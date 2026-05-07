Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader Allison Broadhurst To Perform National Anthem at Sonsio Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 7, 2026) – Indianapolis Colts cheerleader Allison Broadhurst will perform the national anthem before the start of the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The national anthem is an emotional and moving moment before the start of a race,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As a cheerleader for our Indianapolis Colts, Allison is no stranger to building crowd excitement, and her rendition of the anthem will be a great way to lead into the Sonsio Grand Prix on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.”

After nearly a decade performing professionally in musical theatre from 2010-19, Broadhurst continued her dance career at the University of Kentucky, where she graduated in 2023. In addition to her full-time role in business with Enterprise Mobility, Broadhurst is entering her fourth season as an NFL cheerleader with the Indianapolis Colts. During her time with the team, she has completed hundreds of community appearance hours and visited more than 20 military bases across Germany, Spain, Italy and Guam. In 2024, she also had the honor of performing the national anthem at an Indianapolis Colts’ game.

FOX’s live coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 4:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday, May 9.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 9 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.