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy

Competitive GMG Racing McLaren Trophy America Weekend at the Grand Prix of Miami Formula 1 Race Includes Overall Position and Top-Two Friday Practice Sweep

MIAMI, Florida (May 4, 2026) – Reigning McLaren Trophy America Champions GMG Racing scored its first race win of the 2026 season Saturday with the Am-class duo of Deniz Teoman and Jeff Cook in the No. 5 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy in a Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 support race at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Am winners, who also finished second outright after leading the first half of the race overall from the pole position, were joined in victory lane by teammates Randy Highland and debuting team driver Michael O’Brien, who finished third in Pro-Am in the No. 7 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy. The race win and P3 showing added to GMG Racing’s haul of four victory lane visits in March’s season-opening race weekend at Sonoma Raceway to give the GMG Racing duo a six-for-six “podium perfect” run in the year’s first three races.

A second and final 40-minute McLaren Trophy race was scheduled for Sunday morning but was cancelled due to heavy rain in the Miami area. A makeup race on one of this year’s remaining scheduled race weekends will be announced in the near future.

“The entire GMG Racing team, from our drivers to the engineers to the crew, did an amazing job all weekend in Miami,” said GMG Racing Team Principal and Founder James Sofronas. “It was apparent early on as we were fast out of the gate in practice one, and despite the team having several back to back weekends, they were as ready as ever and it showed. Looking ahead, we knew the weather could impact our races, and that we might have only one or a limited shot at putting up some good results, so everybody on the team was ready for it. From going one-two overall in Friday practice, winning the overall pole and then leading Saturday overall and scoring the first win of the season was just fantastic. Deniz, Jeff, Randy and our new teammate Michael, who is super quick and experienced, all quickly gelled and we left Miami with some hardware, even more momentum and remain podium perfect on the season. We are already looking forward to the next race at Road Atlanta.”

O’Brien (center above) joins GMG Racing as the reigning McLaren Trophy Europe Pro Champion. He won six races as part of eight total podium showings in last year’s title-winning season in McLaren Trophy Europe. He also made some early McLaren Trophy history by sweeping all eight possible pole positions last year in Europe.

“It was a truly fantastic debut weekend with GMG Racing and my teammates Randy, Deniz and Jeff,” O’Brien said. “We were right where we needed to be from the off, and Randy really drove superbly throughout. The first race was really about points on the board for us, so to pick up another podium was awesome. We put all of our eggs into the race two basket, for which the weather had other ideas about, but we’re preparing already to fight for the top step in Road Atlanta!”

O’Brien joined Cook in the GMG Racing top-two sweep in Friday’s practice. Cook topped the time sheets with a lap time of 1:57.595 to just edge O’Brien by a close 0.274 seconds.

Cook continued the strong pace straight into qualifying when he captured not only the Am pole but secured the overall quickest lap of the session with an even better time of 1:57.328. He led from the start in Saturday’s race and the No. 5 only lost the lead when they were just edged out of the pits by the all-Pro entry that went on to take the overall victory.

Teoman was tasked with bringing the No. 5 to the finish line, delivering one of his best performances to date as he held off a late challenge to secure second overall and the Am-class victory. Teoman and Cook reached the top step of the podium in just their second event weekend and third race with GMG Racing.

Rounds 5 and 6 of this year’s McLaren Trophy America season will take the second-year series to and through the halfway point of the 10 race and five weekend championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, June 12 – 14.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.