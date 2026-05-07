What Are 215/55R17 Tires — and Which Vehicles Need Them?

The 215/55R17 is one of the most common tire sizes for sedans and compact crossovers in 2026, covering vehicles like the Honda HR-V, Fiat 500X, and Chrysler 200. Finding the right 215/55R17 tire depends on your driving style, weather conditions, and performance priorities and this guide breaks it all down using verified specs and real-world data.

This size delivers a 26.3-inch overall diameter, a 215mm section width, and a 118mm sidewall, a balance that suits daily drivers who want comfortable handling without sacrificing too much road feel.

Understanding the 215/55R17 Tire Code

Before you shop, it helps to know exactly what those numbers mean:

215 — Section width in millimeters (roughly 8.5 inches across the tread)

Section width in millimeters (roughly 8.5 inches across the tread) 55 — Aspect ratio; the sidewall height is 55% of the tread width (about 4.7 inches)

Aspect ratio; the sidewall height is 55% of the tread width (about 4.7 inches) R — Radial construction, the industry standard for all modern passenger vehicles

Radial construction, the industry standard for all modern passenger vehicles 17 — Wheel diameter in inches

The 55 aspect ratio gives this size a slightly taller sidewall than low-profile performance tires, which translates to a more comfortable ride. You’ll also see load index and speed rating codes after the size — for example, 94V means the tire supports 670 kg per tire and is rated for sustained speeds up to 240 km/h (149 mph). Always match or exceed your vehicle’s OEM load and speed rating.

Which Cars Use 215/55R17 Tires?

This size is OEM fitment on a wide range of sedans and compact crossovers:

Honda HR-V (multiple model years)

Chevrolet Cruze (multiple model years)

Chevrolet Malibu

Fiat 500X

Chrysler 200

Chevrolet Volt

Always verify against your vehicle’s door jamb placard or owner’s manual before purchasing. If replacing a different size, keep the overall diameter change within ±3% to avoid speedometer errors and ABS calibration issues.

How to Choose the Right 215/55R17 Tire

Not all tires are built the same, even within the same size. Here are the four main categories to consider:

Ultra-High Performance (UHP) All-Season

UHP all-season tires are built for drivers who want sharper handling, faster steering response, and strong wet-weather grip — without sacrificing the ability to drive year-round. They use performance rubber compounds that grip harder in dry conditions and resist hydroplaning on wet roads. If your sedan or crossover is the sportier variant of its platform, a UHP all-season is the best balance of performance and practicality in a 215/55R17.

Standard All-Season Touring

The most popular choice for everyday drivers. Touring all-season tires prioritize ride comfort, low road noise, and long tread life over outright grip. They’re well-suited for high-mileage commuters and family vehicles where smooth, quiet driving matters most.

All-Weather (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Rated)

All-weather tires carry the 3PMSF certification, meaning they’ve passed standardized testing for severe snow conditions. Unlike standard all-season tires, which handle only light snow, all-weather options give you genuine winter capability without requiring a seasonal tire swap.

Summer / UHP Summer

Summer tires deliver maximum dry and wet performance but are not suitable for temperatures below 7°C (45°F). The rubber compound stiffens in cold weather, reducing grip significantly. Best suited for tropical or warm climates, do not use year-round in temperate regions.

Top 215/55R17 Tire Options to Consider in 2026

GT Radial CHAMPIRO UHP AS — UHP All-Season

GT Radial’s CHAMPIRO UHP AS is available in 215/55R17 and targets drivers who want UHP handling year-round. Key verified features include a Nanometer Silica tread compound for improved wet grip, full-depth sipes for all-season traction, and a 45,000-mile tread life warranty competitive for the UHP all-season category.

GT Radial is manufactured by GITI Tire, a global tire company with over 70 years of history selling in 130+ countries and holding OEM supply contracts with brands including Citroën, Peugeot, and Dacia. That OEM pedigree means GT Radial’s compounds go through the same validation process as tires fitted to new vehicles.

One of the most tested UHP all-season tires in the market, earning strong marks for dry handling, wet braking, and light-snow capability. Features Continental’s Tuned Performance Indicators, which show when the tire’s dry, wet, or snow performance has degraded due to wear. 50,000-mile warranty.

Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus — All-Season Touring

SimpleTire’s testing rates the P4 Persist AS Plus at 9.7 out of 10 for the 215/55R17 all-season category, highlighting its 85,000-mile tread life warranty and strong hydroplaning resistance. A standout choice for high-mileage commuters.

