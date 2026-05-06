Forte Racing Earns Two Podiums at Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Harvey/Liddy and Broll Deliver Strong Race 1 Results as Weather Cancels Sunday Finale

Monrovia, California (Wednesday, May 6, 2026) – Forte Racing continued its strong start to the 2026 McLaren Trophy America season with two additional podium finishes during Round 2 of the championship at the Miami International Autodrome, part of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Competing on one of the most high-profile stages of the season, the team once again demonstrated depth across its four-car lineup, delivering competitive performances despite the unique challenges of a street circuit, limited track time, and extreme weather conditions that ultimately forced the cancellation of Sunday’s Race 2.

With only Race 1 completed, Forte Racing capitalized on its opportunities, adding valuable championship points while continuing to build momentum following a successful season opener at Sonoma Raceway.

No. 24 Cypress Land McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Tanner Harvey / Patrick Liddy

The duo of Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy continued their strong start to the 2026 season in the No. 24 Cypress Land Company McLaren Artura Trophy Evo, delivering another podium result in the Pro class during Race 1.

Liddy opened the weekend with a strong qualifying performance, placing the car third overall and setting the stage for a competitive race. He maintained position through the opening stint before handing the car over to Harvey, who managed the second half of the race with a clean and controlled drive to secure third overall and second in the Pro class.

Despite limited track time and the added complexity of a street circuit, the pair once again showed strong pace and execution, continuing to position themselves as early championship contenders.

Tanner Harvey – “Miami was a strong and productive weekend for me at the Miami Grand Prix support round of the McLaren Trophy America championship.

In Race 1, Patrick Liddy started the race from P3 overall, and I took over for the second stint to bring the car home. We finished P3 overall and P2 in class, securing another solid points result for the championship.

I was really happy with how we executed as a team. Patrick did a great job at the start putting us in position, and from there it was about keeping things clean, managing the race, and maximizing the result.

Unfortunately, Race 2 was canceled due to a major thunderstorm that hit the circuit. The conditions became undriveable very quickly, and it was the right call from race control to call it off.”

Patrick Liddy – ““Overall, a really positive weekend for us in the McLaren Trophy America during the Miami Grand Prix. Qualifying P3 and bringing it home P2 in Pro for Race 1 shows the pace we had. Huge credit to Tanner Harvey for a strong drive and to everyone at Forte Racing. They put in long nights chasing issues with the car and gave us something competitive. That kind of effort makes the difference.”

No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (AM) – Cooper Broll

Cooper Broll continued his strong start to the season in the No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo, backing up his Sonoma sweep with another podium finish in the Am class during Race 1 at Miami.

Competing on the tight and technical Miami street circuit for the first time, Broll adapted quickly to the unique demands of the layout, managing the race effectively while navigating heavy traffic and the unforgiving nature of the concrete-lined course.

With limited practice time and changing conditions throughout the weekend, Broll delivered a clean and composed performance to secure second in class, continuing to build valuable momentum in the championship.

Cooper Broll – “Miami F1 was quite the experience! So many fans, so many people, and such an incredible venue. The track was an absolute blast to drive, it has a great flow, lots of high speed, and a lot of concrete walls. Overall happy with the result, second in class for Race 1 was the best I could’ve hoped for.

Unfortunately, didn’t have a chance for the top step since Race 2 was canceled due to extreme weather. Up next: Road Atlanta!”

No. 8 Sigma Plastics Group McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Kaia Teo / Jon Miller

The No. 8 Sigma Plastics Group McLaren Artura Trophy Evo saw Jon Miller step in alongside Kaia Teo for the Miami weekend, with the pairing showing strong pace despite limited preparation time and the challenges of a condensed schedule.

The duo made the most of their track time in practice, building confidence heading into Race 1 while managing both the demands of the circuit and a minor mechanical issue during the weekend. Teo handled the pressure of competing on a Formula 1 stage with maturity, while Miller’s experience helped guide the team through a competitive and often chaotic race.

Despite success penalties from Sonoma and a longer pit stop, the pair pushed through to finish fourth in the Pro class and eighth overall, showing resilience and pace throughout the weekend.

Kaia Teo – “Miami F1 weekend done and dusted! We were pretty happy after FP1 and FP2, which made a big difference going into Race 1, and even when things got a little chaotic, I felt like we handled it well and stayed in the fight. It definitely wasn’t easy out there.

The team did an incredible job all weekend, from prepping the car to managing everything in the heat. They really gave us a strong package. Huge thank you to the entire crew for their hard work, and to our partners and sponsors for their continued support. It truly means a lot.

