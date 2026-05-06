Front Row Motorsports Joins Forces with Physical Operations Software Developer Ribbiot

Ribbiot to be Featured as Primary Sponsor on Team’s No. 4 Entry at Michigan in June

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 6, 2026) – Front Row Motorsports announced today a new partnership with physical operations software developer Ribbiot, an industry leader in the highly competitive space of platforms created to streamline operational productivity.

Ribbiot will join Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Michigan International Speedway, on June 7, with primary sponsorship on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, piloted by Noah Gragson. Gragson has a best finish of 12th in three previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the two-mile oval located in Brooklyn, Michigan. He also has three top-5 finishes and a pole in four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, to go with a pair of top-10 finishes in two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the track.

“I can’t wait to get on-track with Ribbiot at Michigan, a favorite track of mine,” said Gragson. “It’s been fun learning more about their company and how it relates to what we do. They help companies coordinate people and equipment out on the job, and honestly, it’s the same deal in our sport. If the team, the car and the driver aren’t all dialed in together, it’s harder to be successful on the track. The better you manage that chaos, the better the result.”

Built for real-world operations, and based in Irvine, California, Ribbiot’s purpose-built platform offers centralized management of people, processes, and equipment, all within a unified system covering quoting, scheduling, execution, payroll, billing and reporting. The system enables equipment-intensive specialty trades to replace fragmented systems and paper-based processes with a structured variety of operational management tools, created for optimization and reduced costs.

“What Noah said about managing chaos rings true for our customers too,” Joe Frigo said. “Physical operations are complex when every day involves coordinating people, qualifications, equipment, certifications and field execution. Companies need to get all those pieces working together to accomplish their work, or they lose. It’s actually very similar to the job a race team has, so they can go out every weekend, and it’s what makes Front Row Motorsports the right kind of partner for us. We’re proud to be on the No. 4 at Michigan and looking forward to a great run with Noah and the FRM team on June 7.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7, with coverage on Prime Video, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT RIBBIOT

Ribbiot is the Physical Operations Platform for equipment-centric specialty trades, the businesses where coordinating people, process, and equipment across the cycle from sales to billing defines whether a job runs profitably. Ribbiot replaces the paper, spreadsheets, whiteboards, and disconnected point tools that create the fog of operations with one connected operating environment. The platform builds operational readiness before work starts, keeps field execution visible while the work is underway, and delivers financial clarity at closeout. Together, these capabilities advance Ribbiot’s mission to simplify the complexities of physical operations to deliver visibility and foster sustainable growth. For more information, visit ribbiot.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @Front