Bridgestone Weatherpeak — All-Weather

Holds 3PMSF certification and a 70,000-mile tread life warranty. SimpleTire’s testing gives it a 9.7 overall score with a 9.8 on both longevity and traction exceptional results for an all-weather tire in this size.

Michelin CrossClimate2 — All-Weather

One of the most respected all-weather tires available. Offered in 215/55R17 with XL load rating (98V), 3PMSF certification, and EV-Ready branding. Premium-priced but delivers consistent performance across wet, dry, and snowy conditions.

Performance vs. Comfort: What Trade-Offs Should You Expect?

UHP tires: sharper dry grip, faster response, better wet braking. Trade-off: higher road noise, firmer ride, shorter tread life.

Touring tires: quieter cabin, softer ride, longer tread life. Trade-off: less steering precision, marginally longer wet braking.

All-weather tires: genuine snow capability, year-round flexibility. Trade-off: slightly reduced peak summer grip vs. summer tires.

There’s no universally “best” tire, only the best tire for your specific driving conditions, vehicle, and priorities.

What Speed Rating Do You Need?

Most 215/55R17 applications call for an H rating (up to 210 km/h / 130 mph) or a V rating (up to 240 km/h / 149 mph). Performance-focused vehicles typically require V-rated or higher. Always match or exceed the minimum speed rating specified on your vehicle’s door placard. Never downgrade your speed rating when replacing tires, it’s a safety issue, not just a specification technicality.

FAQ: 215/55R17 Tires

What does 215/55R17 mean?

The 215/55R17 tire code identifies a tire with a 215mm section width, a sidewall height equal to 55% of that width (approximately 118mm), radial construction, and a 17-inch wheel diameter. The overall diameter measures approximately 26.3 inches (668mm). This size is common on mid-size sedans and compact crossovers.

Is 215/55R17 a performance tire size?

Not strictly. The 215/55R17 is primarily a touring or all-season tire size, found on commuter sedans and family crossovers. However, ultra-high performance (UHP) all-season options exist in this size, offering notably sharper handling and wet grip than standard touring tires.

Can I replace 215/60R17 tires with 215/55R17?

Switching from 215/60R17 to 215/55R17 reduces overall diameter by approximately 3.6%, which is at the edge of the ±3% tolerance most manufacturers accept. Your speedometer will read slightly fast, and ABS/traction control systems may need recalibration. Verify your vehicle’s allowable tolerance before making this change.

How long do 215/55R17 tires last?

Tread life varies significantly by category. High-mileage touring tires like the Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus carry an 85,000-mile warranty. All-weather options like the Bridgestone Weatherpeak offer 70,000 miles. UHP all-season tires typically warranty for 40,000–50,000 miles due to softer performance compounds.

What is the correct tire pressure for 215/55R17?

Recommended tire pressure is vehicle-specific, not tire-specific. Check your door jamb placard or owner’s manual for the correct cold inflation pressure. Most sedans and crossovers running 215/55R17 recommend 32–36 PSI. Never use the maximum pressure printed on the performance tires sidewall as your target, that’s the tire’s limit, not the vehicle recommendation.

Are GT Radial tires good quality?

GT Radial is manufactured by GITI Tire, a global company founded in 1951 that supplies tires to OEM programs for Citroën, Peugeot, and Dacia. The brand distributes in more than 130 countries and holds international quality certifications across its seven manufacturing plants. Independent testing on the CHAMPIRO UHP AS confirms competitive wet and dry performance for the price segment.

Key Takeaways Before You Buy

Always verify fitment against your vehicle’s door placard, not just by size alone

Match or exceed your OEM load index and speed rating — never downgrade either

UHP all-season tires offer the best wet grip; touring tires offer the best tread life

All-weather tires with 3PMSF certification are the smart choice for year-round use in winter regions

GT Radial’s CHAMPIRO UHP AS offers genuine UHP all-season performance in 215/55R17 at a value price point, backed by OEM-level manufacturing standards

Find the Right 215/55R17 Tire for Your Vehicle

The right tire comes down to matching your driving conditions, vehicle requirements, and performance expectations. If you prioritize sharp handling and wet-weather confidence, the GT Radial CHAMPIRO UHP AS deserves a close look in the value UHP segment. For maximum tread life, explore the Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus. For four-season security, the Bridgestone Weatherpeak or Michelin CrossClimate2 are benchmarks in the all-weather category.