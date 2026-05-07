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David Vepraskas on Off-Roading in Georgia: Growth, Responsibility, and the Pull of the Trails

By SM
2 Minute Read

Off-roading is a big part of Georgia’s outdoor culture. It attracts both experienced riders and novice riders looking for a different kind of weekend escape. From the winding trails of North Georgia to managed off-highway vehicle systems, the activity keeps growing while benefiting the state’s economy and tourism industry. 

Georgia’s outdoor recreation industry generates roughly $27 billion every year and supports 230,000+ jobs in the state. Off-roading holds a smaller but growing share within that environment, fueled by growing interest in ATV and UTV use. Participation has increased over the past few years as more people look for hands-on, immersive outdoor experiences. 

David Vepraskas, an avid outdoorsman and experienced off-roader based in Lakemont, says the state offers a unique riding experience that keeps enthusiasts coming back. “Georgia gives you a bit of everything. You can go from muddy tracks to rocky climbs pretty quickly. That variety makes it fun and keeps people engaged.”

North Georgia is a popular destination for off-road sports. Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest trails attract riders with their mix of elevation, wooded paths, and designated trail systems. The Whissenhunt OHV trail system is one example. It offers a structured environment for dirt bikes and ATVs, helping riders explore the terrain while staying within regulated boundaries. 

State agencies have noted the growing demand. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources invests in trail development through programs like the Recreational Trails Program. Recent funding cycles have supported both motorized and non-motorized trails, with a portion reserved for off-road vehicle use. These investments are typically linked to fuel tax revenue from off-highway vehicles, and participation in the sport directly contributes to infrastructure improvements. 

That kind of reinvestment matters to Vepraskas. “When you see trails being maintained and improved, it encourages people to ride properly. Having designated spaces makes a big difference in safety and long-term access,” he says. 

Aside from trail systems, there are many other factors in the sport that bring economic benefits. Off-roading helps bring regular business to smaller communities, especially in North Georgia, where tourism is very popular. Riders travel in groups and spend money on lodging, food, gas, and gear. That activity supports local businesses and creates a ripple effect in areas that benefit from outdoor tourism.

At the same time, off-roading growth has led to discussions about the sport’s environmental impact. Concerns around soil erosion, wildlife disruption, and noise are hot topics of discussion. Improper riding habits, especially off designated trails, can cause harm to ecosystems and lead to stricter regulations.

Efforts to address these concerns focus on education and access. Managed trail systems help lead riders toward approved routes, while outreach programs encourage responsible behavior. The goal is to maintain a balance where recreation and conservation can co-exist.

By investing in infrastructure while promoting responsible use, Georgia positions itself as a prime destination for off-road lovers. The combination of diverse terrain, accessible trail systems, and economic benefits has created a strong foundation for persistent growth.

Off-roading sports in Georgia will stay a part of the state’s outdoor identity. More riders are seeing what the region has to offer. Therefore, the focus will likely stay on maintaining access while protecting the environment that makes the experience happen in the first place.

Vepraskas says the appeal has always been simple. “There’s nothing like getting out on the trails and seeing where they take you. Georgia happens to be one of the best places to do it.”

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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