Racing on an F1 weekend was an unforgettable experience, and being part of that environment, with that level of energy and intensity, is something really special. A little disappointing not to get Race 2 in, especially here in Miami, but overall there’s a lot to build on. We’ll take the positives and come back ready to push for more.”

Jon Miller – “Miami was a good weekend for the No. 8. I think we could have optimized a few things strategy-wise, but we showed strong pace from the jump in practice, which gave us confidence heading into Race 1 and that carried through even when things got a little spicy on track.

The crew quickly dealt with a small mechanical issue in FP2. The car ran warmer than we’d have liked, but the Forte Racing crew kept us in the fight. The success penalties from Sonoma meant that we had a longer pit stop than some of the other cars, but we pushed through for a P4 in Pro and P8 overall in Race 1.

Considering the extremely limited practice time, Kaia did a fantastic job, which speaks volumes about her as a driver. Race 2 getting washed out stings a bit, but we’ll be back to push for maximum points when it gets rescheduled.”

No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro/Am) – Neil Langberg / Kevin Madsen

The No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo of Neil Langberg and Kevin Madsen once again combined on-track performance with their mission-driven efforts during one of the most visible race weekends of the season.

Competing under the unique constraints of a Formula 1 weekend, including limited space, tight schedules, and extreme heat, the team delivered a consistent and focused performance throughout practice, qualifying, and Race 1.

The duo navigated the demanding Miami circuit with discipline, continuing to build awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis while engaging with fans and partners throughout the weekend.

Neil Langberg – “Hi this is Neil “Nigel” Langberg co-driver of the No. 53, Race for RP, Forte Racing McLaren Trophy Artura Evo car. We came to the Miami International Autodrome this weekend to race and take part in the F1 race festivities.

The team did an incredible job in prepping all the cars under some difficult circumstances. The weather was HOT, and because of the limitations of space for us on an F1 weekend we were all confined in tight quarters with short times to perform.

Overcoming these constraints, we had two good practice sessions and the same in qualifying. This track is diabolical in its design and because it’s really only used once a year for the race, is a challenge and a curse to drive, and which only a small number of drivers will ever have the chance to experience.

The first race on Saturday went off without a hitch and proved to be quite entertaining. However, toss in the ever-changing climate conditions and we lost the race on Sunday to some strong thunderstorms and lightning. After which the clouds broke and the F1 race was run, albeit two hours earlier than scheduled.

In the ‘60s, the Chambers brothers had a hit song called, “The Time Has Come Today.”

Whether in racing or auto immune disease research, we can’t just put it off another day. It’s an uncertain world, so please donate to the RP Foundation today to help support research for patients with chronic conditions.

Thanks, and look forward to seeing you on the track again soon.”

Kevin Madsen – “Fantastic job by the team on this hectic F1 weekend. Neil was having a blast and we had a lot of amazing interactions regarding Race for RP. Those two factors are the ultimate measuring stick for a successful weekend on the No. 53 car.

I wish we got to show our pace potential, but I was held up in qualifying by two cars during two critical laps. In Race 1, Neil got ahead of another Pro/Am car and drove smart and safe. Proud of him. Thankful to Forte, McLaren, and all involved.”

Forte Team Management

Team manager David Cozart said the Miami Grand Prix weekend presented a unique set of challenges while also offering a valuable experience for the entire organization competing on a Formula 1 stage.

“What a week! Supporting Formula 1 was a truly special experience,” Cozart said. “A personal highlight for me was speaking with Kaia Teo after her first practice session. Her excitement and exuberance regarding the street course was refreshing, especially seeing such energy from a young driver on her first street circuit.

On track, we were pleased to secure a couple of podium finishes in Race 1. Unfortunately, due to poor weather, the second race was canceled.

We are now looking forward to Atlanta, where we will compete in our next two scheduled races and potentially a third to make up for the cancellation.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne said the Miami weekend highlighted both the team’s resilience and its ability to perform under challenging and high-pressure conditions.

“Miami is one of the most challenging environments we face all season, not just on track but operationally as well,” said Seneviratne. “Between the limited space, tight schedule, and changing track conditions, it really tests every part of the team.

I’m proud of how everyone handled it. We showed strong pace across all four cars, delivered podium results, and continued to execute at a high level despite the circumstances. There’s still more on the table for us, which is encouraging, and we’re looking forward to building on this as we head to Atlanta.”

Next up for Forte Racing and the McLaren Trophy America championship is Road Atlanta June 12-14.

*Photos by Brayan Urtado

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship.

Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating in the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 27-29

Rounds 3 & 4: Miami Grand Prix. Miami, FL | May 1-3

Rounds 5 & 6: Road Atlanta, GA | June 12-14

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 27-30

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 8-10

ABOUT RACE FOR RP – The Official Charity of Forte Racing

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.